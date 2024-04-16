KKR vs RR: Key Matchups, Venue and Player Stats, Recent Form and Detailed Guide for Match 31 of IPL 2024

KKR vs RR Dream11 Prediction: It is a top-of-the-table clash. Both teams have been consistent and possess world-class players in the team. However, Rajasthan Royals have a more all-rounded and in-form group and might win the contest.

KKR vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Indian Premier League 2024

Match

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals

Date

16 April 2024

Time

7:30 PM IST

KKR vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Phil Salt has 143 runs at an average of 143 and a strike rate of 164.36 in two IPL innings in Kolkata. He also has two fifties here.

Phil Salt vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 60 runs, 47 balls, 20 average, 127.65 SR & 3 dismissals.

Phil Salt’s last five scores: 89*, 0, 18, 30 & 54.

Sunil Narine has 148 runs at an average of 13.45 and a strike rate of 149.49 in 13 IPL innings against Rajasthan Royals. He also has 12 wickets at an average of 41.50 and a strike rate of 35 in 18 IPL innings against them.

Sunil Narine has 354 runs at an average of 12.64 and a strike rate of 157.33 in 30 IPL innings in Kolkata. He also has 63 wickets at an average of 20.06 and a strike rate of 19.20 in 53 IPL innings here.

Sunil Narine vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 12 wickets, 25.33 average, 20.66 SR & 7.35 economy rate. Sunil Narine vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 4 wickets, 53.50 average, 40 SR & 8.02 economy rate.

Sunil Narine’s last five scores: 6, 27, 85, 47 & 2. Sunil Narine’s last five figures: 1/17, 1/30, 1/29, 1/40 & 1/19.

Angkrish Raghuvanshi scored 7 runs in his only IPL innings in Kolkata.

Angkrish Raghuvanshi’s last five scores: 7, 24, 54, 14 & 26.

Shreyas Iyer has 355 runs at an average of 35.50 and a strike rate of 132.95 in 11 IPL innings against Rajasthan Royals. He also has three fifties against them.

Shreyas Iyer has 135 runs at an average of 22.50 and a strike rate of 111.57 in seven IPL innings in Kolkata.

Shreyas Iyer vs left-arm pace in IPL 2024: 28 runs, 26 balls, 9.33 average, 107.69 SR & 3 dismissals. Trent Boult has dismissed him once in 52 balls.

Shreyas Iyer’s last five scores: 38*, 34, 18, 39* & 0.

Venkatesh Iyer has 101 runs at an average of 33.66 and a strike rate of 120.23 in three IPL innings against Rajasthan Royals. He also has a fifty against them.

Venkatesh Iyer has 143 runs at an average of 17.87 and a strike rate of 112.59 in eight IPL innings in Kolkata. He also has a fifty here.

Venkatesh Iyer vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 138 runs, 85 balls, 19.71 average, 162.35 SR & 7 dismissals. Trent Boult has dismissed him once in 18 balls.

Venkatesh Iyer vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 64 runs, 47 balls, 21.33 average, 136.17 SR & 3 dismissals. Yuzvendra Chahal has dismissed him twice in 19 balls.

Venkatesh Iyer’s last five scores: 3, 5*, 50, 7 & 35*.

Andre Russell has 187 runs at an average of 20.77 and a strike rate of 161.20 in 11 IPL innings against Rajasthan Royals. He also has 7 wickets at an average of 26.57 and a strike rate of 18 in seven IPL innings against them.

Andre Russell has 868 runs at an average of 36.16 and a strike rate of 194.18 in 32 IPL innings in Kolkata. He also has 34 wickets 23.94 and a strike rate of 15.97 in 36 IPL innings here.

Andre Russell vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 60 runs, 44 balls, 12 average, 136.36 SR & 5 dismissals. Yuzvendra Chahal has dismissed him once in 41 balls.

Andre Russell vs Ravichandran Ashwin in T20s: 13 runs, 13 balls, 6.50 average, 100 SR & 2 dismissals.

Andre Russell vs Trent Boult in T20s: 43 runs, 22 balls, 21.50 average, 195.45 SR & 2 dismissals.

Andre Russell vs Avesh Khan in T20s: 35 runs, 24 balls, 17.50 average, 145.83 SR & 2 dismissals.

Andre Russell vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 11 wickets, 19 average, 10.63 SR & 10.71 economy rate. Andre Russell vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 2 wickets, 27.50 average, 15 SR & 11 economy rate.

Andre Russell’s last five scores: 10, 41, 64, 27* & 2*. Andre Russell’s previous five figures: 1/16, 0/8, 1/14, 2/29 & 2/25.

Ramandeep Singh scored 35 runs in his only IPL innings in Kolkata.

Ramandeep Singh’s last five scores: 13, 2, 35, 22* & 42*.

Rinku Singh has 61 runs at an average of 61 and a strike rate of 138.63 in three IPL innings against Rajasthan Royals.

Rinku Singh has 333 runs at an average of 47.57 and a strike rate of 149.32 in 12 IPL innings in Kolkata. He also has three fifties here.

Rinku Singh vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 115 runs, 57 balls, 38.33 average, 201.75 SR & 3 dismissals.

Rinku Singh vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 50 runs, 44 balls, 25 average, 113.63 SR & 2 dismissals. Yuzvendra Chahal has dismissed him once in 12 balls.

Rinku Singh’s last five figures: 9, 26, 5, 23 & 69*.

Mitchell Starc has 6 wickets at an average of 17.66 and a strike rate of 15 in four IPL innings against Rajasthan Royals.

Mitchell Starc has 4 wickets at an average of 28.25 and a strike rate of 18 in three IPL innings in Kolkata.

Mitchell Starc vs RHBs in IPL 2024: 2 wickets, 61 average, 36 SR & 10.16 economy rate. Mitchell Starc vs LHBs in IPL 2024: 3 wickets, 20 average, 12 SR & 10 economy rate.

Mitchell Starc’s previous five figures: 3/28, 0/29, 2/25, 0/47 & 0/53.

Harshit Rana has 7 wickets at an average of 24.14 and a strike rate of 16.28 in six IPL innings in Kolkata.

Harshit Rana vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 7 wickets, 25.14 average, 17.28 SR & 8.72 economy rate. Harshit Rana vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 3 wickets, 26 average, 17.66 SR & 8.83 economy rate.

Harshit Rana’s last five figures: 0/35, 2/39, 3/33, 1/5 & 0/9.

Vaibhav Arora has 3 wickets at an average of 32 and a strike rate of 20 in three IPL innings in Kolkata.

Vaibhav Arora vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 6 wickets, 22.50 average, 15.83 SR & 8.52 economy rate. Vaibhav Arora vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 5 wickets, 20 average, 13.40 SR & 8.95 economy rate.

Vaibhav Arora’s last five figures: 1/34, 2/28, 3/27, 1/51 & 0/33.

Varun Chakravarthy has 7 wickets at an average of 21.28 and a strike rate of 18 in six IPL innings against Rajasthan Royals.

Varun Chakravarthy has 13 wickets at an average of 27.61 and a strike rate of 17.38 in ten IPL innings in Kolkata. He also has a four-wicket haul here.

Varun Chakravarthy vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 17 wickets, 20.11 average, 14.70 SR & 8.20 economy rate. Varun Chakravarthy vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 8 wickets, 31.37 average, 21.75 SR & 8.65 economy rate.

Varun Chakravarthy’s last five figures: 1/30, 0/26, 3/33, 0/20 & 1/55.

Rajasthan Royals:

Jos Buttler has 370 runs at an average of 33.63 and a strike rate of 138.57 in 12 IPL innings against Kolkata Knight Riders. He also has a century against them.

Jos Buttler has 169 runs at an average of 42.25 and a strike rate of 164.07 in four IPL innings in Kolkata. He also has a fifty here.

Jos Buttler vs left-arm orthodox in 2024: 102 runs, 71 balls, 34 average, 143.66 SR & 3 dismissals.

Jos Buttler vs leg-spinners in 2024: 18 runs, 20 balls, 9 average, 90 SR & 2 dismissals. Varun Chakravarthy has dismissed him twice in 13 balls.

Jos Buttler vs Andre Russell in T20s: 75 runs, 56 balls, 25 average, 133.92 SR & 3 dismissals.

Jos Buttler vs Sunil Narine in T20s: 88 runs, 78 balls, 29.33 average, 112.82 SR & 3 dismissals.

Jos Buttler’s last five scores: 8, 100*, 13, 11 & 11.

Yashasvi Jaiswal has 120 runs at an average of 60 and a strike rate of 179.10 in three IPL innings against Kolkata Knight Riders. He also has a fifty against them.

Yashasvi Jaiswal has 101 runs at an average of 101 and a strike rate of 183.63 in two IPL innings in Kolkata. He also has a fifty here.

Yashasvi Jaiswal vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 213 runs, 121 balls, 30.42 average, 176.03 SR & 7 dismissals.

Yashasvi Jaiswal’s last five scores: 39, 24, 0, 10 & 5.

Sanju Samson has 517 runs at an average of 30.41 and a strike rate of 125.48 in 19 IPL innings against Kolkata Knight Riders. He also has three fifties against them.

Sanju Samson has 294 runs at an average of 36.75 and a strike rate of 142.02 in nine IPL innings in Kolkata. He also has two fifties here.

Sanju Samson vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 112 runs, 73 balls, 22.40 average, 153.42 SR & 5 dismissals.

Sanju Samson vs Sunil Narine in T20s: 66 runs, 82 balls, 22 average, 80.48 SR & 3 dismissals.

Sanju Samson vs Andre Russell in T20s: 32 runs, 19 balls, 16 average, 168.42 SR & 2 dismissals.

Sanju Samson’s last five scores: 18, 68*, 69, 12 & 15.

Riyan Parag has 72 runs at an average of 14.40 and a strike rate of 122.03 in five IPL innings against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Riyan Parag has 51 runs at an average of 25.50 and a strike rate of 150 in two IPL innings in Kolkata.

Riyan Parag vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 40 runs, 33 balls, 13.33 average, 121.21 SR & 3 dismissals.

Riyan Parag vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 53 runs, 47 balls, 26.50 average, 112.76 SR & 2 dismissals.

Riyan Parag’s last five scores: 23, 76, 4, 54 & 84.

Dhruv Jurel vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 52 runs, 39 balls, 26 average, 133.33 SR & 2 dismissals.

Dhruv Jurel’s last five scores: 6, 2, 20, 20 & 13*.

Shimron Hetmyer has 91 runs at an average of 30.33 and a strike rate of 175 in seven IPL innings against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Shimron Hetmyer scored 4 runs in his only IPL innings in Kolkata.

Shimron Hetmyer vs off-spinners in IPL since 2023: 28 runs, 27 balls, 14 average, 103.70 SR & 2 dismissals. Sunil Narine has dismissed him once in 63 balls.

Shimron Hetmyer vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 39 runs, 27 balls, 19.50 average, 144.44 SR & 2 dismissals. Varun Chakravarthy has dismissed him once in six balls.

Shimron Hetmyer vs Andre Russell in T20s: 76 runs, 36 balls, 38 average, 211.11 SR & 2 dismissals.

Shimron Hetmyer’s last five scores: 27*, 13*, 11*, 14 & 5.

Ravichandran Ashwin has 24 wickets at an average of 28.83 and a strike rate of 21.79 in 25 IPL innings against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Ravichandran Ashwin has 9 wickets at an average of 36.66 and a strike rate of 28 in 12 IPL innings in Kolkata.

Ravichandran Ashwin vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 10 wickets, 34.60 average, 24.30 SR & 8.54 economy rate. Ravichandran Ashwin vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 5 wickets, 36.40 average, 33 SR & 6.61 economy rate.

Ravichandran Ashwin’s previous five figures: 0/40, 0/28, 0/27, 0/30 & 1/35.

Keshav Maharaj’s last five figures: 2/23, 0/16, 0/30, 1/28 & 1/31.

Trent Boult has 12 wickets at an average of 22.75 and a strike rate of 16.50 in nine IPL innings against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Trent Boult has 8 wickets at an average of 22.62 and a strike rate of 17.25 in six IPL innings in Kolkata.

Trent Boult vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 15 wickets, 20.06 average, 14.13 SR & 8.51 economy rate. Trent Boult vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 4 wickets, 39.25 average, 34 SR & 6.92 economy rate.

Trent Boult’s previous five figures: 1/22, 0/8, 0/30, 3/22 & 0/29.

Avesh Khan has 10 wickets at an average of 17.40 and a strike rate of 13.20 in six IPL innings against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Avesh Khan took a solitary wicket in his only IPL innings in Kolkata.

Avesh Khan vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 6 wickets, 56.66 average, 34.66 SR & 9.80 economy rate. Avesh Khan vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 7 wickets, 21.57 average, 14.85 SR & 8.71 economy rate.

Avesh Khan’s last five figures: 2/34, 1/48, 0/46, 1/30 & 1/29.

Kuldeep Sen took a solitary wicket in his only IPL innings against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Kuldeep Sen vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 2 wickets, 35 average, 18 SR & 11.66 economy rate. Kuldeep Sen vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 2 wickets, 17 average, 15 SR & 6.80 economy rate.

Kuldeep Sen’s last five figures: 1/35, 3/41, 1/30, 0/21 & 2/28.

Yuzvendra Chahal has 28 wickets at an average of 21.53 and a strike rate of 16.71 in 21 IPL innings against Kolkata Knight Riders. He also has one four-wicket haul and a five-wicket haul against them.

Yuzvendra Chahal has 9 wickets at an average of 33 and a strike rate of 22.66 in nine IPL innings in Kolkata. He also has a four-wicket haul here.

Yuzvendra Chahal vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 20 wickets, 16.50 average, 14.10 SR & 7.02 economy rate. Yuzvendra Chahal vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 12 wickets, 22.08 average, 13.91 SR & 9.52 economy rate.

Yuzvendra Chahal’s last five figures: 1/31, 2/43, 2/34, 3/11 & 2/19.

KKR vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first-innings score in Kolkata has been 186, with pacers snaring 63.94% of wickets here. Expect another flat track, with the ball coming nicely on the bat. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 190 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 35°C, with partly cloudy, is forecast.

KKR vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders: Phil Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Ramandeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy, Harshit Rana (IMP).

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler (wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen, Nandre Burger/Keshav Maharaj (IMP).

KKR vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Sunil Narine: Sunil Narine will open the innings and bowl four overs. Narine has a fine record in Eden Gardens. He will look to make an impact again.

Andre Russell: Andre Russell is among the most popular captaincy options for this game. Russell will contribute with both bat and ball, and his recent form has been decent. He will fetch ample points.

Jos Buttler: Jos Buttler is another popular captaincy option for this game. Buttler will open the innings and has done well against KKR in the past. He will enjoy batting in Kolkata.

KKR vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Angkrish Raghuvanshi: Angkrish Raghuvanshi has been selected by less than 26% of users as of now. Raghuvanshi will bat in the top order and has looked good in the tournament. He can make a substantial score on a nice batting deck of Kolkata.

Kuldeep Sen: Kuldeep Sen’s selection % currently stands at 14.25. Sen will bowl in middle and death overs, increasing his probability of taking wickets. He has bowled well in patches this season.

KKR vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Dhruv Jurel: Dhruv Jurel might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

KKR vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If KKR bat first:

Complete the team with three among Shimron Hetmyer, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ramandeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Varun Chakravarthy.

If RR bat first:

Complete the team with three among Sanju Samson, Riyan Parag, Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Vaibhav Arora, and Avesh Khan.

KKR vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If KKR bat first:

Complete the team with three among Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shimron Hetmyer, Trent Boult, and Harshit Rana.

If RR bat first:

Complete the team with three among Riyan Parag, Shreyas Iyer, Rinku Singh, Kuldeep Sen, and Vaibhav Arora.

KKR vs RR Dream11 Prediction

It is a top-of-the-table clash. Both teams have been consistent and possess world-class players in the team. However, Rajasthan Royals have a more all-rounded and in-form group and might win the contest.

