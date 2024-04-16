Watch: Dinesh Karthik slams 108m six onto the roof of Chinnaswamy stadium

Dinesh Karthik hit a mammoth 108-meter six off T Natarajan that hit the roof of Chinnaswamy Stadium on the first delivery of the 16th over.

The distance read 108 meters, the longest of the season, surpassing the best of 106 meters achieved by three different batters.

Chasing a whopping 288, Royal Challengers Bengaluru were off to an ideal start, for their openers - Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli - hit plenty of boundaries in the powerplay and utilised the field restrictions. The duo added 79 runs in the first six overs to keep RCB on track in an impossible chase.

However, the team lost the plot soon after the field was spread, as they lost as many as five wickets in quick succession to give Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) the upper hand in the game. While the run-scoring was arduous due to smart bowling from Sunrisers Hyderabad’s bowlers at one time, Dinesh Karthik showed the way to other batters.

Karthik unleashed the carnage and hit SRH bowlers all around the park, even though the target was too far from his reach. His knock ensured RCB didn’t suffer a massive defeat and fought till the end.

Dinesh Karthik’s 108-meter six lands on the Chinnaswamy roof

T Natarajan had just returned to start a new spell, and Dinesh Karthik was ready to pounce on him. Natarajan bowled a loose delivery on Karthik’s pads on the fuller side of the pitch, and the batter remained still to play his shot with full power.

As the ball reached near him, Karthik whacked it towards the square-leg region, and the ball hit the top of the roof and came back on the ground. Karthik used all his power in that shot and had it got a bit more elevation, the ball would have travelled outside the stadium.

The distance read 108 meters, the longest of the season, surpassing the best of 106 meters achieved by three different batters. All the viewers and commentators were in awe of that shot.

While RCB couldn’t win the game, Dinesh Karthik played a gem of an innings, scoring 83 runs in 35 balls with the help of five boundaries and seven maximums. He has been in top form this season and saved RCB from humiliation again.

