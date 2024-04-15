WATCH: Faf du Plessis' 'coin flip' gesture goes viral as fans speculate over MI game toss controversy

The coin toss before the game between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) has been a talking point in the last few days.

As if the controversy wasn’t rife enough, Faf du Plessis’ coin-flip gesture during the toss before the clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) has reignited the talks.

The coin toss before the game between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) has been a talking point in the last few days. A video surfaced on social media, showing the whole toss ceremony where Hardik Pandya, the captain of the home team Mumbai Indians (MI), flipped the coin up in the air, which landed behind the captains.

The match referee, Javagal Srinath, went towards the coin and picked to find Faf du Plessis made a wrong call, saying Hardik Pandya had won the toss. However, fans indicted Javagal for flipping the coin while picking it up to rule the decision in MI’s favour at the toss.

The accusations against Javagal were false, as MI fans posted a video of the toss ceremony in slow motion to clear the doubts. The clip confirmed that no tampering was done with the coin, and MI won the toss against RCB in a crunch game.

Also Read: Bengaluru City Police troll RCB after Sunrisers smash record score against them

But a few fans, especially RCB supporters, refuse to believe it and still feel MI and the match referee cheated to provide an unfair advantage to the home team. They are asking to review the matter and ban everyone involved in this heinous act, especially after RCB endured an embarrassing defeat over MI in Wankhede.

Faf du Plessis' 'coin flip' gesture goes viral as fans speculate over MI game toss controversy

As if the controversy wasn’t rife enough, Faf du Plessis’ coin-flip gesture during the toss before the clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) has reignited the talks. Faf was seen having a chat with Pat Cummins where Faf seemed to be describing the whole event as it happened during the toss against MI.

Telegram Group Join Now

The fans speculated Faf was narrating the whole incident to his opponent captain, Pat Cummins, who gave a stunned look as Faf ended his story. RCB captain’s gestures have again given weight to those false claims made earlier by the fans.

It seems like even Faf thinks his team was cheated, and the match referee flipped the coin. The video of the whole event is viral on social media.

Meanwhile, RCB slipped to their sixth defeat of the season against SRH. They would require to win every game from here on to stay alive in the competition.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.