MI Off-Season XI: Best Mumbai Indians Franchise XI Based On Performances Across Global Leagues in 2025 

MI have won a total of 13 titles in franchise cricket.
Mumbai Indians (MI) were the first Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise to go truly global with teams in multiple T20 leagues around the globe. They are also the most successful franchise in the world, having won a total of 13 titles across the men’s and women’s leagues.
Mumbai Indians, owned by IndiaWin Sports – a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited, have four sister teams. They have MI Cape Town in SA20, MI Emirates in ILT20, MI New York in Major League Cricket (MLC), Mumbai Indians Women in Women’s Premier League (WPL).
Interestingly, Mumbai Indians have won at least one title in each of the five leagues. This year, they won in SA20, MLC, and WPL. Now they have added another team to the OneFamily, with major stakes in Oval Invincibles of The Hundred.
Having such a decorated cabinet, we think it would be fun to look at the Mumbai Indians franchise XI. This MI off-season XI will feature players from across global leagues barring IPL 2025.
Starting with the batting line-up, the MI off-season XI will have an opening pair of Ryan Rickelton and Monank Patel. Rickelton was sensational in the SA20 earlier this year, where he struck 336 runs in eight innings at an average of 48 while striking at a superb 178. He played for the same franchise in the IPL 2025 and did a pretty decent job.
Monank Patel, playing for MI New York, was the highest run-getter in the MLC 2025. He amassed 478 runs in the tournament at a strike rate of 142 while averaging 37.
The number three spot goes to Tom Banton, who was outstanding for MI Emirates earlier in the year. The Englishman struck 493 runs at an average of 54.77 and strike rate of 152. Banton smashed two hundreds and three fifties in the season.
Nicholas Pooran has been part of the multiple MI teams. In the ILT20 2025, he hit 301 runs at an average of 37 while striking at 160. More recently, Pooran scored 360 runs in MLC at an average of 36 and strike rate of 135.
ALSO READ:
Dewald Brevis was pivotal in MI Cape Town lifting their maiden title. He made 291 runs batting in the middle order at a magnificent strike rate of 184 while averaging 48.5. The left-arm spin all-rounder George Linde was excellent in the SA20. He scored 161 runs at an average of 40 while striking at 153.
Joining them in the lower middle order will be Kieron Pollard, who has been loyal to MI all his career. He made 182 runs in the ILT20 at 45 average and 130 strike rate. In the MLC, the veteran struck 317 runs at an average of nearly 40 and strike rate of 175.
The bowling attack for the MI off-season XI will be dominated by the MI Cape Town members. Kagiso Rabada was terrific with the ball, picking up 12 wickets from eight innings at an economy of 6.53.
Trent Boult has played for three MI teams this year in SA20, IPL, and MLC. He was excellent in all three leagues. The left-arm pacer took 11 wickets for MICT at an economy of 6.94. More recently, he bagged 15 scalps for MINY at an economy of eight.
Corbin Bosch would be the third seamer in the side for his returns in South Africa. He took 11 wickets from seven innings in the tournament with best figures of 4 for 19.
Rashid Khan captained MI Cape Town to the title in SA20 2025. With the ball, he took 12 wickets at an economy of seven. The other spinner in this line-up, Linde snared 11 scalps at a terrific economy of 6.29.
Here’s the best MI off-season XI:
