MI Off-Season XI: Best Mumbai Indians Franchise XI Based On Performances Across Global Leagues in 2025 

MI have won a total of 13 titles in franchise cricket.

Mumbai Indians (MI) were the first Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise to go truly global with teams in multiple T20 leagues around the globe. They are also the most successful franchise in the world, having won a total of 13 titles across the men’s and women’s leagues.

Mumbai Indians, owned by IndiaWin Sports – a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited, have four sister teams. They have MI Cape Town in SA20, MI Emirates in ILT20, MI New York in Major League Cricket (MLC), Mumbai Indians Women in Women’s Premier League (WPL).

Interestingly, Mumbai Indians have won at least one title in each of the five leagues. This year, they won in SA20, MLC, and WPL. Now they have added another team to the OneFamily, with major stakes in Oval Invincibles of The Hundred.

Having such a decorated cabinet, we think it would be fun to look at the Mumbai Indians franchise XI. This MI off-season XI will feature players from across global leagues barring IPL 2025.

All matches (39) Delhi Premier League , 2025 ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 ECS Gibraltar T10, 2025 GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 Gibraltar Women tour of Estonia 2025 KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 Mackay T20 Championship, 2025 Maharani Trophy, 2025 Namibia T20, 2025 Pakistan tour of West Indies, T20, 2025 Switzerland tour of Estonia, 2025 USA Women U19 tour of West Indies, 2025 Live – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 NDS 136/3 CDK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 ODW – NDT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 EDR – WDL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 CDK – NDT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 KSP – GUI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 WIM – GUI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 KSP – CPP – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 CPP – WIM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 KSP – WIM – Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Gibraltar ECS Gibraltar T10, 2025 GCC 66/6 RUCC 162/1 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Gibraltar ECS Gibraltar T10, 2025 SLG 64/0 GCC 61/8 Fixtures Standings Toss – t10 – Gibraltar ECS Gibraltar T10, 2025 SLG – RUCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gibraltar ECS Gibraltar T10, 2025 GCC – PIR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gibraltar ECS Gibraltar T10, 2025 RUCC – PIR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gibraltar ECS Gibraltar T10, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 NAJC 159/9 CCC 57/4 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 BCC – NVR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 GTC – NAJC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 91YC – CCC – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Tiskre Gibraltar Women tour of Estonia 2025 EST-W – GIB-W 116/4 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 PCR – KRMPS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 BCC – BNC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 TCC – CEC-A – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Klang MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 MEL 111/9 PHG 71/10 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kuala Lumpur MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 SEL 97/0 KELN 93/10 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Klang MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 PENG 90/10 PUT 91/9 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kuala Lumpur MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 PRK 127/0 SRAK 123/10 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – South Mackay Mackay T20 Championship, 2025 MAR 170/5 ROC 167/6 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – South Mackay Mackay T20 Championship, 2025 RAY 154/8 MAR 155/5 Fixtures Standings Live – South Mackay Mackay T20 Championship, 2025 PRS – MAR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Bengaluru Maharani Trophy, 2025 HTW – SHLW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Bengaluru Maharani Trophy, 2025 MDW – BBW – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Namibia Namibia T20, 2025 PAJ 111/7 PMW 177/3 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Namibia Namibia T20, 2025 NPB – EAE – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Lauderhill Pakistan tour of West Indies, T20, 2025 WI 135/8 PAK 133/9 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill Pakistan tour of West Indies, T20, 2025 WI – PAK – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Tiskre Switzerland tour of Estonia, 2025 ESN 100/1 SWT 157/6 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Tiskre Switzerland tour of Estonia, 2025 ESN – SWT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Trinidad and Tobago USA Women U19 tour of West Indies, 2025 WIU19-W – USAU19-W – Fixtures Standings

How would the Mumbai Indians Franchise XI batting unit shape up?

Starting with the batting line-up, the MI off-season XI will have an opening pair of Ryan Rickelton and Monank Patel. Rickelton was sensational in the SA20 earlier this year, where he struck 336 runs in eight innings at an average of 48 while striking at a superb 178. He played for the same franchise in the IPL 2025 and did a pretty decent job.

Monank Patel, playing for MI New York, was the highest run-getter in the MLC 2025. He amassed 478 runs in the tournament at a strike rate of 142 while averaging 37.

The number three spot goes to Tom Banton, who was outstanding for MI Emirates earlier in the year. The Englishman struck 493 runs at an average of 54.77 and strike rate of 152. Banton smashed two hundreds and three fifties in the season.

Nicholas Pooran has been part of the multiple MI teams. In the ILT20 2025, he hit 301 runs at an average of 37 while striking at 160. More recently, Pooran scored 360 runs in MLC at an average of 36 and strike rate of 135.

ALSO READ:

Dewald Brevis was pivotal in MI Cape Town lifting their maiden title. He made 291 runs batting in the middle order at a magnificent strike rate of 184 while averaging 48.5. The left-arm spin all-rounder George Linde was excellent in the SA20. He scored 161 runs at an average of 40 while striking at 153.

Joining them in the lower middle order will be Kieron Pollard, who has been loyal to MI all his career. He made 182 runs in the ILT20 at 45 average and 130 strike rate. In the MLC, the veteran struck 317 runs at an average of nearly 40 and strike rate of 175.

How does the bowling attack look?

The bowling attack for the MI off-season XI will be dominated by the MI Cape Town members. Kagiso Rabada was terrific with the ball, picking up 12 wickets from eight innings at an economy of 6.53.

Trent Boult has played for three MI teams this year in SA20, IPL, and MLC. He was excellent in all three leagues. The left-arm pacer took 11 wickets for MICT at an economy of 6.94. More recently, he bagged 15 scalps for MINY at an economy of eight.

Corbin Bosch would be the third seamer in the side for his returns in South Africa. He took 11 wickets from seven innings in the tournament with best figures of 4 for 19.

Rashid Khan captained MI Cape Town to the title in SA20 2025. With the ball, he took 12 wickets at an economy of seven. The other spinner in this line-up, Linde snared 11 scalps at a terrific economy of 6.29.

MI Off-season XI

Here’s the best MI off-season XI:

Ryan Rickelton (wk)

Monank Patel

Tom Banton

Nicholas Pooran

Dewald Brevis

George Linde

Kieron Pollard

Corbin Bosch

Rashid Khan

Kagiso Rabada

Trent Boult

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.