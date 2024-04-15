Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) bowlers have had a night to forget, as Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) batters belted them all around the park.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) bowlers have had a night to forget, as Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) batters belted them all around the park. They had no place to hide, and the SRH batters exploited the loopholes in RCB bowling right from the first ball.

The SRH openers - Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma - provided a rapid start, hitting 76 runs in the powerplay and maximising the field restrictions. While Abhishek Sharma departed after stitching a 108-run partnership, Travis Head didn’t stop and went on to register a magnificent ton, his maiden in the competition.

Heinrich Klaasen, the six-hitting machine, kept the momentum going and accumulated 67 runs in just 31 balls, including two boundaries and seven maximums. His innings ensured SRH were on the track to bat RCB out of the match.

Later, Aiden Markram and Abdul Samad provided the final flourish to the innings and took Sunrisers Hyderabad to 287/3, the highest-ever IPL total. SRH broke their own record they made a few days back against Mumbai Indians (MI) in Hyderabad.

Bengaluru City Police troll RCB after Sunrisers smash record score against them

As Royal Challengers Bengaluru were enduring carnage, the fans on social media churned out memes and jokes around the innings. One of the users on X tagged Bengaluru City Police, asking them to head over to M Chinnaswamy Stadium to save the RCB bowlers from the beating SRH batters gave them.

The official Bengaluru Police handle gave a cheeky reply to the user, writing “Kindly DM your contact details.” It was a hilarious reply to the user by the official handle, and other users equally enjoyed it.

However, a few users expressed their disappointment with the user who tagged Bengaluru Police because they found it unnecessary to tag an emergency handle to make a joke. The tweet is viral on social media, receiving ample traction.

Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bengaluru were off to a brisk start in a mammoth chase but lost the plot after the powerplay, losing five wickets in quick succession. The target is quite far from their reach, and RCB are unlikely to chase it down.

