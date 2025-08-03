News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
After Going Unsold In IPL 2025 Auction, Former Delhi Capitals Star Smashes Ton In Delhi Premier League To Re-Ignite IPL 2026 Chances
indian-premier-league-ipl

After Going Unsold In IPL 2025 Auction, Former Delhi Capitals Star Smashes Ton In Delhi Premier League To Re-Ignite IPL 2026 Chances

Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas
Last updated: August 3, 2025
3 min read

The Delhi Capitals youngster has led the Indian U19 team previously.

After Going Unsold In IPL 2025 Auction, Former Delhi Capitals Star Smashes Ton In Delhi Premier League To Re-Ignite IPL 2026 Chances

He was unsold in the last season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). But after the way he has started playing in the Delhi Premier League, it might be difficult for the selectors to keep their eyes off him for another season. Yash Dhull, India U19’s World Cup winning skipper has played a blinder of a knock in his first appearance in Delhi’s domestic league this season. He smashed an unbeaten century and ended with 101 runs off just 56 deliveries to take his team home after choosing to bowl in the match. He was a part of the Delhi Capitals in the 2023 season.

Live – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
North Delhi Strikers NDS

136/3

Central Delhi Kings CDK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
03 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Outer Delhi Warriors ODW

New Delhi Tigers NDT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
04 Aug 2025, 02:00 PM IST
East Delhi Riders EDR

West Delhi Lions WDL

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
04 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Central Delhi Kings CDK

New Delhi Tigers NDT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
04 Aug 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Kreative Sports XI KSP

Guildford GUI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
04 Aug 2025, 04:30 PM IST
Wimbledon WIM

Guildford GUI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
04 Aug 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Kreative Sports XI KSP

CFS Pinnacle Pro CPP

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
04 Aug 2025, 08:45 PM IST
CFS Pinnacle Pro CPP

Wimbledon WIM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
04 Aug 2025, 10:45 PM IST
Kreative Sports XI KSP

Wimbledon WIM

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Gibraltar
ECS Gibraltar T10, 2025
Gaming CC GCC

66/6

Rugby CC RUCC

162/1

Rugby CC beat Gaming CC by 96 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Gibraltar
ECS Gibraltar T10, 2025
Sloggers SLG

64/0

Gaming CC GCC

61/8

Sloggers won by 10 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Toss – t10 – Gibraltar
ECS Gibraltar T10, 2025
03 Aug 2025, 04:15 PM IST
Sloggers SLG

Rugby CC RUCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gibraltar
ECS Gibraltar T10, 2025
03 Aug 2025, 06:15 PM IST
Gaming CC GCC

Pirates PIR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gibraltar
ECS Gibraltar T10, 2025
03 Aug 2025, 08:15 PM IST
Rugby CC RUCC

Pirates PIR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gibraltar
ECS Gibraltar T10, 2025
03 Aug 2025, 11:15 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
Nabajyoti Club NAJC

159/9

City Cricket Club CCC

57/4

Nabajyoti Club beat City Cricket Club by 24 runs (D/L) method

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
03 Aug 2025, 01:15 PM IST
Bud Cricket Club BCC

Navarang Club NVR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
04 Aug 2025, 09:00 AM IST
Gauhati Town Club GTC

Nabajyoti Club NAJC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
04 Aug 2025, 01:15 PM IST
91 Yards Club 91YC

City Cricket Club CCC

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Tiskre
Gibraltar Women tour of Estonia 2025
Estonia Women EST-W

Gibraltar Women GIB-W

116/4

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
04 Aug 2025, 10:15 PM IST
Phoenix Cricketers PCR

ACE KRM Panthers KRMPS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
05 Aug 2025, 12:15 AM IST
Bihar CC BCC

Bader & Nie Cricket Club BNC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
03 Aug 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Tally Rangers TCC

CECC CEC-A

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Klang
MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025
Melaka MEL

111/9

Pahang PHG

71/10

Melaka beat Pahang by 40 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kuala Lumpur
MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025
Selangor SEL

97/0

Kelantan KELN

93/10

Selangor beat Kelantan by 10 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Klang
MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025
Penang PENG

90/10

Putrajaya PUT

91/9

Putrajaya beat Penang by 1 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kuala Lumpur
MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025
Perak PRK

127/0

Sarawak SRAK

123/10

Perak beat Sarawak by 10 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – South Mackay
Mackay T20 Championship, 2025
Marlins MAR

170/5

Rockets ROC

167/6

Marlins beat Rockets by 5 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – South Mackay
Mackay T20 Championship, 2025
Rays RAY

154/8

Marlins MAR

155/5

Marlins beat Rays by 5 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Live – South Mackay
Mackay T20 Championship, 2025
Pirates PRS

Marlins MAR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Bengaluru
Maharani Trophy, 2025
04 Aug 2025, 09:45 AM IST
Hubli Tigers Women HTW

Shivamogga Lioness Women SHLW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Bengaluru
Maharani Trophy, 2025
04 Aug 2025, 01:45 PM IST
Mangalore Dragons Women MDW

Bengaluru Blasters Women BBW

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Namibia
Namibia T20, 2025
Paratus Jets PAJ

111/7

Pupkewitz Motors Wildcats PMW

177/3

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Namibia
Namibia T20, 2025
03 Aug 2025, 05:30 PM IST
NPL Bears NPB

Eavion Eagles EAE

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Lauderhill
Pakistan tour of West Indies, T20, 2025
West Indies WI

135/8

Pakistan PAK

133/9

West Indies won by 2 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill
Pakistan tour of West Indies, T20, 2025
04 Aug 2025, 05:30 AM IST
West Indies WI

Pakistan PAK

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Tiskre
Switzerland tour of Estonia, 2025
Estonia ESN

100/1

Switzerland SWT

157/6

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Tiskre
Switzerland tour of Estonia, 2025
03 Aug 2025, 05:00 PM IST
Estonia ESN

Switzerland SWT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Trinidad and Tobago
USA Women U19 tour of West Indies, 2025
03 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
West Indies Women U19 WIU19-W

United States Of America Women U19 USAU19-W

Fixtures Standings

The North Delhi Strikers were put into bat by the Central Delhi Kings. The could only manage a total of 174/7 on the back of a formidable 82 from just 60 deliveries. Arnav Bugga also managed to score 67 off 43 deliveries, which helped the team get to a challenging total. Money Grewal and Mavinsh Khurana were both successful in scalping two wickets each for the Central Delhi Kings.

In response, there was no stopping Yash Dhull. The youngster from Delhi got off to a blistering start, and continued to steer the ship in the direction of the target. They lost the other opener for just 14 runs, but Yugal Saini and skipper Jonty Sidhu both assisted Dhull to win them the game. Kuldip Yadav was the only wicket-taker for the North Delhi Strikers as he took two wickets. The chasers lost just two wickets in their innings and got to the target in the 18th over, registering a mammoth victory to start their campaign.

ALSO READ:

Can the Delhi Capitals Look Towards Yash Dhull Once Again?

The youngster has got an impressive record in the domestic circuit. He is often slotted at the top of the order and has the knack of taking responsibility early in the innings. His recent ton in the DPL 2025 will give him a lot of confidence to carry on the same form ahead. In 30 First-class games, he has scored a monumental 2054 runs at an average of 45.64. He has registered a highest score of an unbeaten 200 with seven hundreds and six fifties.

In List A cricket, he has made an appearance in 21 matches and has scored 611 runs. He possesses a highest score of an unbeaten 108 in List A cricket. What’s more impressive for Yash Dhull is that his average across First-class, List A, as well as T20 cricket has always been above 40. In the shortest format too, he has scored 826 runs in 28 appearances. His strike rate in the shortest format also reads 124.21, something which he will be willing to work on ahead of the IPL 2026 auctions. The DPL 2025 will be a good platform for many youngsters like him to showcase their skills.

If all the news around KL Rahul moving onto another franchise is true, Yash Dhull might actually be a good investment for the Delhi Capitals. The Capitals are certainly one of the franchises which need to improve on their batting order, and the inclusion of this youngster might be what they need for success. If Dhull continues to perform the same way in the remainder of the Delhi Premier League 2025, it will not be surprising to see him get picked for one of the franchises in the coveted Indian Premier League.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Delhi Capitals
IPL 2026 Auction
Yash Dhull
Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas

Related posts

KL Rahul Delhi Capitals IPL 2026 Auction trade

3 Teams That Could Trade KL Rahul From Delhi Capitals Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

Rahul is a quality player and can keep the wickets, making him a complete package.
6:26 pm
Darpan Jain
Gujarat Titans (GT) wicketkeeper batter Anuj Rawat kicked off the fresh season of the Delhi Premier League (DPL) with a fine knock.

He Didn’t Get a Game in IPL 2025, but Gujarat Titans Player Makes a Strong Case for IPL 2026 Retention With a Terrific Fifty in DPL 2025 Opener

While playing for East Delhi Riders, he notched up a fighting fifty.
3:16 pm
Darpan Jain
MI off-season XI: Best Mumbai Indians Franchise XI in 2025

MI Off-Season XI: Best Mumbai Indians Franchise XI Based On Performances Across Global Leagues in 2025 

MI have won a total of 13 titles in franchise cricket.
6:21 pm
Sandip Pawar
Pakistan Youngster Hassan Nawaz Whacks Three Successive Sixes Against RCB All-rounder Romario Shepherd [WATCH]

Pakistan Youngster Hassan Nawaz Whacks Three Successive Sixes Against RCB All-rounder [WATCH]

But Pakistan lost the match by two wickets.
1:32 pm
Sreejita Sen
Legendary AB de Villiers has named his all-time best IPL XI, naming as many as four Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) players.

AB De Villiers Names 4 RCB Players in His All-Time IPL XI

He gave some interesting names in his all-time IPL XI.
12:06 pm
Darpan Jain
West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder came up with another terrific performance during the second T20I against Pakistan in Florida.

Former West Indies Captain Keeps Impressing With Consistent Performances; Boosts IPL 2026 Auction Prospects

He contributed immensely with both bat and ball.
10:54 am
Darpan Jain
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.