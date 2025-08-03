After Going Unsold In IPL 2025 Auction, Former Delhi Capitals Star Smashes Ton In Delhi Premier League To Re-Ignite IPL 2026 Chances

The Delhi Capitals youngster has led the Indian U19 team previously.

He was unsold in the last season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). But after the way he has started playing in the Delhi Premier League, it might be difficult for the selectors to keep their eyes off him for another season. Yash Dhull, India U19’s World Cup winning skipper has played a blinder of a knock in his first appearance in Delhi’s domestic league this season. He smashed an unbeaten century and ended with 101 runs off just 56 deliveries to take his team home after choosing to bowl in the match. He was a part of the Delhi Capitals in the 2023 season.

The North Delhi Strikers were put into bat by the Central Delhi Kings. The could only manage a total of 174/7 on the back of a formidable 82 from just 60 deliveries. Arnav Bugga also managed to score 67 off 43 deliveries, which helped the team get to a challenging total. Money Grewal and Mavinsh Khurana were both successful in scalping two wickets each for the Central Delhi Kings.

In response, there was no stopping Yash Dhull. The youngster from Delhi got off to a blistering start, and continued to steer the ship in the direction of the target. They lost the other opener for just 14 runs, but Yugal Saini and skipper Jonty Sidhu both assisted Dhull to win them the game. Kuldip Yadav was the only wicket-taker for the North Delhi Strikers as he took two wickets. The chasers lost just two wickets in their innings and got to the target in the 18th over, registering a mammoth victory to start their campaign.

Yash Dhull kicks off DPL 2025 in style! 💥

Slams the first century of the season! 💯🔥



Yash Dhull | North Delhi Strikers | Central Delhi Kings | DPL 2025 | Harshit Rana | Jonty Sidhu#DPL #DPL2025 #DelhiPremierLeague2025 pic.twitter.com/ocGMMrAQ5a — Delhi Premier League T20 (@DelhiPLT20) August 3, 2025

ALSO READ:

Can the Delhi Capitals Look Towards Yash Dhull Once Again?

The youngster has got an impressive record in the domestic circuit. He is often slotted at the top of the order and has the knack of taking responsibility early in the innings. His recent ton in the DPL 2025 will give him a lot of confidence to carry on the same form ahead. In 30 First-class games, he has scored a monumental 2054 runs at an average of 45.64. He has registered a highest score of an unbeaten 200 with seven hundreds and six fifties.

In List A cricket, he has made an appearance in 21 matches and has scored 611 runs. He possesses a highest score of an unbeaten 108 in List A cricket. What’s more impressive for Yash Dhull is that his average across First-class, List A, as well as T20 cricket has always been above 40. In the shortest format too, he has scored 826 runs in 28 appearances. His strike rate in the shortest format also reads 124.21, something which he will be willing to work on ahead of the IPL 2026 auctions. The DPL 2025 will be a good platform for many youngsters like him to showcase their skills.

If all the news around KL Rahul moving onto another franchise is true, Yash Dhull might actually be a good investment for the Delhi Capitals. The Capitals are certainly one of the franchises which need to improve on their batting order, and the inclusion of this youngster might be what they need for success. If Dhull continues to perform the same way in the remainder of the Delhi Premier League 2025, it will not be surprising to see him get picked for one of the franchises in the coveted Indian Premier League.

