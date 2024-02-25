LAH vs PES Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, PSL 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Today's Match 12 Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

LAH vs PES Dream11 Prediction: Lahore Qalandars are a strong unit and should win the contest.

LAH vs PES Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Pakistan Super League 2024

Match

Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi

Date

25 February 2024

Time

7:30 PM IST

LAH vs PES Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Fakhar Zaman has 372 runs at an average of 23.25 and a strike rate of 146.45 in 16 PSL innings against Peshawar Zalmi. He also has three fifties against them.

Abdullah Shafique has 133 runs at an average of 33.25 and a strike rate of 141.48 in four PSL innings against Peshawar Zalmi. He also has a fifty against them.

Shaheen Afridi has 26 wickets at an average of 13.73 and a strike rate of 11.53 in 13 PSL innings against Peshawar Zalmi. He also has a four-wicket and a five-wicket haul against them.

Zaman Khan has 9 wickets at an average of 14.55 and a strike rate of 9.66 in five PSL innings against Peshawar Zalmi.

Saim Ayub has 131 runs at an average of 32.75 and a strike rate of 163.75 in four PSL innings against Lahore Qalandars. He also has two fifties against them.

Babar Azam has 566 runs at an average of 40.42 and a strike rate of 119.66 in 16 PSL innings against Lahore Qalandars. He also has five fifties against them.

Asif Ali has 299 runs at an average of 24.91 and a strike rate of 162.50 in 15 PSL innings against Lahore Qalandars. He also has two fifties against them.

LAH vs PES Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first-innings score in Lahore has been 175, with pacers snaring 68.75% of wickets here. Expect a nice batting track with occasional help for speedsters. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 180 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 19°C, with partly cloudy, is forecast.

LAH vs PES Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Lahore Qalandars: Sahibzada Farhan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Rassie van der Dussen, Shai Hope, Jahandad Khan, Sikandar Raza, Ahsan Bhatti, George Linde, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan.

Peshawar Zalmi: Saim Ayub, Babar Azam (c), Haseebullah Khan, Mohammad Haris (wk), Paul Walter, Rovman Powell, Asif Ali, Luke Wood, Naveen-ul-Haq, Arif Yaqoob, Salman Irshad.

Also Read: Former RCB star suspended for two matches

LAH vs PES Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Sikandar Raza: Sikandar Raza is the most popular captaincy option for this game. Raza will contribute with both bat and ball, and his recent form has been top-notch. He will fetch ample points.

Shaheen Afridi: Shaheen Afridi has a top-class record against Peshawar Zalmi. Shaheen also has vast experience playing in Lahore. He will snare a few wickets in this game.

Babar Azam: Babar Azam is a popular captaincy pick. Azam will open the innings and can score big on a nice batting track. He has done well against Lahore Qalandars in the past.

LAH vs PES Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Haris Rauf: Haris Rauf has been selected by less than 19% of users as of now. Rauf will bowl in different phases, increasing his probability of taking wickets. He can snare a few wickets in this game.

Haseebullah Khan: Haseebullah Khan has been selected by less than 25% of people as of now. Haseebullah will bat in the top order and can score crucial runs. He played well in the previous game.

Telegram Group Join Now

LAH vs PES Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Asif Ali: Asif Ali might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

LAH vs PES Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If LAH bat first:

Complete the team with three among Sahibzada Farhan, Rassie van der Dussen, Rovman Powell, Zaman Khan, and Luke Wood.

If PES bat first:

Complete the team with three among Shai Hope, Mohammad Haris, Paul Walter, Naveen-ul-Haq, and George Linde.

LAH vs PES Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If LAH bat first:

Complete the team with three among Fakhar Zaman, Haseebullah Khan, Rovman Powell, Zaman Khan, and Salman Irshad.

If PES bat first:

Complete the team with three among Mohammad Haris, Jahandad Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, and Haris Rauf.

LAH vs PES Dream11 Prediction

Lahore Qalandars are a strong unit and should win the contest.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.