LAH vs PES Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, PSL 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Today's Match 12 Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News
LAH vs PES Dream11 Prediction: Lahore Qalandars are a strong unit and should win the contest.
LAH vs PES Dream11 Prediction: Match Information
Tournament
Pakistan Super League 2024
Match
Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi
Date
25 February 2024
Time
7:30 PM IST
LAH vs PES Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers
-
Fakhar Zaman has 372 runs at an average of 23.25 and a strike rate of 146.45 in 16 PSL innings against Peshawar Zalmi. He also has three fifties against them.
-
Abdullah Shafique has 133 runs at an average of 33.25 and a strike rate of 141.48 in four PSL innings against Peshawar Zalmi. He also has a fifty against them.
-
Shaheen Afridi has 26 wickets at an average of 13.73 and a strike rate of 11.53 in 13 PSL innings against Peshawar Zalmi. He also has a four-wicket and a five-wicket haul against them.
-
Zaman Khan has 9 wickets at an average of 14.55 and a strike rate of 9.66 in five PSL innings against Peshawar Zalmi.
-
Saim Ayub has 131 runs at an average of 32.75 and a strike rate of 163.75 in four PSL innings against Lahore Qalandars. He also has two fifties against them.
-
Babar Azam has 566 runs at an average of 40.42 and a strike rate of 119.66 in 16 PSL innings against Lahore Qalandars. He also has five fifties against them.
-
Asif Ali has 299 runs at an average of 24.91 and a strike rate of 162.50 in 15 PSL innings against Lahore Qalandars. He also has two fifties against them.
LAH vs PES Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report
The average first-innings score in Lahore has been 175, with pacers snaring 68.75% of wickets here. Expect a nice batting track with occasional help for speedsters. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 180 being a fighting one.
Weather Report
A temperature of around 19°C, with partly cloudy, is forecast.
LAH vs PES Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs
Lahore Qalandars: Sahibzada Farhan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Rassie van der Dussen, Shai Hope, Jahandad Khan, Sikandar Raza, Ahsan Bhatti, George Linde, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan.
Peshawar Zalmi: Saim Ayub, Babar Azam (c), Haseebullah Khan, Mohammad Haris (wk), Paul Walter, Rovman Powell, Asif Ali, Luke Wood, Naveen-ul-Haq, Arif Yaqoob, Salman Irshad.
LAH vs PES Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks
Sikandar Raza: Sikandar Raza is the most popular captaincy option for this game. Raza will contribute with both bat and ball, and his recent form has been top-notch. He will fetch ample points.
Shaheen Afridi: Shaheen Afridi has a top-class record against Peshawar Zalmi. Shaheen also has vast experience playing in Lahore. He will snare a few wickets in this game.
Babar Azam: Babar Azam is a popular captaincy pick. Azam will open the innings and can score big on a nice batting track. He has done well against Lahore Qalandars in the past.
LAH vs PES Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks
Haris Rauf: Haris Rauf has been selected by less than 19% of users as of now. Rauf will bowl in different phases, increasing his probability of taking wickets. He can snare a few wickets in this game.
Haseebullah Khan: Haseebullah Khan has been selected by less than 25% of people as of now. Haseebullah will bat in the top order and can score crucial runs. He played well in the previous game.
LAH vs PES Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid
Asif Ali: Asif Ali might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.
LAH vs PES Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team
If LAH bat first:
Complete the team with three among Sahibzada Farhan, Rassie van der Dussen, Rovman Powell, Zaman Khan, and Luke Wood.
If PES bat first:
Complete the team with three among Shai Hope, Mohammad Haris, Paul Walter, Naveen-ul-Haq, and George Linde.
LAH vs PES Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team
If LAH bat first:
Complete the team with three among Fakhar Zaman, Haseebullah Khan, Rovman Powell, Zaman Khan, and Salman Irshad.
If PES bat first:
Complete the team with three among Mohammad Haris, Jahandad Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, and Haris Rauf.
LAH vs PES Dream11 Prediction
Lahore Qalandars are a strong unit and should win the contest.
