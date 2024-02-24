Former RCB star suspended for two matches

One of the former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) players has been handed a two-match ban from international cricket.

The concerned player used harsh words for the umpire after the conclusion of the game, breaching the ICC’s Code of Conduct.

During the second innings of the third T20I between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan, the umpire didn’t call a fairly high ball a no-ball, leading to a controversy. The Sri Lankan team wasn’t happy with the decision, and their captain Wanindu Hasaranga didn’t hold himself back while criticising the umpire.

"That kind of thing shouldn't happen in an international match. If it had been close [to waist height], that's not a problem. But a ball that's going so high - it would have hit the batsman's head if it had gone a little higher. If you can't see that, that umpire isn't suited to international cricket. It would be much better if he did another job. There was a situation where you could review those calls before, but the ICC has got rid of that."

The move didn’t go well with the match umpires and referees, and they brought the issue to the ICC. After reviewing the whole issue, the decision to hand demerit points and suspension was taken.

Wanindu Hasaranga suspended for two games

Breaching article 2.13, Wanindu Hasaranga was found guilty, following his unusual remarks on the umpire. He has been fined 50% of match fees and handed three demerit points, aggregating to five demerit points within 24 months.

It means Hasaranga will miss the first two T20Is against Bangladesh starting next month. The decision was well on the cards, and Hasaranga could have avoided his comment.

Meanwhile, Rahmanullah Gurbaz has also been fined 15% of the match fee for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct. It was his second offence, and he has two demerit points now.

Gurbaz changed the grip of his bat despite warnings not to do so. Sri Lanka won the three-match T20I series by 2-1. Afghanistan’s win in the third T20I was their only victory of this all-format tour.

