LKN vs CHE Prediction, Match 34, IPL 2024: Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team, Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings Tips, Playing XI, Venue, Weather Updates and more

LKN vs CHE Match Prediction: Lucknow Super Giants will be looking to get their winning momentum back after a huge defeat to KKR in their last game. On the other hand, Chennai Super Kings look like a well-oiled unit, beginning to play its best game. Looking at the current form, Chennai Super Kings will start this match as favorites and are likely to win whit match.

LKN vs CHE Prediction: Match Details

League: Indian Premier League 2024

Match: Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings

Date: 18th April, 2024

Time: 7:30 PM

Venue: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

LKN vs CHE Match Preview

Lucknow Super Giants were looking good after winning three consecutive games but seem to have their way. The thrashing that they received in the last game to KKR was an eye-opener for them. They need their experienced openers KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock to fire if they aim to get their tournament back on track. Nicholas Pooran has been in good form in the middle order. The bowling line-up will be boosted with the availability of fast bowler Mayank Yadav. Mohsin Khan looked good in the last game with the new ball. LSG has two seasoned spinners Ravi Bishnoi and Krunal Pandya in their team.

Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings are getting back into their groove with two back-to-back wins. Skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad has been getting better with every game but the form of NZ batters Rachin Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell could worry them. In the middle order, Shivam Dube is doing his job exceedingly well with his consistency in run-scoring along while MS Dhoni is in superb hitting form at the moment. The bowling looks good with Matheesha Pathirana in top form and Tushar Deshpande doing a good job with the new ball. Mustafizur Rahman could be a handful on this wicket with his cutters.

Probable LKN vs CHE Playing XI

LKN probable Playing XI

Quinton de Kock KL Rahul (C) (wk) Deepak Hooda Marcus Stoinis Nicholas Pooran Ayush Badoni Krunal Pandya Mohsin Khan Ravi Bishnoi Shamar Joseph Yash Thakur

Mayank Yadav is fit and available for selection. Lucknow Super Giants are likely to bring in Mayank Yadav as the impact player when they are bowling.

CHE probable Playing XI

Ruturaj Gaikwad (C) Rachin Ravindra Ajinkya Rahane Daryl Mitchell Shivam Dube Ravindra Jadeja Sameer Rizvi MS Dhoni (wk) Shardul Thakur Tushar Deshpande Mustafizur Rahman

Chennai Super Kings are likely to bring in Matheesha Pathirana as the impact player when they are bowling.

Venue and Pitch

The match will be played at.Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. The pitch has been decent for batting here with some help for the bowlers as well. It will not be a high-scoring game but the pitch will have something for both batters and bowlers.

Weather Updates

The weather will be partly cloudy but there is no chance of rain. The temperature will be around 26 degrees for the match and the humidity will be 34%.

Top Players for LKN vs CHE Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

KL Rahul - IPL 2024 hasn't gone as well for Rahul as the previous few seasons. But he still remains a class player who is capable of getting big scores. He is an equally good player of spin and pace. Rahul has scored 204 runs in 6 matches at an average of 34 and a strike rate of 138.78.

Ravindra Jadeja - Ravindra Jadeja can contribute with both bat and ball and is a top contender for the fantasy team.. He is also an exceptional fielder. Jadeja has scored 84 runs this season at a strike rate of 140 while being dismissed just once. With the ball, he has 4 wickets to his name with his left-arm spin.

Matheesha Pathirana - Pathirana has produced match-winning spells for CSK so far. The fast bowler has a lethal yorker and a brilliant slower ball. He is a genuine wicket-taker. Pathirana has picked up 8 wickets in just 3 matches so far at an average of 11.

Top Captaincy picks

Nicholas Pooran - Pooran has been Lucknow's best batter of the season so far. He has scored runs consistently and at a good strike rate as well. The left-hander has scored 223 runs in 6 matches so far at an average of 74.33 and a strike rate of 161.59. With Jadeja the only expected spinner in the opposition, Pooran will take his chances against the left-arm spinner.

Ruturaj Gaikwad - The CSK skipper has grown into confidence with the number of matches. He scored a brilliant 69 off just 40 balls in the last match. Gaikwad loves scoring big runs and can be dangerous once set. He has scored 224 runs in 6 matches so far at an average of 44.80.

Players to avoid

Krunal Pandya - The allrounder will bat lower down the order and is unlikely to face many balls. With the ball, he hasn't been at his best and might not get many wickets. He can avoided for this game.

Sameer Rizvi - Rizvi hasn't got many chances to show his capabilities this season. With CSK having a long batting line-up, he might not get to face many balls again. He is unlikely to fetch many points and can be avoided for this game.

LKN vs CHE Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

Also read: Lucknow Super Giants star set to make comeback from injury

LKN vs CHE Match Prediction

Lucknow Super Giants will be looking to get their winning momentum back after a huge defeat to KKR in their last game. On the other hand, Chennai Super Kings look like a well-oiled unit, beginning to play its best game. Looking at the current form, Chennai Super Kings will start this match as favorites and are likely to win whit match.

Telegram Group Join Now

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.