Lucknow Super Giants star set to make comeback from injury

He missed the last two matches for LSG.

A Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) star is set to make a comeback from injury after missing the last two matches of his team. He reportedly suffered a soreness in his lower abdominal area and had to walk off the field after bowling just one over during LSG's match against Gujarat Titans (GT) on April 7.

Now, in a recent video shared by the franchise on their social media pages, star pacer Mayank Yadav was seen training and bowling in the nets.

Mayank Yadav became an overnight sensation ever since making his debut earlier this season for his tearaway pace and his ability to clock speeds north of 150 consistently.

He currently holds the record for bowling the fastest delivery in IPL 2024 at 156.7 kph, breaking his own record of 155.8 kph that he registered a few days back.

In the two matches that he played completely, he was clinical as well picking up six wickets so far.

Phir se udd chala 🔥🧿 pic.twitter.com/q8CP55Bkgk — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) April 17, 2024

LSG suffered defeats in Mayank Yadav's absence

LSG skipper KL Rahul too confirmed after the six-wicket loss against Delhi Capitals (DC) on April 12 that the pace sensation has been recovering well.

However, he maintained that the LSG management won't rush his recovery.

"He (Mayank Yadav) is feeling good, he looks good, but we don't want to rush him. We need to protect his body, he's itching to go. Need to make sure that he's hundred per cent (fit) before he comes back in a couple of matches."

Incidentally, the KL Rahul-led side suffered defeats to DC and KKR in Mayank's absence. His return will definitely bolster the team's bowling attack as they look to turnaround their fortunes.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Rishabh Pant shows terrific agility to grab a diving one-handed stunner

LSG are currently fifth in the points table with three wins and as many losses after six fixtures. They next face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at home on Friday, April 19.

Telegram Group Join Now

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.