WATCH: Rishabh Pant shows terrific agility to grab a diving one-handed stunner

Rishabh Pant grabbed a terrific diving catch to his left to send David Miller back into the hut on the last ball of the fifth over. It was a clean catch from Pant, who showed terrific agility and presence of mind to get a big scalp.

After winning the toss, Delhi Capitals (DC) opted to field first, and the decision turned out to be correct. The pacers bowled brilliantly with the new ball and made several early inroads to unsettle the Gujarat Titans (GT).

The speedsters got some assistance off the deck and swung the ball significantly to agitate GT batters and get early breakthroughs. Their lines and lengths were immaculate, for they gave nothing easily and dismissed as many as four batters inside the powerplay overs.

Gujarat Titans could only assemble 30 runs and lost almost every key batter in the first six overs to hand Delhi Capitals an early advantage. Further, DC also fielded well to make life arduous for batters and were lively from the first ball of the innings.

Ishant Sharma, who has bowled brilliantly with the new ball this IPL season, returned for his second over in the fifth set. On the final delivery, Ishant delivered a back-of-a-length ball with an inward angle on the off-stump line to David Miller.

Miller tried to push the ball towards the on-side region but could only get the inside edge of the bat, and the ball went towards the wicketkeeper. Rishabh was quick to dive to his left and catch the ball cleanly with one hand.

The on-field umpire didn’t give it out initially, and Rishabh Pant took a review to challenge the decision. The replays confirmed that the ball took the inside edge and neatly went into the wicketkeeper’s glove.

Delhi Capitals earned their fourth wicket of the innings, and David Miller, returning after an injury, could only stay for six deliveries. Rishabh Pant has been terrific behind the sticks this season and has shown no signs of discomfort despite coming off a horrible car accident.

