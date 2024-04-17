Suspected bookies arrested from corporate box during RR vs DC IPL game

The ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) has once again been a target of the bookies as the Anti-Corruption Unit of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has evicted culprits from two different venues so far.

Incidentally, both the games involved Rajasthan Royals, held in Mumbai and Jaipur venues. The ACU acted upon CCTV and live TV footage.

According to a BCCI official privy to the developments, the Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) transferred two suspected bookies to local police from a corporate box during Rajasthan Royals’ home game against Delhi Capitals on March 28. Similarly, on April 1 at the Wankhede Stadium, two individuals were handed over from the MCA President’s Box.

Although both suspects faced charges in Jaipur, the case in Mumbai turned out to be a case of mistaken identity. A Marine Drive Police Station officer clarified that the individuals were released as “nothing untoward was found on their electronic devices”.

Source reveals BCCI doing their best to keep IPL clean from bookies

The reason bookies risk being present at games is because it gives them a chance to exploit the brief delay of 8 to 15 seconds between live action and televised streaming.

A BCCI official speaking anonymously, emphasized that the ACU which is backed by the BCCI, is committed to keeping corrupt elements away from the IPL.

Interestingly, the MCA President’s Box, positioned directly above the Wankhede Stadium's dressing rooms, is exclusively for invitees with none of the 200 tickets available for public sale.

Previously too, the IPL has been linked to several match-fixing scandals and the BCCI is doing all it can to keep it clean.

