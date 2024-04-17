'Nothing to learn from IPL:' Cricket Board Chairperson makes bold claim about this CSK star

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are among the most consistent teams of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, having won four of the six matches in the first half.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are among the most consistent teams of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, having won four of the six matches in the first half. They have eight points to their name and sit in the third position on the points table, only behind Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Several players have stepped up at different points in the tournament to help CSK win and make them a formidable force as a unit. However, Mustafizur Rahman has been one of the best performers in the bowling department for the Yellow Army in IPL 2024.

Rahman is CSK’s leading wicket-taker this season, with 10 wickets at an average of 18.30 in five outings. However, CSK will miss his services at the business end of the tournament, for Mustafizur will fly back home to Bangladesh at the start of the next month.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has granted NOC to its premium pacer till May 1 only. Following CSK’s fixture against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on the first day of May, Mustafizur will return to prepare for the five-match T20I series against Zimbabwe, starting Friday (May 3).

Jalal Yunus makes a bold claim on Mustafizur Rahman

Jalal Yunus, Bangladesh Cricket Board’s cricket operations chairperson, has made a bold claim to justify his decision to call Mustafizur Rahman back midway through the IPL season. Yunus stated that Mustafizur will learn nothing from the IPL, and Bangladesh won’t have any benefit, quotes Bangladesh daily, The Daily Star.

"Mustafizur has nothing to learn from playing in the IPL. Mustafizur's learning process is over. Rather, many players in IPL can learn from him. Bangladesh will not benefit from this."

Mustafizur has struggled with fitness, and Bangladesh have missed out on his services numerous times. Hence, Yunus wants to keep his troop injury-free and fresh.

“Our concern is Mustafizur's fitness. They want to take 100 per cent from him. They don't have a headache about his fitness, but we do. The reason we are bringing back Mustafizur is not just to play in the Zimbabwe series, but if he is brought here, we will plan him with the workload. But that plan won't happen if he's in IPL.”

