India's probable 20 players with 15 in-squad & 5 stand-bys for the T20 World Cup 2024: REPORTS

Recently, Rohit Sharma, Rahul Dravid and Ajit Agarkar met in Mumbai to speak about India's squad for the marquee event.

The Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024, slated to be held in June in USA & West Indies, is set to be announced shortly. Ahead of that, there have been reports that suggest how the probable 20-player squad (15 main squad and 5 standby) can look like.

While BCCI secretary Jay Shah has already declared star batter Rohit Sharma as skipper for the mega-event, it's a no-brainer that talismanic pacer Jasprit Bumrah is an automatic selection.

On the other hand, Virat Kohli is expected to make the team only if he can take up the opening spot alongside Rohit Sharma.

The most contested role in the Indian team, the wicketkeeping spot will ideally go to Rishabh Pant. However, KL Rahul and Sanju Samson have also been included in the squad for their skillset as pure batters.

Selectors keeping close watch on IPL talents

Hardik Pandya has made it to the 20-man squad but his place depends on his bowling abilities. Pandya had refrained from too much bowling during MI matches although he started the season by opening bowling for his franchise. While there have been some reports claiming that Pandya might be hiding an injury, it remains to be seen how it pans out for the premier all-rounder.

Players like Mayank Yadav, Riyan Parag and Dinesh Karthik, who are making considerable noise in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) are also expected to be on the radar of the selectors.

India squad for T20 World Cup 2024 (Probable)

Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wk), KL Rahul, Sanju Samson, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh & Avesh Khan.

