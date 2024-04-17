Virat Kohli asked to change roles to fit in squad for T20 World Cup 2024: REPORTS

Star India batter Virat Kohli's position in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024 squad has been under a lot of debate. With Kohli missing out on international games earlier this year, speculations have arisen regarding his ability to deliver performances in the shortest format.

Recently, India skipper Rohit Sharma, head coach Rahul Dravid and chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar met in Mumbai to discuss India's squad for the mega-event.

The Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee is reportedly keen on having Kohli as Rohit's opening partner for the marquee event. According to a report in Dainik Jagran, the possibility of having Kohli as an opener was discussed with serious intention in the Mumbai meeting.

The Jagran report also adds that Kohli wanted clarity from the selection committee about his place in the T20 World Cup and they came up with the opening gambit.

Kohli has previously batted as an opener and the statistics support the role

Kohli has consistently been the opening batter for his IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) over the past few seasons of the IPL. Currently, he holds the Orange Cap, having scored 361 runs in seven matches at a strike rate of 147. He has already achieved a century in this season.

Furthermore, Kohli's strike rate notably increases from 138 to 161 when he opens the batting in this format. His lone T20I century, the highest individual score by an Indian in this format, was scored while opening against Afghanistan during the Asia Cup 2022.

The only time Kohli partnered with Rohit Sharma as an opener, India posted a formidable 224-run total against England, with their opening stand contributing 94 runs in just 9 overs.

