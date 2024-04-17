Mr.IPL Suresh Raina gives major update on MS Dhoni's availability for IPL 2025

Recently, in a viral video, Raina could also be seen holding Dhoni's hands and helping him down the stairs to the team bus as the latter was limping.

Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni is looking in sublime form and his brief cameos with the bat have entertained the fans once again in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2024).

During CSK's last match against the Mumbai Indians, Dhoni gave a display of why he is still one of the best finishers in the game. Coming in to bat in the last over of CSK's inning, Dhoni finished on 20 off just 4 balls, hitting three consecutive maximums.

However, Dhoni being in the twilight of his career, speculations are rife that this season could be the last for Thala. Also, his persisting knee pain has been a spot of bother.

Echoing on the same lines, his former CSK and India teammate, Mr.IPL Suresh Raina shed more light on the likely timeline for Dhoni calling it quits.

When quizzed about Dhoni's chances of playing in IPL 2025, the cricketer-turned-commentator came up with a one-word response.

Speaking on Jio Cinema, Raina said, "Khelenge."

Raina and Dhoni share a strong camaraderie

Former India pacer RP Singh was also part of the panel and he too suggested that this may not be Dhoni's last season with CSK as a player.

Singh said, "It doesn't seem like this will be his last season."

Recently, in a viral video, Raina could also be seen holding Dhoni's hands and helping him down the stairs to the team bus as Dhoni was limping.

Raina and Dhoni have featured in several seasons for the CSK and were key members of the team that clinched the title in 2010 and 2011. They have also shared numerous partnerships representing India in international cricket and hold great mutual respect for each other.

