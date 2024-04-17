IPL captain fined 12 lakhs for Code of Conduct breach

This was the first Code of Conduct breach for the team in IPL 2024 as they were found one over short in the stipulated time.

Rajasthan Royals maintained its top spot in the IPL 2024 points table as they defeated a spirited Kolkata Knight Riders side by 2 wickets in a thriller at Eden Gardens. Knight Riders scored a mammoth 223-6 in 20 overs, thanks to an outstanding knock from Sunil Narine. Narine scored 109 runs off just 56 balls in an unbelievable display of power-hitting, which saw him hit 13 fours and 6 sixes. The next best score in KKR's line-up was Angkrish Raghuvanshi's 30, and it speaks volumes of Narine's magnificent innings.

But Rajasthan Royals showed why they are the team to beat this season. Despite looking down and out in several stages, they found a way to grasp a win from the jaws of defeat. Jos Buttler scored his second century of the season and scored an unbeaten 107 off 60 balls. Buttler also hit the winning runs in the last ball of the match. Riyan Parag and Rovman Powell chipped in with useful contributions but it was all Buttler show at Eden Gardens.

Shreyas Iyer fined 12 lakhs for Code of Conduct breach

Kolkata Knight Riders captain Shreyas Iyer has been fined after his team was found an over short of the stipulated time. In the final over of Rajasthan Royals' innings, KKR had just four fielders outside the ring, instead of five because of the slow over rate. Iyer was fined INR 12 lakhs for the offence.

"Shreyas Iyer, the Kolkata Knight Riders captain, has been fined after his team maintained a slow over rate during their TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match against Rajasthan Royals at Eden Gardens on April 17," an IPL statement read.

"As it was his team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offences, Iyer was fined Rs 12 lakhs," the statement added.

This was KKR's first such offence of the season. If Iyer is found to be guilty for this offence again, he will be fined INR 24 lakhs. Earlier, Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant was fined twice for the slow over rate in IPL 2024. Pant's second offence came in the match against Kolkata Knight Riders. He was fined INR 24 lakhs for the breach of Code of Conduct.

With this loss, KKR have 4 wins out of 6 matches and are at second position in the points table. Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals have 6 wins to its name in 7 matches. Kolkata Knight Riders will play its next match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Eden Gardens on April 21.

