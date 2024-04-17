IPL legend forced by teammates to return after 5 years to international cricket for T20 World Cup

The legendary cricketer is having a sensational IPL 2024 with brilliant performances from both bat and ball.

IPL 2024 is turning out to be a game-changing year for some players. If the domestic Indian players are showing their talent and producing some breathtaking performances, senior pros are no behind. On Tuesday (April 16) against Rajasthan Royals, Sunil Narine showed exactly why he is regarded as one of the greatest in T20 format.

Narine went on to score his first century of his career - domestic or international - while opening the innings for Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens. He scored a sensational 109 off 56 balls, which included 13 fours and 6 sixes. The veteran was not done yet as he picked up 2-30 in 4 overs in a match where both the teams scored 200 plus runs.

He also took a brilliant limping catch at mid-on to dismiss a dangerous-looking Sanju Samson. He did the most he can do to make his team win the game, only to be trumped by Jos Buttler's outstanding innings of 107*. In ideal scenario, Narine would be a top contender for Player of the Match. But unfortunately for him, it wasn't enough for KKR to win the match.

Rovman Powell asks Sunil Narine to be back for T20 World Cup

West Indies captain Rovman Powell is playing for Rajasthan Royals this IPL. Powell scored a brilliant counter-attacking 26 off just 13 balls and played a big role in RR's victory. After the match, Powell revealed that he has been trying to reach out to Narine regarding his availability for the T20 World Cup since a year.

"For the last 12 months, I've been whispering in his (Narine's) ears, but he's blocked out everyone. I've asked (Kieron) Pollard, (Dwayne) Bravo and (Nicholas) Pooran. Hopefully, before they select the team, they can crack his code," Powell revealed.

Narine had earlier denied any rumours of playing in the T20 World Cup by saying that he would be watching the tournament from his home. But after the match, he gave hope of a return by saying that he would reassess his decision.

"It is what it is, but let's see what the future holds," Narine said.

Sunil Narine's brilliant century has taken him to the third spot in the Orange Cap list just behind Virat Kohli and Riyan Parag. Narine has scored 276 runs in 6 matches at an average of 46 and a strike rate of 187.75. He has played 51 T20Is for West Indies and picked up 52 wickets at an economy rate of just 6.01. He is also a part of West Indies' 2012 T20 World Cup winning team.

