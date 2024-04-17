Three surprise picks we could see in India's T20 World Cup 2024 squad

While the IPL buzz is on, the fans and players also have an eye cast on the T20 World Cup 2024, scheduled a week after the end of the IPL 2024 season.

We look at three possible surprise picks in India’s squad for the T20 World Cup 2024.

While the IPL buzz is on, the fans and players also have an eye cast on the T20 World Cup 2024, scheduled a week after the end of the IPL 2024 season. The ongoing edition of the IPL season is a trial for the players to showcase their expertise and make a case for themselves in the T20 World Cup squad.

No bilateral series lined up for India before the main event, and IPL performances will definitely influence the selection. While a few picks are obvious, selectors might include a few surprise names if they continue performing throughout the season.

We look at three possible surprise picks in India’s squad for the T20 World Cup 2024.

Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant is unfortunate to find himself on this list because he was out of the plans after his horrific accident. However, he has made a solid comeback and has shown no signs of discomfort in the first half of IPL 2024. While Pant showed some rustiness in the initial games, he is back into his groove and looked brilliant in the last few encounters.

Pant has scored runs consistently at a brisk rate and showed his full range with the willow. He can be flexible with his batting position and adjust according to the team’s requirements. Further, he can also keep wickets, making him an all-round package to have.

Also Read: What India's T20 World Cup squad could look like if they went the 2007 World T20 way

Mayank Yadav

India’s latest pace sensation, Mayank Yadav, impressed one and all with his sheer pace in his first two matches in the IPL. Mayank’s ability to hit the deck hard and hurry the batters with his pace makes him an exciting prospect. He can get a place and act as an enforcer for India in the middle overs in the T20 World Cup.

Telegram Group Join Now

𝙎𝙃𝙀𝙀𝙍 𝙋𝘼𝘾𝙀! 🔥🔥



Mayank Yadav with an absolute ripper to dismiss Cameron Green 👏



Head to @JioCinema and @StarSportsIndia to watch the match LIVE#TATAIPL | #RCBvLSG pic.twitter.com/sMDrfmlZim — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 2, 2024

He is the kind of bowler who can make inroads on any pitch and push the opponents off the backfoot. Mayank has snared 6 wickets at 9 balls apiece in three outings this season, but his control despite bowling at such a pace makes him impressive. He has an X factor, and it won’t be a surprise if he gets a surprise call-up in the T20 World Cup squad, for India need to bolster their pace attack, and the options aren’t as great, barring Jasprit Bumrah.

Mohit Sharma

Mohit Sharma has been a revelation in the Indian Premier League since last season, for he has made himself an indispensable asset in the death overs. Mohit’s rise has been terrific and has played a pivotal role in Gujarat Titans’ success. He possesses a range of variations in his armour and uses them precisely to make himself an arduous bowler to hit.

Mohit has snared 35 wickets at an average of 16.48 and a strike rate of 11.51 in 20 IPL innings since 2023. He also has two four-wicket and a five-wicket haul, and his economy rate of 8.59 is commendable, given he mostly bowls at the back end of the innings. The likes of Mohammed Siraj and Arshdeep Singh have often been underwhelming and conceded too many runs in this phase, and the selectors might look to give Mohit Sharma a go as a death-overs specialist with Jasprit Bumrah in the T20 World Cup 2024 squad.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.