What India's T20 World Cup squad could look like if they went the 2007 World T20 way

We prepare a 2007 T20 World Cup kind of squad for the event in June, selecting fresh and dynamic players.

The 2007 T20 World Cup was historic in numerous ways. Led by a young captain, MS Dhoni, India took a young brigade to South Africa, and their fearlessness was precisely a spark Men in Blue required after a shocking league-stage exit in the World Cup 2007. No one gave India any chance to qualify for the semifinal, but the MS Dhoni-led team scripted history.

The Indian team should adopt a similar strategy for the T20 World Cup 2024 and select young and fearless players. India have backed their veteran cricketers in their previous few campaigns, and the results haven’t been as expected. The fear of losing had filled their minds in big games, and the ICC trophy has remained a distant dream for India.

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Yashasvi Jaiswal has to be among the initial names for the T20 World Cup 2024, even if Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are selected. Jaiswal has bossed international cricket so far and will have the onus to provide brisk starts and maximise the powerplay overs. His approach in T20Is has been ideal, for Jaiswal has gone hard after the bowler right from the first ball, helping India get off to a flyer, as his T20I strike rate of 161.94 shows.

Ruturaj Gaikwad

Ruturaj Gaikwad will be a perfect opening partner for Yashasvi Jaiswal. Jaiswal’s high-attacking intent will blend nicely with Gaikwad, a terrific innings-builder and among the best accelerators after getting set. Ruturaj’s knocks against Australia last year showed his ability to cover up after getting set, and he can’t be contained against spinners, either, making him a complete package at the top.

Shubman Gill

While Shubman Gill is yet to seal his spot in the T20I side, his performances in the IPL have proved he is equally potent in the shortest format. If the team requires, Gill can be the third opener and open with Yashasvi Jaiswal. His expertise against pacers and spinners makes him a solid option, and Gill can also weave a long innings and play throughout the 20 overs.

Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav is a sure starter in the XI of the T20 World Cup 2024 team because of his world-class batting ability and consistency. He has been the best T20 batter for a while now and will be the most crucial player for India’s chances of winning the event. He can be flexible with his batting positions and is equally adept against spinners and pacers.

Tilak Varma

Tilak Varma has shown immense potential in his short T20 career and can be one of the middle-order batters in the T20 World Cup. Being an LHB and a fine player of spin, Tilak will complement other batters perfectly and can bat at an ideal tempo. He has done quite well for Mumbai Indians (MI) and can hit boundaries consistently in the middle overs, making him a solid player in the middle order.

Shivam Dube

Shivam Dube has been a revelation since joining CSK and has a strong case of making it in the T20 World Cup squad, given his supreme expertise against spinners. Dube is a six-hitting machine against slow bowlers, and his game against the pacers has improved massively. He can also bowl a few overs, forming him a complete package.

Rinku Singh

Rinku Singh should be among the first names in the T20 World Cup 2024 squad, for he does the most arduous job of hitting boundaries and providing brisk finishes in death overs. Rinku should be India’s finisher and has done immensely well in the IPL and for India. He has started his international career on a high note and deserves to be part of the squad.

Jitesh Sharma

While there are plenty of wicketkeeping options available, Jitesh Sharma should be the one starting in the XI. Jitesh has been mighty impressive in IPL and for India and can be flexible with his batting positions, making him a solid option to have. He can hit the spinners well and has a decent game against the pacers.

Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya will be the leader of our side and play as a pace bowling all-rounder in the T20 World Cup 2024. Pandya offers invaluable services in white-ball cricket since he is equally adept at both batting and bowling. He also has previous experience leading India and his IPL franchise successfully and will lead a young pack in the West Indies and the USA.

Ravi Bishnoi

The rise of Ravi Bishnoi has been immense since last year, and he made himself a genuine wicket-taker for India in the shortest format. He is the highest-ranked Indian bowler in the ICC rankings and has been among the most consistent performers. His ability to operate effectively in all phases makes him an asset, and he should get a spot in the team.

Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep Yadav is India’s best white-ball spinner at the moment and will start in the main XI. Kuldeep has picked wickets consistently for India across formats and will have the onus of providing breakthroughs in the middle overs. When in form, he is unstoppable, capable of running through any batting lineup and will act as a premium wicket-taker for India.

Axar Patel

While Ravindra Jadeja is a solid player, India should go with Axar Patel because of his better batting expertise. Jadeja has not been at his best as a batter, while Axar has looked more equipped, especially in the attacking mode. He is also a decent bowler and can partner nicely with Kuldeep to cause trouble for the opponents.

Jasprit Bumrah

The best pacer India have ever had, Jasprit Bumrah, is undoubtedly a sure starter in the T20 World Cup 2024. Bumrah will bowl the toughest overs and do the heavy lifting for India in the pace department. His skillsets are known to all, and he will be crucial for India’s chances in the event.

Mohit Sharma

While this name might surprise a few, Mohit Sharma has been the best pacer in the Indian Premier League (IPL) since last season. Mohit has the most wickets (34) in IPL since 2023 and has done a fabulous job while bowling in the second half of the innings for Gujarat Titans (GT). He has a plethora of variations to operate with and is quite smart with their usage, taking wickets consistently without leaking too many runs despite mostly bowling in slog overs.

Arshdeep Singh

Arshdeep Singh brings a different angle and can bowl in different phases. The presence of Bumrah and Mohit will enable Arshdeep to use his new-ball skills and bowl more overs in the powerplay. He has decent control over his yorkers and can also bowl effectively in death overs if the team demands, forming a formidable pace attack for India.

