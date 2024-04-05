'Tactical call?' - Former India player questions Cummins for withdrawing obstructing the field appeal against Ravindra Jadeja

Pat Cummins' decision to not appeal for 'obstruction of field' attracted a lot of debate.

During the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK), SRH skipper Pat Cummins took an interesting call that attracted a lot of debate. The incident happened during the penultimate over of CSK's innings when Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled a yorker as Jadeja jammed the ball straight back to the bowler.

After realising that Jadeja was out of the crease, Bhuvneshwar tried to throw at the stumps. However, Jadeja came in between the line of the throw to deny the ball hitting the wickets.

However, Pat Cummins chose to not appeal against Jadeja for 'obstruction of field'.

Soon after the incident, former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif took to Twitter to question the Aussie's act. Kaif quizzed if Cummins' call was a tactical one to delay Dhoni's arrival to the crease and if the Australian seamer would have taken the same decision had it been star India batter Virat Kohli's wicket in a T20 World Cup match.

Two questions to Pat Cummins on withdrawing the obstructing the field appeal against Jadeja. Was it a tactical call to let a struggling Jadeja be the crease and keep Dhoni indoors? Would he have done the same if it was Virat Kohli at World T20? — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) April 5, 2024

SRH outclass CSK comfortably

If Cummins and SRH appealed, the matter would have been escalated for review to third umpire, Bruce Oxenford. He would have then been tasked with determining whether Jadeja was out or not. If not anything, Hyderabad must have gained some fair play points with this decision.

Speaking about the match, SRH restricted Chennai to 165 for 5 in 20 overs after opting to field first. Shivam Dube was the pick of the batters with his quickfire knock of 24-ball 45 while no other CSK batter could really accelerate the run-rate.

The target proved trivial for SRH, who has already recorded the highest-ever team total in IPL history this season as they chased down the target easily with 11 balls to spare.

