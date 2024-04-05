Star Delhi Capitals' player advised rest; could miss a few IPL 2024 games

Delhi Capitals (DC) have had a shoddy start to their campaign in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, as they have already lost three of their four games.

Delhi Capitals (DC) have had a shoddy start to their campaign in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, as they have already lost three of their four games. Consequently, the Rishabh Pant-led side is in the ninth position on the points table, only above Mumbai Indians (MI).

Now, one of their premium players is advised to rest as a precautionary move to avoid further injuries that exacerbate their situation. The player was among the few positives for Delhi Capitals in the initial phase but might miss a few matches to regain full fitness.

The concerned player is the left-arm chinaman Kuldeep Yadav, who, according to ESPNcricinfo, sustained a groin niggle a few days back. Hence, he has been asked to rest properly before making his comeback for his depleted side in IPL 2024.

Kuldeep missed DC’s previous two encounters against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Visakhapatnam due to the same niggle. However, he travelled with the team consistently and is currently with other players in Mumbai, DC’s next stoppage in the tournament.

Kuldeep Yadav - a vital member of India in the T20 World Cup

Kuldeep Yadav is arguably India’s best spinner in white-ball cricket currently and will be crucial for India’s chances in the T20 World Cup 2024 scheduled in June after the IPL. Hence, he will take proper rest to remain fit for the tournament.

The Indian selectors will keenly follow the progress of Kuldeep Yadav since he is expected to be part of India’s squad in the T20 World Cup. The solace for Delhi Capitals and India fans is that the injury is not severe enough to keep him out of the action for long.

However, there is no confirmation about his return date as of now. Kuldeep Yadav has three wickets at 16 balls apiece in two IPL innings this season.

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals would hope Kuldeep recovers soon and gets back on the field, for DC bowlers have looked listless at times. Axar Patel hasn’t been in his best form lately, and the absence of Kuldeep Yadav was visible in their last two games.

