PBKS sensation reveals how destiny played a key role in getting his BIG break

He dazzled everyone on his debut with an explosive performance.

Punjab Kings' Ashutosh Sharma became an overnight sensation after playing a match-winning knock to help his team chase down a 200-run target against the Gujarat Titans in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2024). Sharma registered a quickfire 31 off 17 balls as PBKS won the thrilling contest on the penultimate ball of the match.

In the aftermath of the win, Ashutosh Sharma with another promising talent, Shashank Singh got chatting in a video posted by IPL on their social media handles. In the video, Ashutosh Sharma revealed how he was destined to play for PBKS.

Sharma revealed, "I had a pretty good trial. I was about to go for another trial but was told to wait for another day. I thought let's wait and see maybe they told me to wait because they liked what they saw. So I left the trial of the other team and today I am with the Punjab Kings."

Ashutosh Sharma has been a good find for PBKS

Ashutosh is renowned for his explosive batting prowess, boasting an impressive career strike rate of 196.50 in the shortest format. With Punjab Kings parting ways with Shahrukh Khan, they are undoubtedly pleased to have identified Ashutosh as a promising candidate in a similar role.

Ashutosh Sharma also revealed the significant impact of Sanjay Bangar, Punjab Kings' head of cricket development, on his development as a player. Bangar's encouragement instilled confidence in Ashutosh, transforming him into a more well-rounded player beyond just being known for his powerful hitting.

Also, with no proper clarity yet on Liam Livingstone's availability, it gives talents like Ashutosh Sharma crucial opportunities to make their mark which he definitely has capitalised on.

