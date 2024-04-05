'Rohit going to lead from the back' - 2007 T20 World Cup winner on Mumbai Indians saga

Former cricketer S. Sreesanth has backed Rohit Sharma to excel for Mumbai Indians under the leadership of Hardik Pandya in IPL 2024. Pandya has been struck with a wave of criticism after the franchise failed to register a win in the first three matches of the tournament.

The all-rounder has taken several measures to prove his worth as the appropriate successor to the five time title winner Rohit Sharma for Mumbai Indians while continuing to eye his maiden victory as the captain of the franchise. There have been several speculations of a feud amongst the MI squad members as some players demand the re-establishment of Sharma’s reign.

Sreesanth opined it might be difficult to watch Rohit Sharma not lead in the tournament, however, the opening batter would be comfortable to perform as a player without the burden of captaincy. The former Rajasthan Royals bowler backed Rohit Sharma to wear the orange cap for the IPL 2024 season and get a good form ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024.

Sreesanth backs Rohit Sharma to stride and bat freely in IPL 2024

In a recent interview, while citing the example of Sachin Tendulkar playing under the leadership of MS Dhoni for 2011 ODI World Cup, Sreesanth encouraged Rohit Sharma to prosper in IPL 2024 as a player and lead Mumbai Indians from the back.

"We have seen the god of cricket, the great Sachin Tendulkar play under Mahi bhai (MS Dhoni). We won the World Cup too. A lot of stories are being told about Rohit Sharma playing under new captain Hardik Pandya but Rohit would love to play freely. As far as I know Rohit, he would look to bat freely, without any captaincy burden, and may take the Orange Cap too. He is going to have a great season. He has led Mumbai Indians from the front but I am sure Rohit is going to lead Mumbai Indians from the back," Sreesanth told TOI.

The former cricketer highlighted that despite facing a difficult time personally, Rohit Sharma shall outshine others in the 17th season of the IPL and put huge runs on the board in the tournament.