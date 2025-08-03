IPL 2025 Stars in The Hundred: Who Is On The Firing Line, Who’s Not Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auction 

The Hundred begins on August 5.

The Hundred 2025 is all set to kick off from August 5th with some of the top stars around the world looking to light up the tournament. The league with a unique format, launched by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), will have more spotlight this season.

Multiple Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises have bought stakes in The Hundred teams, expanding their global brand. As such, The Hundred season will be crucial for players who currently have an IPL contract as well as for those who are seeking one.

Here we will track the form of The Hundred players and assess their IPL 2026 retention, auction chances.

Jos Buttler (Manchester Originals)

Jos Buttler, the England great, had an outstanding IPL 2025 campaign for Gujarat Titans. He amassed over 500 runs at an average of nearly 60 and strike rate of 163. Irrespective of how his season goes in The Hundred goes, he is most likely to be retained ahead of the IPL 2026 auction.

Liam Livingstone (Birmingham Phoenix)

Liam Livingstone is in the firing line after a poor IPL season. He averaged just 16 and struck at 133. His spot in Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) is uncertain. He needs to deliver a strong season in the Hundred to increase his IPL 2026 retention chances.

Jacob Bethell (Birmingham Phoenix)

Jacob Bethell was the back-up option in the RCB squad in IPL 2025. He played two games and registered one fifty. Bethell is highly rated and is unlikely to be released. He will still look to make that certain with a good campaign for Phoenix.

Phil Salt (Manchester Originals)

Phil Salt was instrumental in RCB clinching their maiden IPL title. He amassed 403 runs at an average of 33 while striking at 176. Salt has been in pretty good form, and RCB will most likely retain him before the IPL 2026 auction.

Rachin Ravindra (Manchester Originals)

The Hundred 2025 will be crucial for Rachin Ravindra as his chances of IPL 2026 retention heavily depend on it. He had a poor season for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) but has looked in better form recently, scoring 213 runs in the last five T20s. Rachin needs a solid campaign to stay at CSK.

Heinrich Klaasen (Manchester Originals)

Heinrich Klaasen, one of the most destructive T20 players in the world, was the first retention for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). They will retain him again irrespective of his recent form. Klaasen hit 487 runs in this year’s IPL edition at an average of 44 and strike rate of 172.

Noor Ahmad (Manchester Originals)

CSK’s 10-crore signing in the IPL 2025 auction, will turn up for Manchester Originals in The Hundred. Noor Ahmad had an excellent IPL season, where he took 24 wickets at 8.16 economy. The left-arm wrist spinner played for Texas Super Kings recently, picking up 15 wickets. No pressure on him as CSK should retain him.

Mitchell Santner (Northern Superchargers)

Mitch Santner played for Mumbai Indians in the previous IPL season. Despite the captain not using him well and him not at his usual best, he made his impact. Santner has been in good form and should be retained ahead of the IPL 2026 auction.

Will Jacks (Oval Invincibles)

Will Jacks was the ‘Player of the match’ in two matches for Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2025. But his overall numbers weren’t great. He struck at only 135 while averaging just 23. Jacks needs to produce a good season for Oval Invincibles to boost his retention chances.

ALSO READ:

David Miller (Northern Superchargers)

David Miller had an awful season for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) this year and his fate could well depend on how he performs in The Hundred. Miller was dropped from the LSG playing XI in the second half of the tournament.

Rashid Khan (Oval Invincibles)

Rashid Khan will don the Oval Invincibles jersey in the upcoming tournament. He was below average in the IPL 2025 for Gujarat Titans. But despite his poor form, Titans are likely to retain his services.

Jofra Archer (Southern Brave)

The star England pacer seems to be back at his best with regards to fitness. With the ball, he has looked great in patches and poor at times in white-ball cricket. Rajasthan Royals will still retain him due to his stature and ceiling.

Marcus Stoinis (Trent Rockets)

Marcus Stoinis had a very little game-time in the middle in IPL 2025 but did make an impact, striking at around 230. Punjab Kings are likely to retain him, although a poor run ahead of the deadline could be an issue because of his high price. Which makes this an important tournament for Stoinis.

Sam Curran (Oval Invincibles)

Sam Curran featured in the CSK side in the previous IPL edition but he might be out of favour after another disappointing campaign. Curran is a player who is valuable in the second tier leagues but has been ineffective in IPL for the past few years. He is likely to be released and might not get any bidders.

Lockie Ferguson (Trent Rockets)

The Kiwi speedster played four games for Punjab Kings in IPL before getting ruled out with an injury. Fitness has been a major concern for Lockie Ferguson in recent years. He must prove his fitness and form in The Hundred to have a chance of IPL retention.

Jonny Bairstow (Welsh Fire)

Jonny Bairstow came in as a temporary replacement at the back end of the IPL 2025. Playing for Mumbai Indians, he hit 85 runs in two games at a strike rate of 184. He will be in high demand in the mini auction if he delivers for Welsh Fire.

Donovan Ferreira (Oval Invincibles)

Donovan Ferreira was part of the Delhi Capitals franchise in IPL 2025 but could only get one game. There have been talks of a potential trade to CSK. If that doesn’t go through, DC are likely to retain him, especially if he produces good returns in The Hundred.

Brydon Carse (Northern Superchargers)

Brydon Carse was ruled out of IPL 2025 before the season began due to an injury. SRH are likely to retain the English pacer but a good output for Northern Superchargers will increase his chances.

Ben Duckett (Birmingham Phoenix)

The England opener was unsold in the previous IPL edition but could be in high demand in the next auction. Ben Duckett has been in the form of his life across formats. In T20s, he has amassed 724 runs in the past 12 months at an average of 38 and strike rate of 164.

Jamie Smith (London Spirit)

Jamie Smith has turned heads with his form in the last few months across formats. He is a destructive opening batter and is a wicketkeeper. If allowed to enter the auction, he could fetch a good amount. A consistent season for London Spirit will only raise his stocks.

Jamie Overton (London Spirit)

Jamie Overton, who was part of the CSK team in IPL 2025, is expected to be released. He had a terrible season and his chances of getting picked again in the IPL 2026 auction aren’t looking great. What he does for the London Spirit could give him some hope.

David Warner (London Spirit)

David Warner is one of the greatest batters in the IPL but he has retired from international cricket and is past his prime. He was unsold in the mega auction but his chances of getting picked in the upcoming auction don’t look good either.

Michael Bracewell (Southern Brave)

Michael Bracewell didn’t have any buyer in the previous IPL auction. He is likely to get a few bidders in the mini auction for his all-round skill set. Bracewell has been in decent form but an excellent season for Southern Brave could help him big time.

Reece Topley (Southern Brave)

Reece Topley was with Mumbai Indians in the previous edition but could not get a single game. In all likelihood, he will be let go of. But a high wickets tally in The Hundred could keep some hopes alive.

George Linde (Trent Rockets)

George Linde had no bidders in the IPL 2025 mega auction. He has shown his value in the SA20 earlier this year and for South Africa. A quality left-arm spinner who can hit the ball cleanly, Linde offers good all-round value. At Trent Rockets, he will get a good opportunity to push his case for IPL 2026 auction bids.

