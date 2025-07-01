News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Akeal Hosein boosts his chances for a bit in the IPL 2026 auction.
indian-premier-league-ipl

3 IPL Franchises Who Might Target Akeal Hosein in IPL 2026 Auction 

Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar
Last updated: July 1, 2025
3 min read

He has taken five wickets in two games in the MLC 2025.

Akeal Hosein boosts his chances for a bit in the IPL 2026 auction.

The IPL 2026 auction might be five months away but the franchises will be keeping a close eye on the T20 circuit. Akeal Hosein, the West Indies all-rounder is amongst the players to push their case for a bid in the cash-rich tournament. 

The 33-year old has immense experience in the format, having played in multiple T20 leagues across the globe. Hosein has played two games in the ongoing Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025 for Texas Super Kings. He has picked 2 for 10 in three overs against LA Knight Riders. In the second game versus MI New York, he picked 3 for 15 in four overs. This performance when no other bowler in the match had an economy of less than 10 was truly exceptional.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Cognizant Major League Cricket (@mlc)

In the past 12 months, the left-arm orthodox spinner has taken 51 wickets in T20 cricket at an economy of 7.43. His numbers with the bat haven’t been great but has the ability to deliver impactful cameos. 

Hosein has played only one IPL match, back in 2023 when he was a part of Sunrisers Hyderabad. IPL franchises usually aren’t high on overseas spinners but having a secondary skill set could help Hosein’s case. Here we take a look at three teams that could target him in the IPL 2026 auction. 

Upcoming – t20 – Afghanistan
Afghanistan National T20, 2025
01 Jul 2025, 10:00 AM IST
Maiwand Champions MDS

Mahipar Stars MPS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Afghanistan
Afghanistan National T20, 2025
01 Jul 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Hindukush Strikers HS

Pamir Legends PAL

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Afghanistan
Afghanistan National T20, 2025
02 Jul 2025, 10:00 AM IST
Maiwand Champions MDS

Pamir Legends PAL

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Afghanistan
Afghanistan National T20, 2025
02 Jul 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Hindukush Strikers HS

Mahipar Stars MPS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Colombo
Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka, 2025
02 Jul 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Sri Lanka SL

Bangladesh BAN

Fixtures
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
01 Jul 2025, 11:15 AM IST
Sofia Stars SOST

BSCU All Stars BSAS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
01 Jul 2025, 01:15 PM IST
MUS Akademik Ravens MAR

BSCU All Stars BSAS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
01 Jul 2025, 03:15 PM IST
MUS Akademik Ravens MAR

Sofia Stars SOST

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
01 Jul 2025, 05:15 PM IST
BSCU All Stars BSAS

BSCU - MU Plovdiv BMP

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
01 Jul 2025, 07:15 PM IST
BSCU - MU Plovdiv BMP

Sofia Stars SOST

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
02 Jul 2025, 11:15 AM IST
BCC Spartan BSP

CC Yullis-MU Trakia CCYMT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
02 Jul 2025, 01:15 PM IST
MUS Akademik Ravens MAR

Sofia Stars SOST

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
02 Jul 2025, 03:15 PM IST
CC Yullis-MU Trakia CCYMT

Sofia Stars SOST

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
02 Jul 2025, 05:15 PM IST
CC Yullis-MU Trakia CCYMT

MUS Akademik Ravens MAR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
02 Jul 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Sofia Stars SOST

BCC Spartan BSP

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
India Under 19 tour of England, 2025
02 Jul 2025, 03:30 PM IST
England U19 ENGU19

India U19 INDU19

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
India Women tour of England, T20, 2025
01 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
England Women ENG-W

India Women IND-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – test – United Kingdom
India tour of England, Test, 2025
02 Jul 2025, 03:30 PM IST
England ENG

India IND

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Magheramason
Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025
01 Jul 2025, 03:15 PM IST
North West Warriors NWW

Munster Reds MUR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Magheramason
Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025
01 Jul 2025, 08:15 PM IST
Northern Knights (Ireland) NK

Leinster Lightning LLG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Magheramason
Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025
02 Jul 2025, 03:15 PM IST
Munster Reds MUR

Northern Knights (Ireland) NK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Magheramason
Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025
02 Jul 2025, 08:15 PM IST
North West Warriors NWW

Leinster Lightning LLG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Challengers B League Edition 3, 2025
01 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Gulf Cable GUC

Phoenix Cricketers PCR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Challengers B League Edition 3, 2025
02 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill
Major League Cricket, 2025
02 Jul 2025, 04:30 AM IST
San Francisco Unicorns SFU

Seattle Orcas SOR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill
Major League Cricket, 2025
03 Jul 2025, 04:30 AM IST
Texas Super Kings TSKS

Washington Freedom WAF

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – India
Sikkim T20 League, 2025
01 Jul 2025, 09:00 AM IST
Cricket Association Of Tathangchen CAO

Irises Cricket Club IRSCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
01 Jul 2025, 09:30 PM IST
Calabash Giants CBG

Amazonian Warriors AMW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
02 Jul 2025, 12:00 AM IST
Iyanola Heritage IYH

Bamboo Blasters BMB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
02 Jul 2025, 09:30 PM IST
Piton Strikers PTS

Calabash Giants CBG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
03 Jul 2025, 12:00 AM IST
Whiptail Smashers WTS

Amazonian Warriors AMW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Dindigul
Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2025
01 Jul 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Chepauk Super Gillies CSG

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans IDTT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Dindigul
Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2025
02 Jul 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Dindigul Dragons DID

Trichy Grand Cholas TGC

Fixtures Standings

KKR to go for Akeal Hosein in IPL 2026 Auction

The IPL 2024 winners had a forgettable campaign this year as they failed to find an ideal combination in the season. Kolkata Knight Riders played Moeen Ali in six matches. The off-spin all-rounder picked six wickets at an economy of 8.50. 

KKR could use someone like Akeal Hosein. Not only is he one of the best defensive T20 spinners in the world but he would bring variety to the spin attack. He can complement the pair of Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy. Hosein has been part of the Knight Riders franchise in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL). That connection boosts his chances as well. 

ALSO READ: 

Rajasthan Royals (RR) Need A Spin Revamp

Rajasthan Royals had torrid time with their bowling unit in IPL 2025 as they finished ninth. Spending INR 9.65 crore on Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana didn’t quite work out. Both Sri Lankan spinners were very expensive and could not pick enough wickets. RR are likely to release them ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. 

Akeal Hosein might not be a bad option to replace the duo. He is a much better T20 bowler on form and offers more all-round value. The Royals do not have an established left-arm spinner and there aren’t many in the market on the same level as Hosein. 

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Could Potentially Looking at Akeal Hosein

Lucknow Super Giants is another franchise that doesn’t have an established left-arm spin option. They have M Siddharth, who played only two games in the previous edition. They do not have an overseas spinner in the squad and Akeal could fit in well. 

Hosein might not get regular opportunities in the LSG playing XI but could be an excellent back-up. If their Indian pacers remain fit, the all-rounder can be a valuable asset for the franchise. 

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Akeal Hosein
IPL 2025
IPL 2026 Auction
Kolkata Knight Riders
Lucknow Super Giants
Rajasthan Royals
Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar

Related posts

After Musheer Khan, Suryansh Shedge, PBKS Can Target Another Young Mumbai Talent After Impressive Show in England

After Musheer Khan, Suryansh Shedge, PBKS Can Target Another Young Mumbai Talent for IPL 2026 After Impressive Show in England

12:01 am
Chandra Moulee Das
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Star Sam Curran Pushes for IPL 2026 Retention With Magnificent Century in County Championship

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Star Pushes for IPL 2026 Retention With Magnificent Century in County Championship

8:19 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
After IPL 2025 Heroics, Rajasthan Royals Sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi Impresses With His Fiery Batting for India U19

After IPL 2025 Heroics, Rajasthan Royals Sensation Impresses With His Fiery Batting for India U19

6:01 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
3 Teams That Could Target Dhruv Jurel If Rajasthan Royals Release Him Before IPL 2026 Auction

3 Teams That Could Target Dhruv Jurel If Rajasthan Royals Release Him Before IPL 2026 Auction

Jurel scored 333 runs in 14 matches of the IPL 2025.
4:59 pm
Sreejita Sen
3 Mumbai Indians, 2 SRH & 2 KKR Players Named in Varun Chakravarthy's Dream T20 XI

3 Mumbai Indians, 2 SRH & 2 KKR Players Named in Varun Chakravarthy’s Dream T20 XI

Varun Chakravarthy has also omitted a couple of important players from the XI.
4:43 pm
Vishnu PN
chintal gandhi baroda premier league 2025 ipl 2026 auction

IPL 2026 Auction Set To Witness Bidding War For Baroda Premier League Spinner

The wrist spinner pulled off a stunning feat in the final
3:58 pm
Samarnath Soory
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.