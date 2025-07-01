3 IPL Franchises Who Might Target Akeal Hosein in IPL 2026 Auction 

He has taken five wickets in two games in the MLC 2025.

The IPL 2026 auction might be five months away but the franchises will be keeping a close eye on the T20 circuit. Akeal Hosein, the West Indies all-rounder is amongst the players to push their case for a bid in the cash-rich tournament.

The 33-year old has immense experience in the format, having played in multiple T20 leagues across the globe. Hosein has played two games in the ongoing Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025 for Texas Super Kings. He has picked 2 for 10 in three overs against LA Knight Riders. In the second game versus MI New York, he picked 3 for 15 in four overs. This performance when no other bowler in the match had an economy of less than 10 was truly exceptional.

In the past 12 months, the left-arm orthodox spinner has taken 51 wickets in T20 cricket at an economy of 7.43. His numbers with the bat haven’t been great but has the ability to deliver impactful cameos.

Hosein has played only one IPL match, back in 2023 when he was a part of Sunrisers Hyderabad. IPL franchises usually aren’t high on overseas spinners but having a secondary skill set could help Hosein’s case. Here we take a look at three teams that could target him in the IPL 2026 auction.

KKR to go for Akeal Hosein in IPL 2026 Auction

The IPL 2024 winners had a forgettable campaign this year as they failed to find an ideal combination in the season. Kolkata Knight Riders played Moeen Ali in six matches. The off-spin all-rounder picked six wickets at an economy of 8.50.

KKR could use someone like Akeal Hosein. Not only is he one of the best defensive T20 spinners in the world but he would bring variety to the spin attack. He can complement the pair of Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy. Hosein has been part of the Knight Riders franchise in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL). That connection boosts his chances as well.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) Need A Spin Revamp

Rajasthan Royals had torrid time with their bowling unit in IPL 2025 as they finished ninth. Spending INR 9.65 crore on Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana didn’t quite work out. Both Sri Lankan spinners were very expensive and could not pick enough wickets. RR are likely to release them ahead of the IPL 2026 auction.

Akeal Hosein might not be a bad option to replace the duo. He is a much better T20 bowler on form and offers more all-round value. The Royals do not have an established left-arm spinner and there aren’t many in the market on the same level as Hosein.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Could Potentially Looking at Akeal Hosein

Lucknow Super Giants is another franchise that doesn’t have an established left-arm spin option. They have M Siddharth, who played only two games in the previous edition. They do not have an overseas spinner in the squad and Akeal could fit in well.

Hosein might not get regular opportunities in the LSG playing XI but could be an excellent back-up. If their Indian pacers remain fit, the all-rounder can be a valuable asset for the franchise.

