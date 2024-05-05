LSG vs KKR: Key Matchups, Venue and Player Stats, Recent Form and Detailed Guide for Match 54 of IPL 2024

LKN vs KKR Dream11 Prediction: Lucknow Super Giants are a tough team to crack at home. However, Kolkata Knight Riders have played consistent cricket. Still, LSG will be more suited for the conditions and should win the game.

LKN vs KKR Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Indian Premier League 2024

Match

Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Date

5 May 2024

Time

7:30 PM IST

LKN vs KKR Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

KL Rahul has 490 runs at an average of 40.83 and a strike rate of 138.41 in 14 IPL innings against Kolkata Knight Riders. He also has six fifties against them.

KL Rahul has 458 runs at an average of 45.80 and a strike rate of 131.60 in 11 IPL innings in Lucknow. He also has four fifties here.

KL Rahul vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 168 runs, 125 balls, 42 average, 134.40 SR & 4 dismissals.

KL Rahul’s last five scores: 28, 76, 16, 82 & 39.

Marcus Stoinis has 123 runs at an average of 15.37 and a strike rate of 133.69 in 11 IPL innings against Kolkata Knight Riders. He also has 8 wickets at an average of 27.12 and a strike rate of 15.87 in eight IPL innings against them.

Marcus Stoinis has 300 runs at an average of 30 and a strike rate of 132.74 in 13 IPL innings in Lucknow. He also has 5 wickets at an average of 14 and a strike rate of 13.20 in six IPL innings here.

Marcus Stoinis vs off-spinners in IPL since 2023: 79 runs, 35 balls, 19.75 average, 225.71 SR & 4 dismissals. Sunil Narine has dismissed him once in 33 balls.

Marcus Stoinis vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 125 runs, 89 balls, 31.25 average, 140.44 SR & 4 dismissals. Varun Chakravarthy has dismissed him twice in ten balls.

Marcus Stoinis vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 112 runs, 68 balls, 37.33 average, 164.70 SR & 3 dismissals.

Marcus Stoinis vs Andre Russell in T20s: 42 runs, 37 balls, 8.40 average, 113.51 SR & 5 dismissals.

Marcus Stoinis vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 3 wickets, 30 average, 21.66 SR & 8.30 economy rate. Marcus Stoinis vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 6 wickets, 17.83 average, 12 SR & 8.91 economy rate.

Marcus Stoinis’ last five scores: 62, 0, 124*, 8* & 10. Marcus Stoinis’ last five figures: 1/19, 1/3, 0/49, 1/7 & 0/10.

Deepak Hooda has 119 runs at an average of 13.22 and a strike rate of 112.26 in ten IPL innings against Kolkata Knight Riders. He also has 3 wickets against them.

Deepak Hooda has 112 runs at an average of 12.44 and a strike rate of 109.80 in nine IPL innings in Lucknow.

Deepak Hooda vs off-spinners in IPL since 2023: 12 runs, 15 balls, 4 average, 80 SR & 3 dismissals.

Deepak Hooda vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 67 runs, 47 balls, 22.33 average, 142.55 SR & 3 dismissals.

Deepak Hooda vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 36 runs, 29 balls, 18 average, 124.13 SR & 2 dismissals.

Deepak Hooda’s last five scores: 18, 50, 17*, 8 & 10.

Nicholas Pooran has 207 runs at an average of 29.57 and a strike rate of 148.92 in nine IPL innings against Kolkata Knight Riders. He also has a fifty against them.

Nicholas Pooran has 207 runs at an average of 25.87 and a strike rate of 127.77 in 13 IPL innings in Lucknow.

Nicholas Pooran vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 174 runs, 79 balls, 58 average, 220.25 SR & 3 dismissals. Mitchell Starc has dismissed him thrice in ten balls.

Nicholas Pooran vs Andre Russell in T20s: 105 runs, 69 balls, 26.25 average, 152.17 SR & 4 dismissals.

Nicholas Pooran vs Sunil Narine in T20s: 116 runs, 93 balls, 38.66 average, 124.73 SR & 3 dismissals.

Nicholas Pooran vs Varun Chakravarthy in T20s: 61 runs, 39 balls, 30.50 average, 156.41 SR & 2 dismissals.

Nicholas Pooran’s last five scores: 14*, 11, 34, 23* & 45.

Ayush Badoni has 69 runs at an average of 34.50 and a strike rate of 104.54 in three IPL innings against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Ayush Badoni has 201 runs at an average of 33.50 and a strike rate of 145.65 in ten IPL innings in Lucknow. He also has two fifties here.

Ayush Badoni vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 69 runs, 53 balls, 11.50 average, 130.18 SR & 6 dismissals.

Ayush Badoni vs off-spinners in IPL since 2023: 69 runs, 47 balls, 34.50 average, 146.80 SR & 2 dismissals. Sunil Narine has dismissed him twice in 24 balls.

Ayush Badoni’s last five figures: 6, 18*, 29, 55* & 20.

Krunal Pandya has 177 runs at an average of 22.12 and a strike rate of 129.19 in 13 IPL innings against Kolkata Knight Riders. He also has 8 wickets at an average of 35.12 and a strike rate of 30.87 in 14 IPL innings against them.

Krunal Pandya has 217 runs at an average of 36.16 and a strike rate of 127.64 in 12 IPL innings in Lucknow. He also has 11 wickets at an average of 21.45 and a strike rate of 19.63 in ten IPL innings here.

Krunal Pandya vs off-spinners in IPL since 2023: 31 runs, 42 balls, 7.75 average, 73.80 SR & 4 dismissals. Sunil Narine has dismissed him thrice in 34 balls.

Krunal Pandya vs Andre Russell in T20s: 39 runs, 28 balls, 19.50 average, 139.28 SR & 2 dismissals.

Krunal Pandya vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 12 wickets, 33.25 average, 26.75 SR & 7.45 economy rate. Krunal Pandya vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 2 wickets, 47 average, 40.50 SR & 6.96 economy rate.

Krunal Pandya’s last five scores: 1*, 15*, 7*, 3 & 2*. Krunal Pandya’s previous five figures: 0/24, 0/15, 2/16, 0/14 & 0/45.

Ravi Bishnoi has 9 wickets at an average of 21.11 and a strike rate of 19.77 in eight IPL innings against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Ravi Bishnoi has 14 wickets at an average of 21.92 and a strike rate of 17.35 in 12 IPL innings in Lucknow.

Ravi Bishnoi vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 11 wickets, 38.54 average, 27.27 SR & 8.48 economy rate. Ravi Bishnoi vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 11 wickets, 20 average, 16.45 SR & 7.29 economy rate.

Ravi Bishnoi’s previous five scores: 1/28, 0/16, 0/19, 1/44 & 0/17.

Naveen-ul-Haq has 7 wickets at an average of 29.28 and a strike rate of 23 in seven IPL innings in Lucknow.

Naveen-ul-Haq vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 13 wickets, 19.46 average, 13.84 SR & 8.43 economy rate. Naveen-ul-Haq vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 5 wickets, 30.20 average, 20.60 SR & 7.36 economy rate.

Naveen-ul-Haq’s last five figures: 1/15, 1/24, 1/37, 2/25 & 0/43.

Mohsin Khan has 6 wickets at an average of 11.66 and a strike rate of 12 in four IPL innings against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Mohsin Khan has 6 wickets at an average of 30.83 and a strike rate of 19 in five IPL innings in Lucknow.

Mohsin Khan vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 4 wickets, 72.75 average, 41 SR & 10.64 economy rate. Mohsin Khan vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 8 wickets, 12.37 average, 8 SR & 9.28 economy rate.

Mohsin Khan’s last five figures: 2/36, 0/52, 1/50, 1/37 & 2/29.

Yash Thakur has 2 wickets at an average of 28 and a strike rate of 15 in two IPL innings against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Yash Thakur has 11 wickets at an average of 21 and a strike rate of 13.54 in seven IPL innings in Lucknow. He also has a five-wicket haul here.

Yash Thakur vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 18 wickets, 21.61 average, 13.11 SR & 9.88 economy rate. Yash Thakur vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 5 wickets, 41.80 average, 25.60 SR & 9.79 economy rate.

Yash Thakur’s last five figures: 1/50, 1/47, 1/45, 0/25 & 1/31.

Kolkata Knight Riders:

Phil Salt scored 89 runs in his only IPL innings against Lucknow Super Giants.

Phil Salt vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 69 runs, 53 balls, 23 average, 130.18 SR & 3 dismissals.

Phil Salt vs left-arm orthodox in IPL since 2023: 90 runs, 56 balls, 30 average, 160.71 SR & 3 dismissals.

Phil Salt’s last five scores: 5, 68, 75, 48 & 10.

Sunil Narine has 50 runs at an average of 16.66 and a strike rate of 185.18 in four IPL innings against Lucknow Super Giants. He also has 4 wickets at an average of 23 and a strike rate of 24 in four IPL innings against them.

Sunil Narine vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 69 runs, 53 balls, 13.80 average, 130.18 SR & 5 dismissals. Mohsin Khan has dismissed him once in five balls.

Sunil Narine vs left-arm orthodox in IPL since 2023: 24 runs, 15 balls, 8 average, 160 SR & 3 dismissals. Krunal Pandya has dismissed him once in five balls.

Sunil Narine vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 16 wickets, 25.62 average, 20.81 SR & 7.38 economy rate. Sunil Narine vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 8 wickets, 30.25 average, 24.37 SR & 7.44 economy rate.

Sunil Narine’s last five scores: 8, 15, 71, 10 & 109. Sunil Narine’s last five figures: 2/22, 1/24, 1/24, 2/34 & 2/30.

Angkrish Raghuvanshi scored 7 runs in his only IPL innings against Lucknow Super Giants.

Angkrish Raghuvanshi vs left-arm pace in IPL 2024: 32 runs, 28 balls, 16 average, 177.77 SR & 2 dismissals. Mohsin Khan has dismissed him once in four balls.

Angkrish Raghuvanshi’s last five scores: 13, 3, 30, 7 & 24.

Shreyas Iyer has 94 runs at an average of 47 and a strike rate of 123.68 in three IPL innings against Lucknow Super Giants. He also has a fifty against them.

Shreyas Iyer vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 64 runs, 37 balls, 16 average, 172.97 SR & 4 dismissals.

Shreyas Iyer’s last five scores: 6, 33*, 28, 50 & 11.

Venkatesh Iyer has 24 runs at an average of 12 and a strike rate of 126.31 in two IPL innings against Lucknow Super Giants.

Venkatesh Iyer vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 160 runs, 95 balls, 22.85 average, 168.42 SR & 7 dismissals. Mohsin Khan has dismissed him once in eight balls.

Venkatesh Iyer vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 86 runs, 67 balls, 28.66 average, 128.35 SR & 3 dismissals. Ravi Bishnoi has dismissed him once in 13 balls.

Venkatesh Iyer’s last five scores: 70, 26*, 39, 16 & 8.

Rinku Singh has 113 runs at an average of 56.50 and a strike rate of 194.82 in three IPL innings against Lucknow Super Giants. He also has a fifty against them.

Rinku Singh vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 62 runs, 51 balls, 20.66 average, 121.56 SR & 3 dismissals. Ravi Bishnoi has dismissed him twice in 14 balls.

Rinku Singh vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 116 runs, 60 balls, 38.66 average, 193.33 SR & 3 dismissals.

Rinku Singh’s last five figures: 9, 11, 5, 24 & 20*.

Andre Russell has 57 runs at an average of 19 and a strike rate of 146.15 in three IPL innings against Lucknow Super Giants. He also has 3 wickets at an average of 31.66 and a strike rate of 16 in four IPL innings against them.

Andre Russell vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 63 runs, 49 balls, 12.60 average, 128.57 SR & 5 dismissals. Ravi Bishnoi has dismissed him once in 12 balls.

Andre Russell vs Marcus Stoinis in T20s: 45 runs, 25 balls, 22.50 average, 180 SR & 2 dismissals.

Andre Russell vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 16 wickets, 18.50 average, 10.50 SR & 10.57 economy rate. Andre Russell vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 2 wickets, 43 average, 22.50 SR & 11.46 economy rate.

Andre Russell’s last five scores: 7, 24, 27*, 13 & 10. Andre Russell’s previous five figures: 2/30, 0/10, 0/36, 3/25 & 0/17.

Ramandeep Singh’s last five scores: 2, 6*, 24*, 1* & 13.

Mitchell Starc took 3 wickets in his only IPL innings against Lucknow Super Giants.

Mitchell Starc vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 5 wickets, 49.80 average, 27.20 SR & 10.98 economy rate. Mitchell Starc vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 6 wickets, 19 average, 9.16 SR & 12.43 economy rate.

Mitchell Starc’s last five figures: 4/33, 1/43, 1/55, 0/50 & 3/28.

Harshit Rana has a solitary wicket in three IPL innings against Lucknow Super Giants.

Harshit Rana vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 12 wickets, 25.83 average, 16 SR & 9.68 economy rate. Harshit Rana vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 4 wickets, 27.75 average, 19.50 SR & 8.53 economy rate.

Harshit Rana’s last five figures: 2/28, 0/61, 2/33, 2/45 & 0/35.

Vaibhav Arora has 3 wickets at an average of 21.33 and a strike rate of 14 in two IPL innings against Lucknow Super Giants.

Vaibhav Arora vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 8 wickets, 26.25 average, 16.25 SR & 9.69 economy rate. Vaibhav Arora vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 6 wickets, 22.33 average, 15.33 SR & 8.73 economy rate.

Vaibhav Arora’s previous five figures: 0/35, 2/29, 1/45, 1/34 & 2/28.

Varun Chakravarthy has 2 wickets at an average of 53 and a strike rate of 36 in three IPL innings against Lucknow Super Giants.

Varun Chakravarthy vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 22 wickets, 21.68 average, 15.36 SR & 8.46 economy rate. Varun Chakravarthy vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 11 wickets, 24.72 average, 18.18 SR & 8.16 economy rate.

Varun Chakravarthy’s last five figures: 2/22, 3/16, 0/46, 1/36 & 2/36.

LKN vs KKR Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first-innings score in Lucknow in IPL 2024 has been 174, with pacers snaring 72.30% of wickets here. Expect a decent batting track, with some help for speedsters. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 170 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 38°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.

LKN vs KKR Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c & wk), Arshin Kulkarni, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Ashton Turner, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mohsin Khan (IMP).

Kolkata Knight Riders: Phil Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Ramandeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Vaibhav Arora (IMP).

LKN vs KKR Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

KL Rahul: KL Rahul is the most popular captaincy option for this game. Rahul will open the innings and is a consistent batter. His wicketkeeping will also fetch a few points.

Sunil Narine: Sunil Narine is another popular captaincy option for this game. Narine will open the innings and bowl four overs. He will fetch ample points.

Andre Russell: Andre Russell will also contribute with both bat and ball. Russell’s bowling value has increased significantly and will also contribute handsomely with the bat. He is a valuable pick.

LKN vs KKR Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Ravi Bishnoi: Ravi Bishnoi has been selected by less than 24% of users as of now. Bishnoi has a fine record against KKR and their batters. He also has vast experience bowling in Lucknow.

Rinku Singh: Rinku Singh’s selection % currently stands at 12.76. Rinku will bat in the middle order and has a tremendous record against LSG. He can score big.

LKN vs KKR Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Ramandeep Singh: Ramandeep Singh might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

LKN vs KKR Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If LKN bat first:

Complete the team with three among Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Arshin Kulkarni, Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora, and Yash Thakur.

If KKR bat first:

Complete the team with three among Nicholas Pooran, Phil Salt, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer, Mohsin Khan, Harshit Rana, and Varun Chakravarthy.

LKN vs KKR Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If LKN bat first:

Complete the team with three among Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Rinku Singh, Yash Thakur, and Mitchell Starc.

If KKR bat first:

Complete the team with three among Venkatesh Iyer, Nicholas Pooran, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakravarthy, and Harshit Rana.

LKN vs KKR Dream11 Prediction

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.