'Most overrated player in IPL' - Parthiv Patel hurls big words on RCB's star player

Former India cricketer Parthiv Patel has lashed out at star Australia and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) all-rounder for his poor form in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2024).

Glenn Maxwell hasn't had the best of seasons this time around and he once again couldn't manage to get going during RCB's match against Gujarat Titans (GT) today.

Coming in to bat with the equation comfortably poised in RCB's favour, Maxwell threw away his wicket rather cheaply after facing just three balls.

When Maxwell entered the crease, RCB needed 45 more from 72 balls but barring a first-ball boundary, Maxwell's contributions were limited.

He eventually fell prey to Joshua Little after scoring just 4 runs as RCB lost their fourth wicket of the night.

Echoing on the same lines, Parthiv Patel took to his account on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "glenn maxwell….HE IS THE MOST OVERRATED player in the history of ipl."

RCB climbs to seventh spot after win against Gujarat Titans

Maxwell, so far this season has managed just 36 runs in eight appearances at an extremely poor average of 5.14 while with the ball, he could only pick up five wickets. His performances had been so much below expectations that he took a self-hiatus mid-season for a couple of games before making a return.

Maxwell's form has been a reflection of how RCB has performed this season, losing seven games out of their first eight matches.

However, the Faf du Plessis side has been on a rebuilding campaign and seemed to have turned around their fortunes with a hattrick of wins.

Their third win came tonight against GT and with that, they have now managed to climb out of the bottom position in the IPL 2024 points table and are currently placed seventh with 8 points from 11 games.

