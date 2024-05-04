WATCH: Virat Kohli's eye-catching lofted drive for six in the 2nd ball of the innings

The timing on the shot was sublime from Kohli.

During the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Gujarat Titans (GT), former RCB skipper Virat Kohli gave a testament to his sheer batting prowess with a stunning six to get off the mark.

Kohli began his onslaught right from the word go with a shot straight out of the top drawer.

On the second ball of the chase, Kohli opened RCB and his account with an eye-catching lofted six off GT pacer Mohit Sharma.

The timing on the shot was sublime as Kohli connected it while playing through the line. As a result, the ball went up and away over long-off for a spectacular 88-metre six as Kohli kept holding his pose.

GT bowlers make inroads after Kohli, Faf give RCB a flying start

Speaking about the match, the RCB bowlers did a commendable job to bundle out GT for a par score of 147.

GT were dealt an early blow after their top-order failed to get going. Wriddhiman Saha, Shubman Gill and Sai Sudarshan collectively managed a total of 9 runs which created a major problem for last year's runners-up.

Chasis a relatively easy target of 148, Kohli and Faf du Plessis got RCB off to a flying start with a 92-run opening-wicket stand within the powerplay.

However, the GT bowlers have shown strong character to make amends and have started making inroads now.

At the time of writing this, RCB are currently batting on 107 for 4 in 8.1 overs with Virat Kohli and Cameron Green currently at the crease.

RCB will need to win all their remaining matches to keep any outside chance of playoffs qualification alive.

