WATCH: Virat Kohli creates chance out of thin air with a spectacular direct-hit to runout Shahrukh Khan

During the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Gujarat Titans (GT), former RCB skipper Virat Kohli stunned everyone with a spectacular direct hit to dismiss GT batter Shahrukh Khan. With the dismissal, GT also lost half their side.

The incident happened on the fourth ball of the 13th over as Vijaykumar Vyshak bowled a good length ball to Rahul Tewatia.

Tewatia played it with soft hands towards short cover and Shahrukh Khan at the non-striker’s end was off in a jiffy anticipating a run but Tewatia denied it.

Shahrukh was slow to turn around and Kohli was quick to collect the loose ball. The RCB star picked it up in one swift motion and threw the ball onto the stumps as the GT batter fell way short of the crease.

Gujarat Titans hope to keep playoffs hope alive

Speaking about the match, GT were dealt an early blow, reeling at 19 for 3 before the end of the powerplay. GT lost their top order of Wriddhiman Saha (1), Shubman Gill (2) and Sai Sudarshan (6) rather cheaply.

However, David Miller and Shahrukh Khan made some amends for the early setback with a 61-run partnership for the fourth wicket.

At the time of writing this report, GT are 102 for 5 in 15 overs with Rahul Tewatia and Rashid Khan currently at the crease.

RCB are currently on a comeback trail after a shambolic start to the tournament with just a solitary win in eight games.

The Bangalore outfit has secured consecutive wins on the trot and will be hoping to come out of the bottom place by completing a hat trick of wins tonight.

GT on the other hand are placed eighth in the points table with eight points and will need to churn out a win to keep their playoffs hopes alive.

