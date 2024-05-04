WATCH: Faf du Plessis zooms coin himself on camera in response coin toss controversy

The current IPL 2024 season has been riddled with the coin toss controversy and last night it resurfaced again during MI vs KKR match.

During the coin toss of the ongoing India Premier League (IPL 2024) match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Gujarat Titans (GT), RCB skipper Faf du Plessis had a savage response for the IPL broadcasters.

The current IPL 2024 season has been riddled with the coin toss controversy. It started nearly three weeks back during RCB's match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) when Faf du Plessis appeared to signal to Pat Cummins about an incident involving match referee Javagal Srinath supposedly favouring Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Hardik Pandya in a previous game.

Last night once again, the controversy cropped up during MI's match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Allegedly, the match referee obstructed the cameraman's view and picked up the coin almost immediately.

Thus to shut out any criticism, Du Plessis had a cheeky response today where he picked up the coin himself and zoomed it in front of the camera.

RCB eye hattrick of wins against Gujarat Titans

Speaking about the match, the RCB bowlers started on a strong note to put GT on the backfoot early into the match.

GT lost their top order of Wriddhiman Saha, Shubman Gill and Sai Sudarshan rather cheaply and were reeling at 19 for 3 before the end of the powerplay.

At the time of writing this report, GT are currently batting on 38 for 3 in 7.3 overs with David Miller and Shahrukh Khan currently at the crease.

RCB are currently on a comeback trail after a shambolic start to the tournament with just a solitary win in eight games.

However, the Bangalore outfit has secured consecutive wins on the trot and will be hoping to come out of the bottom place by completing a hat trick of wins tonight.

