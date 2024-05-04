'Can't comment on Narine' - Indian star slams KKR spinner for his way of playing cricket

It has been a pressing concern for the cricketer throughout his career.

Veteran India and Rajasthan Royals (RR) spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has made an explosive revelation about Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) star Sunil Narine.

The former West Indies cricketer has time and again come under the radar for suspicious bowling action and Ashwin recently highlighted the same.

In the ongoing season of the India Premier League (IPL 2024), the problem has once again resurfaced.

During KKR's tournament opener against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), the Windies all-rounder bowled a brilliant economical spell, giving only 19 runs off his four overs for a wicket.

However, a video of his bowling to Rahul Tripathi from the match quickly went viral, gaining widespread attention. Many users on social media raised concerns about whether he exceeded the permissible 15-degree limit for bending his elbow.

Ashwin slams Sunil Narine for his way of playing cricket

Echoing on the same lines, Ashwin too clearly hinted that there is some concern with Narine's bowling action.

Ashwin said, "Can't comment on Sunil Narine as he's doing something that's against his [Ashwin's] way of playing the game."

The 35-year-old Narine's travails with his actions is no secret. These issues notably led to his absence from the 2014 Champions League T20 final and subsequent suspension from bowling in international cricket a year later.

However, after participating in a corrective program backed by the KKR management, he received authorization to bowl in all domestic and international cricket formats in 2016.

Despite getting the clearance, Narine encountered scrutiny for his bowling action once again during the Pakistan Super League in 2018 and then again during the middle of the Indian Premier League in 2020.

On both occasions, he changed his bowling technique shortly after being cleared.

