CSK star reveals cricketer who is playing 'father's role in his life'

He shed light on how the veteran cricketer took him under his wings.

A Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star has revealed the name of the cricketer who is like a father to him when it comes to the cricketing world.

Initially joining the franchise as a replacement player in IPL 2022, the promising talent has grown into an integral cog for the five-time IPL winners.

The CSK young sensation is forever grateful to the veteran cricketer for his mentorship.

Matheesha Pathirana gave details of how former CSK captain MS Dhoni mentored him like a father figure and took him under his wings. He also shared valuable insights into the impactful advice Dhoni provided which contributed to his growing confidence.

The youngster also delved into Dhoni's advice on looking after his body, managing the workload while making sure to enjoy playing the game.

Matheesha Pathirana heaps plaudits on MS Dhoni for his guidance

Speaking on the show 'Lions Upclose', here's what Matheesha Pathirana had to say about MS Dhoni,

"After my father, in my cricket life, mostly he (Dhoni) is playing my father's role because he is always taking care of me, giving me advice, what I have to do, similar to my father when I am at home. He tells just small things, but it makes a lot of difference. So those little things, I take a lot of confidence."

Speaking about CSK, the defending champions sit just outside the Top 4 at fifth with ten points from as many games.

The next face Punjab Kings tomorrow (May 5) in the first match of Sunday's double-header.

In their previous match against the Punjab Kings, CSK were without the presence of Matheesha Pathirana. However, they remain optimistic about his availability for the upcoming return fixture.

