IPL sensation in the pipeline for Test series debut against Australia in November

The Indian Premier League, over the years, has seen the birth of many talents. The ongoing edition (IPL 2024) as well has also witnessed a few revelations with one name that has turned into an overnight sensation.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) tearaway pacer Mayank Yadav has impressed everyone with his express pace. Mayank currently holds the record for bowling the fastest delivery (156.7 kph) this season and his ability to clock speeds north of 150 kph consistently has put him under the spotlight.

So much so that he was even considered for a spot in the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024.

However, injuries have been a pressing concern for the youngster which forced him to be sidelined after playing only two full matches. He made a return during LSG's last game against Mumbai but the problem resurfaced and Mayank had to walk off the field once more.

BCCI to takeover Mayank's rehabilitation process

As reported earlier, it is now expected that the BCCI is going to take over his workload management and rehabilitation process. Mayank is scheduled to travel to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) located in Bengaluru, where he will undergo a medical evaluation before being assigned to biomechanics specialists and fast-bowling coach Troy Cooley.

The idea is to integrate him into India 'A' team, which is anticipated to embark on a tour of Australia in either June or July, preceding the five-match Test series scheduled to begin on November 22.

Echoing on the same lines, MRF Pace Foundation strength and conditioning coach Ramji Srinivasan said to Indian Express,

“The most important thing is he has to be pain free before any formal training begins. He shouldn’t experience pain at any stage of his running. Once that is done, then the focus will shift to bio-mechanics and bowling.”

