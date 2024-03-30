LSG vs PBKS: Key Matchups, Venue and Player Stats, Recent Form and Detailed Guide for Match 11 of IPL 2024

LKN vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: While Lucknow Super Giants have a home advantage, Punjab Kings have a more all-rounded team. LSG have better and in-form spinners, while PBKS have more in-form batters. It will be an intense contest, but Punjab Kings look stronger and should win the game.

LKN vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Indian Premier League 2024

Match

Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings

Date

30 March 2024

Time

7:30 PM IST

LKN vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Quinton de Kock has 369 runs at an average of 36.90 and a strike rate of 126.80 in 11 IPL innings against Punjab Kings. He also has four fifties against them.

Quinton de Kock made 16 runs in his only IPL innings in Lucknow.

Quinton de Kock vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 37 runs, 23 balls, 9.25 average, 160.86 SR & 4 dismissals.

Quinton de Kock vs left-arm orthodox in 2024: 12 runs, 13 balls, 4 average, 92.30 SR & 3 dismissals.

Quinton de Kock vs off-spinners in 2024: 39 runs, 45 balls, 13 average, 86.66 SR & 3 dismissals.

Quinton de Kock vs Arshdeep Singh in T20s: 27 runs, 27 balls, 13.50 average, 100 SR & 2 dismissals.

Quinton de Kock’s last five scores: 4, 3, 23, 20 & 16.

KL Rahul has 202 runs at an average of 33.66 and a strike rate of 136.48 in eight IPL innings against Punjab Kings. He also has a fifty against them.

KL Rahul has 185 runs at an average of 46.25 and a strike rate of 113.49 in five IPL innings in Lucknow. He also has two fifties here.

KL Rahul vs left-arm pace in IPL 2023: 77 runs, 73 balls, 38.50 average, 105.47 SR & 2 dismissals. Arshdeep Singh and Sam Curran have dismissed him once each.

KL Rahul vs Kagiso Rabada in T20s: 66 runs, 58 balls, 22 average, 113.79 SR & 3 dismissals.

KL Rahul’s last five scores: 58, 0*, 12, 68 & 39.

Devdutt Padikkal has 169 runs at an average of 24.14 and a strike rate of 115.75 in seven IPL innings against Punjab Kings. He also has a fifty against them.

Devdutt Padikkal vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 35 runs, 33 balls, 11.66 average, 106.06 SR & 3 dismissals. Arshdeep Singh has dismissed him thrice in 32 balls.

Devdutt Padikkal vs Harshal Patel in T20s: 28 runs, 20 balls, 14 average, 140 SR & 2 dismissals.

Devdutt Padikkal’s last five scores: 0, 59, 1, 31* & 4.

Ayush Badoni has 52 runs at an average of 26 and a strike rate of 152.94 in three IPL innings against Punjab Kings.

Ayush Badoni has 94 runs at an average of 31.33 and a strike rate of 149.20 in five IPL innings in Lucknow. He also has a fifty here.

Ayush Badoni vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 48 runs, 35 balls, 12 average, 137.14 SR & 4 dismissals.

Ayush Badoni’s last five figures: 1, 80*, 28, 3* & 41*.

Deepak Hooda has 166 runs at an average of 20.75 and a strike rate of 156.60 in ten IPL innings against Punjab Kings.

Deepak Hooda has 34 runs at an average of 5.66 and a strike rate of 85 in six IPL innings in Lucknow.

Deepak Hooda vs left-arm pace since 2023 in T20Is and IPL: 43 runs, 35 balls, 14.33 average, 122.85 SR & 3 dismissals.

Deepak Hooda vs leg-spinners since 2023 in T20Is and IPL: 29 runs, 24 balls, 9.66 average, 120.83 SR & 3 dismissals.

Deepak Hooda’s last five scores: 26, 37, 60, 6 & 60.

Nicholas Pooran has 85 runs at an average of 28.33 and a strike rate of 141.66 in four IPL innings against Punjab Kings.

Nicholas Pooran has 85 runs at an average of 17 and a strike rate of 104.93 in seven IPL innings in Lucknow.

Nicholas Pooran vs left-arm pace in 2024: 128 runs, 73 balls, 42.66 average, 175.34 SR & 3 dismissals. Arshdeep Singh and Sam Curran have dismissed him once each.

Nicholas Pooran vs Kagiso Rabada in T20s: 53 runs, 38 balls, 17.66 average, 139.47 SR & 3 dismissals.

Nicholas Pooran vs Liam Livingstone in T20s: 64 runs, 39 balls, 32 average, 164.10 SR & 2 dismissals.

Nicholas Pooran’s last five scores: 64, 3, 14, 57* & 36.

Marcus Stoinis has 251 runs at an average of 50.20 and a strike rate of 168.45 in eight IPL innings against Punjab Kings. He also has 4 wickets against them.

Marcus Stoinis has 145 runs at an average of 29 and a strike rate of 138.09 in seven IPL innings in Lucknow. He also has 2 wickets here.

Marcus Stoinis vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 72 runs, 49 balls, 24 average, 146.93 SR & 3 dismissals. Sam Curran has dismissed him thrice in 18 balls.

Marcus Stoinis vs left-arm orthodox in IPL since 2023: 44 runs, 34 balls, 22 average, 129.41 SR & 2 dismissals.

Marcus Stoinis vs Harshal Patel in T20s: 26 runs, 16 balls, 13 average, 162.50 SR & 2 dismissals.

Marcus Stoinis vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 2 wickets, 26.50 average, 18 SR & 8.83 economy rate. Marcus Stoinis vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 3 wickets, 15.66 average, 9.66 SR & 9.72 economy rate.

Marcus Stoinis’ last five scores: 3, 16, 9, 38 & 11. Marcus Stoinis’ previous five figures: 3/36, 2/20, 1/22, 3/24 & 3/18.

Krunal Pandya has 8 wickets at an average of 42.12 and a strike rate of 31.50 in 14 IPL innings against Punjab Kings.

Krunal Pandya has 6 wickets at an average of 19 and a strike rate of 19 in five IPL innings in Lucknow.

Krunal Pandya vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 8 wickets, 32.25 average, 28.12 SR & 6.88 economy rate. Krunal Pandya vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 1 wicket, 74 average, 51 SR & 8.70 economy rate.

Krunal Pandya’s last five figures: 0/19, 1/30, 0/36, 1/18 & 1/8.

Ravi Bishnoi has 5 wickets at an average of 20 and a strike rate of 12.60 in three IPL innings against Punjab Kings.

Ravi Bishnoi has 9 wickets at an average of 17.88 and a strike rate of 15 in six IPL innings in Lucknow.

Ravi Bishnoi vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 9 wickets, 33.88 average, 23.66 SR & 8.59 economy rate. Ravi Bishnoi vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 8 wickets, 15.50 average, 14.25 SR & 6.52 economy rate.

Ravi Bishnoi’s previous five scores: 1/38, 0/38, 2/39, 0/35 & 2/29.

Mohsin Khan took 3 wickets in his only IPL innings against Punjab Kings.

Mohsin Khan took a solitary wicket in his only IPL innings in Lucknow.

Mohsin Khan vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 2 wickets, 54.50 average, 32.50 SR & 10.06 economy rate. Mohsin Khan vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 2 wickets, 21.50 average, 9.50 SR & 13.57 economy rate.

Mohsin Khan’s last five figures: 1/45, 3/34, 2/13, 2/13 & 1/31.

Naveen-ul-Haq took 3 wickets in his only IPL innings against Punjab Kings.

Naveen-ul-Haq has 4 wickets at an average of 21.50 and a strike rate of 18 in three IPL innings in Lucknow.

Naveen-ul-Haq vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 8 wickets, 21 average, 15 SR & 8.40 economy rate. Naveen-ul-Haq vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 5 wickets, 18.40 average, 14.40 SR & 7.66 economy rate.

Naveen-ul-Haq’s last five figures: 2/41, 3/10, 0/23, 0/52 & 2/22.

Yash Thakur took 4 wickets in his only IPL innings against Punjab Kings.

Yash Thakur has 3 wickets at an average of 25 and a strike rate of 18 in three IPL innings in Lucknow.

Yash Thakur vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 11 wickets, 20.36 average, 13.09 SR & 9.33 economy rate. Yash Thakur vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 2 wickets, 54 average, 32.50 SR & 9.96 economy rate.

Yash Thakur’s last five figures: 0/43, 3/34, 2/31, 2/40 & 1/28.

Punjab Kings:

Shikhar Dhawan has 6 runs at an average of 3 and a strike rate of 35.29 in two IPL innings against Lucknow Super Giants.

Shikhar Dhawan vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 85 runs, 58 balls, 28.33 average, 146.55 SR & 3 dismissals. Ravi Bishnoi has dismissed him once in 22 balls.

Shikhar Dhawan’s last five scores: 45, 22, 17, 0 & 7.

Jonny Bairstow made 32 runs in his only IPL innings against Lucknow Super Giants.

Jonny Bairstow’s last five scores: 8, 9, 73, 12 & 86*.

Prabhsimran Singh has 13 runs in two IPL innings against Lucknow Super Giants.

Prabhsimran Singh made 4 runs in his only IPL innings in Lucknow.

Prabhsimran Singh vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 91 runs, 64 balls, 22.75 average, 142.18 SR & 4 dismissals.

Prabhsimran Singh vs left-arm orthodox in IPL since 2023: 32 runs, 32 balls, 16 average, 100 SR & 2 dismissals.

Prabhsimran Singh’s last five scores: 25, 26, 9, 20 & 0.

Liam Livingstone has 41 runs at an average of 20.50 and a strike rate of 136.66 in two IPL innings against Lucknow Super Giants. He also has a solitary wicket in two IPL innings against them.

Liam Livingstone vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 25 runs, 31 balls, 8.33 average, 80.64 SR & 3 dismissals. Ravi Bishnoi has dismissed him once in 18 balls.

Liam Livingstone’s last five scores: 17, 38, 30, 2 & 6.

Sam Curran has 27 runs at an average of 13.50 and a strike rate of 158.82 in two IPL innings against Lucknow Super Giants. He also has 4 wickets at an average of 17.25 and a strike rate of 10.50 in two IPL innings against them.

Sam Curran made 6 runs in his only IPL innings in Lucknow. He also took 3 wickets in his only IPL innings here.

Sam Curran vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 75 runs, 58 balls, 18.75 average, 129.31 SR & 4 dismissals. Ravi Bishnoi has dismissed him once in five balls.

Sam Curran vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 37 runs, 24 balls, 18.50 average, 154.16 SR & 2 dismissals.

Sam Curran vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 7 wickets, 46.85 average, 27.28 SR & 10.30 economy rate. Sam Curran vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 4 wickets, 50.25 average, 30 SR & 10.05 economy rate.

Sam Curran’s last five scores: 23, 63, 7*, 17 & 3. Sam Curran’s previous five figures: 1/30, 0/10, 2/29, 2/39 & 1/39.

Jitesh Sharma has 28 runs at an average of 9.33 and a strike rate of 147.36 in three IPL innings against Lucknow Super Giants.

Jitesh Sharma scored 2 runs in his only IPL innings in Lucknow.

Jitesh Sharma vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 75 runs, 54 balls, 37.50 average, 138.88 SR & 2 dismissals.

Jitesh Sharma’s last five scores: 27, 9, 0, 31 & 4.

Harpreet Brar took a solitary wicket in his only IPL innings against Lucknow Super Giants.

Harpreet Brar took a solitary wicket in his only IPL innings in Lucknow.

Harpreet Brar vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 9 wickets, 18.44 average, 16.11 SR & 6.86 economy rate. Harpreet Brar vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 3 wickets, 26.33 average, 20 SR & 7.90 economy rate.

Harpreet Brar’s last five figures: 2/13, 1/14, 1/35, 1/41 & 1/28.

Harshal Patel has 6 wickets at an average of 23.33 and a strike rate of 15.83 in four IPL innings against Lucknow Super Giants.

Harshal Patel took a solitary wicket in his only IPL innings in Lucknow.

Harshal Patel vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 11 wickets, 25.45 average, 16.81 SR & 9.08 economy rate. Harshal Patel vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 6 wickets, 44.33 average, 24.16 SR & 11 economy rate.

Harshal Patel’s last five figures: 1/45, 2/47, 1/36, 3/19 & 0/21.

Kagiso Rabada has 8 wickets at an average of 15.50 and a strike rate of 9 in three IPL innings against Luckow Super Giants. He also has a four-wicket haul against them.

Kagiso Rabada took 2 wickets in his only IPL innings in Lucknow.

Kagiso Rabada vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 7 wickets, 17.71 average, 13.85 SR & 7.67 economy rate. Kagiso Rabada vs LHBs since 2023: 3 wickets, 55.66 average, 29.66 SR & 11.25 economy rate.

Kagiso Rabada’s last five figures: 2/23, 1/36, 1/24, 0/31 & 1/24.

Rahul Chahar has 2 wickets at an average of 43.50 and a strike rate of 33 in three IPL innings against Lucknow Super Giants.

Rahul Chahar vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 4 wickets, 79 average, 54.25 SR & 8.73 economy rate. Rahul Chahar vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 5 wickets, 23.60 average, 22.20 SR & 6.37 economy rate.

Rahul Chahar’s last five figures: 0/16, 1/33, 1/21, 2/34 & 1/30.

Arshdeep Singh has 2 wickets at an average of 49.50 and a strike rate of 33 in three IPL innings against Lucknow Super Giants.

Arshdeep Singh took a solitary wicket in his only IPL innings in Lucknow.

Arshdeep Singh vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 8 wickets, 40.62 average, 26.12 SR & 9.33 economy rate. Arshdeep Singh vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 11 wickets, 21.45 average, 12.72 SR & 10.11 economy rate.

Arshdeep Singh’s last five figures: 0/40, 2/28, 3/32, 0/28 & 1/13.

LKN vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first-innings score in Lucknow has been 141, with spinners snaring 52.57% of wickets. The tracks in Lucknow during the World Cup were better for batting, and a similar pitch might be offered for this rubber as well. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 165 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 29°C, with partly cloudy, is forecast.

LKN vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock (wk), KL Rahul (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur (IMP).

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Liam Livingstone, Shashank Singh, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh (IMP).

LKN vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

KL Rahul: KL Rahul is the most popular captaincy option for this game. Rahul will open the innings and is among the most consistent batters in the tournament. His wicketkeeping will also fetch a few points.

Marcus Stoinis: Marcus Stoinis will contribute with both bat and ball. Stoinis is a big hitter and can score useful runs down the order. His bowling value will increase if the track is slow.

Sam Curran: Sam Curran is another popular captaincy option for this game. Curran will contribute with both bat and ball. He will bowl in different phases and has been batting up in the order this season.

LKN vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Devdutt Padikkal: Devdutt Padikkal’s selection % currently stands at 28.06. Padikkal will bat in the top order and can weave a big knock. He will enjoy batting in Lucknow.

Jonny Bairstow: Jonny Bairstow will open the innings. While Bairstow hasn’t done anything significant so far, he is a dangerous batter. He can score big.

LKN vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Shashank Singh: Shashank Singh might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

LKN vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If LKN bat first:

Complete the team with three among Quinton de Kock, Jitesh Sharma, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Arshdeep Singh, Naveen-ul-Haq, and Rahul Chahar.

If PBKS bat first:

Complete the team with three among Prabhsimran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, Yash Thakur, Harpreet Brar, and Harshal Patel.

LKN vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If LKN bat first:

Complete the team with three among Quinton de Kock, Jitesh Sharma, Ayush Badoni, Arshdeep Singh, and Naveen-ul-Haq.

If PBKS bat first:

Complete the team with three among Prabhsimran Singh, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Mohsin Khan, and Harshal Patel.

LKN vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction

While Lucknow Super Giants have a home advantage, Punjab Kings have a more all-rounded team. LSG have better and in-form spinners, while PBKS have more in-form batters. It will be an intense contest, but Punjab Kings look stronger and should win the game.

