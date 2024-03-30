'Gambhir played mind games:' Fans react as KKR beats RCB in Chinnaswamy again

Following RCB's 7-wicket loss, netizens were quick to conspire the Kohli-Gambhir hug as a tactical masterstroke by the KKR mentor.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) continued their winning streak in Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) for the second game in a row, this time eclipsing Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in their own backyard.

However, during the game, in a gesture of reconciliation, rivals Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir were spotted sharing a hug and having an extended conversation. The duo has been at loggerheads for a long time and it resurfaced once again last IPL season when Gambhir could be seen charging towards the RCB star after a heated scuffle.

Following RCB's 7-wicket loss, netizens were quick to conspire the Kohli-Gambhir hug as a tactical masterstroke by the KKR mentor. Interestingly, Kohli's intensity looked bleak post-hug with one user jokingly pointing out Kohli hit more boundaries before the hug.

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) trolled RCB for their loss to KKR at home. One user wrote,

"Gautam Gambhir played mind games by hugging Virat Kohli. Everyone knows Virat is the most dangerous when he's all charged up, Gambhir calmed him down so that Kohli calms down, loses all the fire and doesn't go bonkers in the end. Mission successful."

The strategy of Gambhir is to soften the Kohli's rage which he succeeded — Chethan (@Chethan20918009) March 29, 2024

Kohli before hugging Gambhir. - 7 boundaries

Kohli after hugging Gambhir - 1 boundry



🤣🤣 — ∆ 🏏 (@CaughtAtGully) March 29, 2024

RCB BECOMES THE FIRST TEAM TO LOSE A HOME MATCH IN IPL 2024...!!!!



- KKR HAS BROKEN THE STREAK. pic.twitter.com/EnWNU5m82C — AryanMSDian™ (@AryanMsdian0) March 29, 2024 @RCBTweets every year same story

But dnt worry rcb fans wpl se trophy apko mil jai gi 😂

Well played @KKRiders #GautamGambhir #KKRvsRCB — taha abbas 🦁 (@tahaabb62883980) March 29, 2024

KKR continues unbeaten run in IPL 2024 with a confident win over RCB

Asked to bat first, RCB put up 182/6 in 20 overs. Virat Kohli once again starred with the bat, scoring an unbeaten 83 runs off 59 balls. Cameron Green (31), Glenn Maxwell (28), and Dinesh Karthik (20) also chipped in with some handy cameos.

In reply, KKR got off to a flyer with Sunil Narine and Philip Salt stitching an impressive 85-run stand during the powerplay. Narine blazed his way to 47 runs off 22 deliveries while Salt contributed 30 runs from 20 balls.

Additionally, Venkatesh Iyer and Shreyas Iyer played crucial roles, scoring 50 runs off 30 balls and an unbeaten 39 off 24 balls, respectively. Their valuable contributions steered KKR to victory, securing their second consecutive win in the season.

