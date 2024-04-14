MI vs CSK: Key Matchups, Venue and Player Stats, Recent Form and Detailed Guide for Match 29 of IPL 2024

MI vs CHE Dream11 Prediction: A contest between two giants. While Mumbai Indians have a home advantage, Chennai Super Kings have players for all conditions. However, MI have more in-form players and a better bowling unit. Expect them to make it a hat-trick of wins.

MI vs CHE Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Indian Premier League 2024

Match

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings

Date

14 April 2024

Time

7:30 PM IST

MI vs CHE Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Ishan Kishan has 215 runs at an average of 26.87 and a strike rate of 127.21 in nine IPL innings against Chennai Super Kings. He also has a fifty against them.

Ishan Kishan has 598 runs at an average of 24.91 and a strike rate of 147.29 in 24 IPL innings in Mumbai. He also has two fifties here.

Ishan Kishan vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 60 runs, 45 balls, 12 average, 133.33 SR & 5 dismissals.

Ishan Kishan vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 134 runs, 81 balls, 33.50 average, 165.43 SR & 4 dismissals.

Ishan Kishan vs left-arm orthodox in IPL since 2023: 80 runs, 48 balls, 26.66 average, 166.66 SR & 3 dismissals. Ravindra Jadeja has dismissed him once in 20 balls.

Ishan Kishan’s last five scores: 69, 42, 16, 34 & 0.

Rohit Sharma has 791 runs at an average of 26.36 and a strike rate of 125.55 in 33 IPL innings against Chennai Super Kings. He also has seven fifties against them.

Rohit Sharma has 2107 runs at an average of 32.92 and a strike rate of 135.06 in 75 IPL innings in Mumbai. He also has 15 fifties here.

Rohit Sharma vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 47 runs, 31 balls, 11.75 average, 151.61 SR & 4 dismissals.

Rohit Sharma vs left-arm orthodox in IPL since 2023: 67 runs, 60 balls, 22.33 average, 111.66 SR & 3 dismissals. Ravindra Jadeja has dismissed him thrice in 80 balls.

Rohit Sharma vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 61 runs, 45 balls, 20.33 average, 135.55 SR & 3 dismissals. Mustafizur Rahman has dismissed him thrice in 60 balls.

Rohit Sharma’s last five scores: 38, 49, 0, 26 & 43.

Suryakumar Yadav has 340 runs at an average of 26.15 and a strike rate of 117.24 in 14 IPL innings against Chennai Super Kings. He also has two fifties against them.

Suryakumar Yadav has 925 runs at an average of 37 and a strike rate of 160.31 in 28 IPL innings in Mumbai. He also has seven fifties and a century here.

Suryakumar Yadav vs left-arm orthodox in IPL since 2023: 21 runs, 21 balls, 10.50 average, 100 SR & 2 dismissals. Ravindra Jadeja has dismissed him four times in 62 balls.

Suryakumar Yadav vs Shardul Thakur in T20s: 23 runs, 17 balls, 11.50 average, 135.29 SR & 2 dismissals.

Suryakumar Yadav’s last five scores: 52, 0, 100, 56 & 5.

Tilak Varma has 107 runs at an average of 107 and a strike rate of 115.05 in three IPL innings against Mumbai Indians. He also has a fifty against them.

Tilak Varma has 239 runs at an average of 29.87 and a strike rate of 121.31 in 11 IPL innings in Mumbai.

Tilak Varma vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 96 runs, 73 balls, 24 average, 131.50 SR & 4 dismissals.

Tilak Varma vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 71 runs, 41 balls, 23.66 average, 173.17 SR & 3 dismissals.

Tilak Varma’s last five scores: 16*, 6, 32, 64 & 25.

Hardik Pandya has 208 runs at an average of 26 and a strike rate of 148.57 in 15 IPL innings against Chennai Super Kings. He also has 8 wickets at an average of 26.37 and a strike rate of 21 in 11 IPL innings against them.

Hardik Pandya has 681 runs at an average of 30.95 and a strike rate of 148.68 in 36 IPL innings in Mumbai. He also has 24 wickets at an average of 30 and a strike rate of 19.29 in 31 IPL innings here.

Hardik Pandya vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 77 runs, 62 balls, 19.25 average, 124.19 SR & 4 dismissals. Mustafizur Rahman has dismissed him twice in 18 balls.

Hardik Pandya vs left-arm orthodox in IPL since 2023: 29 runs, 40 balls, 14.50 average, 72.50 SR & 2 dismissals. Ravindra Jadeja has dismissed him twice in 16 balls.

Hardik Pandya vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 3 wickets, 62.66 average, 37.66 SR & 9.98 economy rate. Hardik Pandya vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 1 wicket, 129 average, 85 SR & 9.10 economy rate.

Hardik Pandya’s last five scores: 21*, 39, 34, 24 & 11. Hardik Pandya’s last five figures: 0/13, 1/46, 0/30, 0/32 & 0/14.

Tim David has 50 runs at an average of 16.66 and a strike rate of 138.88 in four IPL innings against Chennai Super Kings.

Tim David has 288 runs at an average of 48 and a strike rate of 195.91 in 11 IPL innings in Mumbai.

Tim David vs left-arm pace in 2024: 83 runs, 56 balls, 20.75 average, 148.21 SR & 4 dismissals.

Tim David vs Tushar Deshpande in T20s: 18 runs, 7 balls, 9 average, 257.14 SR & 2 dismissals.

Tim David’s last five scores: 45*, 17, 42, 11 & 8*.

Romario Shepherd has 65 runs at a strike rate of 260 in two IPL innings in Mumbai. He also has a solitary wicket in three innings here.

Romario Shepherd’s last five scores: 39*, 15*, 11, 10 & 3. Romario Shepherd’s last five figures: 0/22, 1/54, 1/17, 1/25 & 0/32.

Mohammad Nabi has 45 runs at an average of 22.50 and a strike rate of 150 in two IPL innings in Mumbai. He also has 2 wickets here.

Mohammad Nabi’s last five figures: 0/7, 0/17, 0/16, 1/14 & 0/9.

Shreyas Gopal has 5 wickets at an average of 25.20 and a strike rate of 22.80 in five IPL innings against Chennai Super Kings.

Shreyas Gopal has 3 wickets in eight IPL innings in Mumbai.

Jasprit Bumrah has 12 wickets at an average of 34.58 and a strike rate of 26.83 in 14 IPL innings against Chennai Super Kings.

Jasprit Bumrah has 48 wickets at an average of 24.04 and a strike rate of 19.12 in 39 IPL innings in Mumbai. He also has a five-wicket haul here.

Jasprit Bumrah vs RHBs in IPL 2024: 5 wickets, 18.80 average, 17 SR & 6.63 economy rate. Jasprit Bumrah vs LHBs in IPL 2024: 5 wickets, 5 average, 7 SR & 4.28 economy rate.

Jasprit Bumrah’s last five figures: 5/21, 2/22, 0/26, 0/36 & 3/14.

Gerald Coetzee has 5 wickets at an average of 22.40 and a strike rate of 12.60 in three IPL innings in Mumbai. He also has a four-wicket haul here.

Gerald Coetzee vs RHBs in IPL 2024: 5 wickets, 26.80 average, 14.80 SR & 10.86 economy rate. Gerald Coetzee vs LHBs in IPL 2024: 3 wickets, 20.66 average, 12.33 SR & 10.05 economy rate.

Gerald Coetzee’s last five figures: 1/42, 4/34, 0/36, 1/57 & 2/27.

Akash Madhwal took a solitary wicket in his only IPL innings against Chennai Super Kings.

Akash Madhwal has 11 wickets at an average of 19.36 and a strike rate of 12 in six IPL innings in Mumbai. He also has a four-wicket haul here.

Akash Madhwal vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 13 wickets, 22 average, 13.15 SR & 10.03 economy rate. Akash Madhwal vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 5 wickets, 11 average, 10.80 SR & 6.11 economy rate.

Akash Madhwal’s last five figures: 1/57, 0/45, 3/20, 0/8 & 1/43.

Chennai Super Kings:

Rachin Ravindra vs leg-spinners in IPL 2024: 10 runs, 4 balls, 5 average, 250 SR & 2 dismissals.

Rachin Ravindra’s last five scores: 15, 12, 2, 46 & 37.

Ruturaj Gaikwad has 169 runs at an average of 33.80 and a strike rate of 134.12 in seven IPL innings against Mumbai Indians. He also has a fifty against them.

Ruturaj Gaikwad has 247 runs at an average of 27.44 and a strike rate of 109.29 in ten IPL innings in Mumbai. He also has two fifties here.

Ruturaj Gaikwad vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 118 runs, 87 balls, 23.60 average, 135.63 SR & 5 dismissals.

Ruturaj Gaikwad vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 148 runs, 113 balls, 37 average, 130.97 SR & 4 dismissals.

Ruturaj Gaikwad’s last five scores: 67*, 26, 1, 46 & 15.

Ajinkya Rahane has 707 runs at an average of 32.13 and a strike rate of 126.25 in 24 IPL innings against Mumbai Indians. He also has five fifties against them.

Ajinkya Rahane has 419 runs at an average of 38.09 and a strike rate of 137.37 in 12 IPL innings in Mumbai. He also has three fifties here.

Ajinkya Rahane vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 111 runs, 75 balls, 22.20 average, 148 SR & 5 dismissals. Shreyas Gopal has dismissed him once in 16 balls.

Ajinkya Rahane vs off-spinners in IPL since 2023: 26 runs, 21 balls, 8.66 average, 123.80 SR & 3 dismissals.

Ajinkya Rahane’s last five scores: 35, 45, 12, 27 & 13.

Shivam Dube has 153 runs at an average of 25.50 and a strike rate of 120.47 in nine IPL innings against Mumbai Indians.

Shivam Dube has 159 runs at an average of 15.90 and a strike rate of 111.97 in ten IPL innings in Mumbai.

Shivam Dube vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 79 runs, 43 balls, 15.80 average, 183.72 SR & 5 dismissals.

Shivam Dube vs Jasprit Bumrah in T20s: 10 runs, 17 balls, 5 average, 58.82 SR & 2 dismissals.

Shivam Dube’s last five scores: 28, 45, 18, 51 & 34*.

Daryl Mitchell scored 17 runs in his only IPL innings against Mumbai Indians.

Daryl Mitchell vs Jasprit Bumrah in T20s: 7 runs, 11 balls, 3.50 average, 63.63 SR & 2 dismissals.

Daryl Mitchell vs left-arm orthodox since 2023: 133 runs, 101 balls, 26.60 average, 131.68 SR & 5 dismissals.

Daryl Mitchell vs off-spinners since 2023: 89 runs, 82 balls, 22.25 average, 108.53 SR & 4 dismissals.

Daryl Mitchell’s last five scores: 25, 13, 34, 24* & 22.

MS Dhoni has 748 runs at an average of 35.61 and a strike rate of 129.18 in 35 IPL innings against Mumbai Indians. He also has three fifties against them.

MS Dhoni has 392 runs at an average of 26.13 and a strike rate of 116.32 in 22 IPL innings in Mumbai. He also has a fifty here.

MS Dhoni vs Jasprit Bumrah in T20s: 60 runs, 61 balls, 20 average, 98.36 SR & 3 dismissals.

MS Dhoni’s last five scores: 1*, 1, 37, 0 & 1.

Ravindra Jadeja has 310 runs at an average of 18.23 and a strike rate of 118.77 in 24 IPL innings against Mumbai Indians. He also has 20 wickets at an average of 33.70 and a strike rate of 23.70 in 30 IPL innings against them.

Ravindra Jadeja has 278 runs at an average of 27.80 and a strike rate of 144.04 in 16 IPL innings in Mumbai. He also has 17 wickets at an average of 28.23 and a strike rate of 23 in 21 IPL innings here.

Ravindra Jadeja vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 14 wickets, 20.07 average, 18 SR & 6.69 economy rate. Ravindra Jadeja vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 10 wickets, 27.70 average, 19.80 SR & 8.39 economy rate.

Ravindra Jadeja’s last five figures: 3/18, 0/30, 1/43, 0/15 & 0/21.

Shardul Thakur has 10 wickets at an average of 40 and a strike rate of 24.20 in 12 IPL innings against Mumbai Indians.

Shardul Thakur has 16 wickets at an average of 33.50 and a strike rate of 20.56 in 16 IPL innings in Mumbai.

Shardul Thakur vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 3 wickets, 38 average, 22.33 SR & 10.20 economy rate. Shardul Thakur vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 4 wickets, 33.25 average, 19.25 SR & 10.36 economy rate.

Shardul Thakur’s last five figures: 0/27, 2/27, 1/15, 0/18 & 2/23.

Mustafizur Rahman has 7 wickets at an average of 27 and a strike rate of 16.71 in six IPL innings against Mumbai Indians.

Mustafizur Rahman has 11 wickets at an average of 44 and a strike rate of 29.27 in 14 IPL innings in Mumbai.

Mustafizur Rahman vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 7 wickets, 15.42 average, 11 SR & 8.41 economy rate. Mustafizur Rahman vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 3 wickets, 33 average, 20.33 SR & 9.73 economy rate.

Mustafizur Rahman’s last five figures: 2/22, 1/47, 2/30, 4/29 & 1/47.

Tushar Deshpande has 4 wickets at an average of 14.25 and a strike rate of 10.50 in two IPL innings against Mumbai Indians.

Tushar Deshpande has 2 wickets in two IPL innings in Mumbai.

Tushar Deshpande vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 18 wickets, 24.83 average, 15.27 SR & 9.75 economy rate. Tushar Deshpande vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 8 wickets, 32.75 average, 21.75 SR & 9.03 economy rate.

Tushar Deshpande’s last five figures: 3/33, 0/20, 0/24, 2/21 & 0/47.

Maheesh Theekshana has a solitary wicket in three IPL innings against Mumbai Indians.

Maheesh Theekshana has a solitary wicket in two IPL innings in Mumbai.

Maheesh Theekshana vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 8 wickets, 38.37 average, 26.75 SR & 8.60 economy rate. Maheesh Theekshana vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 5 wickets, 35.20 average, 30.40 SR & 6.94 economy rate.

Maheesh Theekshana’s last five figures: 1/28, 1/27, 0/36, 1/35 & 0/35.

MI vs CHE Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first-innings score in Wankhede has been 174, with pacers snaring 70.14% of wickets here. Expect a flat batting track, with some movement for speedsters early on. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 200 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 29°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.

MI vs CHE Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Mohammad Nabi, Shreyas Gopal, Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Madhwal (IMP).

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Shardul Thakur, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande (IMP).

MI vs CHE Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Suryakumar Yadav: Suryakumar Yadav is among the most popular captaincy options for this game. Suryakumar will contribute with both bat and ball, and his recent form has been decent. Expect him to score big.

Ruturaj Gaikwad: Ruturaj Gaikwad will open the innings. Gaikwad has a decent record against Mumbai Indians. He can play a big knock.

Ravindra Jadeja: Ravindra Jadeja will contribute with both bat and ball. Jadeja has a fine record in Mumbai. His recent form has also been decent.

MI vs CHE Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Tilak Varma: Tilak Varma has been selected by less than 31% of users as of now. Tilak has a fine record against Chennai Super Kings and knows the conditions well in Wankhede. He can score match-winning runs.

Ajinkya Rahane: Ajinkya Rahane’s selection % stands at 19.52. Rahane didn’t bat in the top order in the previous game but might do in this one. He has a fine record in Wankhede.

MI vs CHE Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Sameer Rizvi: Sameer Rizvi might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

MI vs CHE Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If MI bat first:

Complete the team with three among Shivam Dube, Daryl Mitchell, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Madhwal, and Gerald Coetzee.

If CHE bat first:

Complete the team with three among Rohit Sharma, Rachin Ravindra, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, and Maheesh Theekshana.

MI vs CHE Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If MI bat first:

Complete the team with three among Tim David, Daryl Mitchell, Tushar Deshpande, and Gerald Coetzee.

If CHE bat first:

Complete the team with three among Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Shardul Thakur, and Shreyas Gopal.

MI vs CHE Dream11 Prediction

A contest between two giants. While Mumbai Indians have a home advantage, Chennai Super Kings have players for all conditions. However, MI have more in-form players and a better bowling unit. Expect them to make it a hat-trick of wins.

