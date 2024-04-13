Fans blast Rajasthan Royals for sending Ranji No.9 as opener against Punjab Kings

The knock made the Rajasthan Royals fans angry as it let PBKS a way into the match.

During the match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2024), the RR management made a surprising move of promoting a batter who has never batted above the No.8 spot for his state team Maharashtra in Ranji Trophy to open alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal.

The decision came after RR went into the game without regular opener Jos Buttler and star spinner Ravichandran Ashwin owing to injury concerns.

However, the move backfired for the Royals as Tanush Kotian could score only 24 runs off 31 balls. In the process, he registered the slowest strike-rate (77.42) in the IPL 2024 so far. He was eventually clean-bowled by Liam Livingstone in the ninth over.

The all-rounder was brought in by the franchise as the replacement for Australia's Adam Zampa.

Kotian's slow knock made the Royals fans angry as it let PBKS a way into the match. Check some of the reactions below.

Tanush Kotian, you guys should remember for next matches 😕😕😕 — praveen117 (@praveen_117) April 13, 2024

RR should have finished this game a bit earlier.If Tanush Kotian was sent to open only to save the guys below from the new ball,then he should have gone into full swinging like Sunil Narine instead of trying to be a proper batter.#RRvPBKS — Delhi Capitals Fan (@pantiyerfc) April 13, 2024

Eventhough Rajasthan won the match but they need to understand that Tanush Kotian is Ashwin replacement not Butler. If they both are not recovered for next match then Jurel will be the best option for opening. — Vijay Anaparthi (@VijayCricketFan) April 13, 2024

Tanush Kotian play as 9&10 for Mumbai in Batting order. Why the duck they send him as an opener? Power Play was the time to kill the game and seal. Stupid Call from RR Management. This is why RR not winning any Titles #RRvPBKS



Stop doing this nonsense @rajasthanroyals — 𝗕𝗥𝗨𝗧𝗨 (@Brutu24) April 13, 2024

Sanju Samson on Tanush Kotian's promotion 🗣



"Tanush had a fabulous Ranji Trophy. He's been impressing everyone. We didn't want to unsettle the batting order."



What he means that he didn't want to switch the position of the other batters, but Kotian's promotion actually did… — Prasenjiit Dey (@CricPrasen) April 13, 2024

Shimron Hetmyer bails Rajasthan Royals out in a tricky win against PBKS

Speaking about the match, Royals managed to squeeze out a late victory after the equation got difficult following the extremely slow start. Shimron Hetmyer took the onus on himself and bailed out RR, remaining unbeaten after a quickfire 27 off 10 balls. Riyan Parag (23 off 18) and Rovman Powell (11 off 5) played crucial cameos to ensure Royals remain at the top of the points table with eight points from five matches.

Earlier, the RR bowlers did a brilliant job to restrict PBKS to 147 for 8. Rabada and Avesh Khan finished with two wickets each while Boult, Kuldeep Sen and Chahal got one apiece.

With the defeat, PBKS has now slumped to their third loss of the season and are placed eight with four points.

