WATCH: Rohit Sharma drives Mumbai Indians team bus

Reportedly, Rohit was driving the Mumbai Indians team bus on the way to practice.

In a recent viral video ahead of the Indian El Clasico, former Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma was spotted donning the role of a team bus driver. Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are slated to lock horns at Wankhede in the second match of tomorrow's (April 14) doubleheader.

Mumbai Indians are currently in a revival mode, having won their last two fixtures following their start with a hattrick of losses. On the other hand, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are placed third with three wins from four games.

Reportedly, Rohit was seen driving the Mumbai Indians team bus on the way to practice. Seeing him in the driver's seat, MI fans outside the team hotel were also spotted shouting and cheering for him.

Rohit Sharma shares update on his retirement

Recently, Rohit Sharma spoke about his impending retirement and his desire to win the upcoming T20 World Cup. He led India to the final of the ODI World Cup last year where the Men in Blue remained unbeaten throughout before losing the only match of the tournament in the Final against Australia.

For now, Rohit has set his sights on the T20 World Cup and BCCI Secretary Jay Shah has also confirmed him as the skipper for the mega event. Rohit also expressed his ambitions to make it to the 2025 WTC Final as well.

"I haven't really thought about retirement. But, I don't know where life takes you. I am still playing well at this point in time - so I am thinking I am going to continue for a few more years and then, I don't know. I really want to win the World Cup and there is a WTC final in 2025, hopefully, India makes it," said Rohit.

