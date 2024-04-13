Lasith Malinga highlights major problem in Mumbai Indians' bowling attack ft Arjun Tendulkar

Mumbai Indians are currently in a revival mode, having won their last two fixtures following their start with a hattrick of losses.

The Indian El Clasico is just a day away as Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) gear up for the high-octane clash, slated to take place tomorrow at the Wankhede Stadium. However, ahead of the marquee fixture, MI bowling coach Lasith Malinga highlighted a major problem in the team, albeit in a joking manner.

In a video released by the MI franchise on their social media handles, Arjun Tendulkar could be seen bowling right-arm while trying to hit a single stump.

Although he failed, he made two successful attempts next with his left-arm. At the end of the video, however, Lasith Malinga could be seen saying, "See, too many pace bowlers".

Consequently, the video has now made the MI fens requesting the youngster be given a chance in the ongoing IPL 2024 season.

MI pacers outshine their spinners in IPL 2024

Statistically speaking, Mumbai has utilized only five spin bowlers this season across five matches, collectively bowling 23 overs and claiming just three wickets. Piyush Chawla has been their primary spin option, securing two wickets in 10 overs spread over four matches.

Conversely, the fast bowlers have excelled, amassing 25 wickets at an economy rate of 9.87. Jasprit Bumrah stands out among them, having captured 10 wickets in five innings at an impressive economy rate of just under one run per ball. Notably, Bumrah also took a five-wicket haul in Mumbai Indians' recent match against RCB.

