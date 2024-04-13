"He needs to bat at the top": Tom Moody wants Delhi Capitals to break Shaw-Warner opening pair

Moody feels DC need an ultra-aggressive approach if they have to make it to the playoffs.

Delhi Capitals (DC) secured their second win of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) season last night following a victory against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). However, a revelation for the DC franchise was Fraser-McGurk, who slammed a scintillating half-century on debut.

While his knock impressed fans and pundits alike, Australian coach Tom Moody was mostly awestruck by Jake Fraser-McGurk’s carnage. McGurk’s half-century comprised a staggering 5 sixes, that helped DC nail down the 167-run target with 11 balls to spare.

Moody further opined that DC must implement an ultra-aggressive strategy if they have to qualify for the playoffs by allowing the youngster to open the innings.

Tom Moody reasons his decision

Speaking to Star Sports, Moody mentioned, "What we saw from Fraser-McGurk tonight. You want him to face every single ball in the power play because he's got no off button and he'll go and go hard. Uh, there's yes, there's a lot of experience there, but there's a huge amount of upside to what he can offer and Delhi is in a position where they need to just win games of cricket, so they need to risk their game to accumulate wins."

The Australian also advised that since time is not on DC's side, they must not resort to a conservative game plan to accumulate points.

"They can't play conservatively and expect to play finals from where there are, you know, played six games, only won two. So they need to play a really aggressive brand of cricket, and their mindset needs to be aggressive. Therefore, their selection and the way they structure their side needs to also back that philosophy. So, for me, Fraser McGurk needs to be batting at the top of the order," Moody added.

