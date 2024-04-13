'One is always for me' - Kuldeep Yadav Sheds Light on DRS Strategy Alongside Rishabh Pant in IPL 2024

India’s ace spinner Kuldeep Yadav has recently revealed Delhi Capitals secret strategy of taking a DRS call. Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals recently met for the 26th Match of IPL 2024 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on April 12.

The spinner brutally wrecked the hosts team as he made a remarkable comeback in the tournament after enquiring and injury and sitting out the few initial matches in the season. Kuldeep Yadav registered a striking three wicket haul and was awarded as the player of the match for his magnificent performance against Lucknow.

In the post match presentation, Yadav discussed dismissing three attacking batters of the Lucknow squad which gave Delhi Capitals an exquisite lead in the game. Kuldeep began his spell with the dismissal of the Lucknow Super Giants KL Rahul followed by the wicket of the attacking Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis at the score of 39 and 8 respectively.

Kuldeep Yadav Reveals Delhi Capitals DRS Call Strategy in IPL 2024

Kuldeep concluded his squad with the figures of 3/20 after dismissing the Caribbean wicket-keeper batter Nicholas Pooran for a duck.

“Was tough when I wasn't fit. Got injured in the first game and it was difficult to see the team struggling in the middle overs. Credit goes to Patrick (Farhart) to maintain my fitness and get me ready quickly. All three were important wickets, it was crucial to get wickets in the middle overs to control the run rate. I liked the first and second wicket, I have played a lot against Pooran and the execution for that was right. I was clear with my plans, just the length matters for me as a spinner. Very clear and confident with my skills,” Kuldeep Yadav said in the post match ceremony.

He further discussed taking the captain Rishabh Pant’s opinion in consideration when he remained doubtful about the ball hitting the wickets while taking the DRS call.

Kuldeep said, “Whenever I feel the DRS call is 50/50, I try to push for it but when it is more 60/40 then I tend to listen to Rishabh. As a bowler, you obviously want to take the DRS whenever possible. We've got 2 reviews, so obviously one is for me (laughs off).”

Delhi Capitals defeated Lucknow Super Giants by six wickets to move up to the ninth position on the IPL 2024 points table. Delhi Capitals will play their next match against Gujarat Titans on April 17 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.