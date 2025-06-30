Delhi Capitals Star Pushes for IPL 2026 Retention After Surpassing Former RCB Player’s Record vs Mumbai Indians Franchise in MLC 2025

He is also the top run-scorer in the tournament right now.

Delhi Capitals star Faf du Plessis strengthens his case for Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 retention after breaking former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) player Finn Allen’s record for the most hundreds in the tournament, during a match against the Mumbai Indians franchise in Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025.

Faf du Plessis Anchors the Innings with Unbeaten 103*

In the match against MI New York, Faf du Plessis opened the innings alongside Smit Patel for the Super Kings. They lost the wicket of Smit Patel very early, with the team score at just 3 runs. Faf then built an 80-run partnership with Saiteja Mukkamalla before Saiteja got out. After that, he shared a 57-run stand with Marcus Stoinis, followed by an 81-run partnership with Donovan Ferreira before Ferreira got out. Faf stayed unbeaten till the end and helped Texas Super Kings post a total of 223/4 in 20 overs. Captain Faf du Plessis played a great knock, scoring 103* off 53 balls. He has been one of the main performers for his team in the tournament, with 317 runs in seven matches so far. He is also the top run-scorer in the tournament right now.

18 years of being a cricket legend 💯 pic.twitter.com/kZppTtWGpX — Cognizant Major League Cricket (@MLCricket) June 30, 2025

In reply, MI New York could only score 184-9, as the Super Kings won the match by 39 runs and are through to the playoffs. Akeal Hosein picked up three wickets, Marcus Stoinis and Nandre Burger picked took two wickets each, while Kieron Pollard scored 70 for MI New York.

Faf du Plessis Breaks Finn Allen’s Record for Most Centuries in Tournament

With this century, Faf du Plessis broke Finn Allen’s record for the most centuries in the tournament. This was Faf’s third century, while Finn Allen has two. Faf also has 783 runs in the tournament’s history from 22 matches, which is the highest overall. In this season alone, Faf has already scored two centuries, while Finn Allen has one.

40-years-old Faf du Plessis Pushes for IPL 2026 Retention with Red-Hot Form

With the form Faf du Plessis is showing in MLC 2025, he is making a strong case to be retained for the IPL 2026 season. His IPL 2025 campaign wasn’t very good, as he scored just 202 runs in nine matches at an average of 22.44 and a strike rate of 123.92. But his current form and performance in MLC 2025 could boost his chances of being retained ahead of the IPL 2026 auction, which will take place later this year. The 40-year-old is proving he still has what it takes.

