Underrated Delhi Capitals All-Rounder Shows Utility Before IPL 2026 Auction With Yet Another Performance in MLC 2025

Delhi Capitals (DC) all-rounder Donovan Ferreira showed his value again with another quickfire knock in the Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025. He has been in fine form throughout the tournament and came up with another timely innings to help the Texas Super Kings.

During the fixture against MI New York, he scored 53 runs in 20 deliveries, including three boundaries and five maximums, at a strike rate of 265. 79.24% of his runs came via fours and sixes, as Ferreira powered the Super Kings to a big first-innings total.

Among all the batters to face at least 50 balls, Ferreira has the third-best strike rate (214.06) this season, only behind Finn Allen (236.43) and Shimron Hetmyer (224.27). He has already played a few impactful knocks despite batting in the lower order and provided impetus to the innings.

Ferreira always had this big-hitting ability and has finally converted it into consistent performances with the willow. His role is among the most arduous in T20 cricket, as Ferreira has to maintain the momentum or provide it from his batting position, and he has excelled in this role for the Texas Super Kings.

Donovan Ferreira boosts his IPL 2026 retention chances with consistent performances

Delhi Capitals (DC) bought Donovan Ferreira for his base price of INR 75 Lakhs in the IPL 2025 auction. However, he didn’t get enough opportunities to showcase his superior talent and played only one game throughout the tournament, in which he scored a solitary run.

For some reason, DC didn’t show enough trust in his expertise and ignored him, even when they endured a lean patch in the second half. However, they must have an eye on his progress as a lower-order batter in MLC 2025 and would want to give him more chances next season.

If we check DC’s squad composition, they have Tristan Stubbs and Ashutosh Sharma for lower-order batting, but they would want an additional batter for this role. The impact player rule has allowed teams to play with an extra player, and DC can use it to their advantage by increasing the batting depth.

Ferreira doesn’t cost a big sum and will only improve from here on, making him a long-term investment for the franchise. Ideally, DC should retain him and give him more exposure next season.

