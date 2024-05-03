MI vs KKR: Key Matchups, Venue and Player Stats, Recent Form and Detailed Guide for Match 51 of IPL 2024

MI vs KKR Dream11 Prediction: Mumbai Indians are a strong unit at home. While Kolkata Knight Riders have played consistent cricket, MI will be more suited for the conditions. Expect the Hardik Pandya-led side to win the game.

MI vs KKR Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Indian Premier League 2024

Match

Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Date

3 May 2024

Time

7:30 PM IST

MI vs KKR Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Ishan Kishan has 204 runs at an average of 29.14 and a strike rate of 148.90 in seven IPL innings against Kolkata Knight Riders. He also has three fifties against them.

Ishan Kishan has 621 runs at an average of 24.84 and a strike rate of 147.50 in 25 IPL innings in Mumbai. He also has two fifties here.

Ishan Kishan vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 69 runs, 56 balls, 11.50 average, 123.21 SR & 6 dismissals. Varun Chakravarthy has dismissed him once in 14 balls.

Ishan Kishan vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 161 runs, 98 balls, 40.25 average, 164.28 SR & 4 dismissals.

Ishan Kishan vs left-arm orthodox in IPL since 2023: 82 runs, 51 balls, 27.33 average, 160.78 SR & 3 dismissals.

Ishan Kishan’s last five scores: 32, 20, 0, 8 & 23.

Rohit Sharma has 1040 runs at an average of 41.60 and a strike rate of 130.16 in 32 IPL innings against Kolkata Knight Riders. He also has six fifties and a century against them.

Rohit Sharma has 2212 runs at an average of 34.56 and a strike rate of 136.29 in 76 IPL innings in Mumbai. He also has 15 fifties and a century here.

Rohit Sharma vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 121 runs, 76 balls, 17.28 average, 159.21 SR & 7 dismissals. Mitchell Starc has dismissed him once in nine balls.

Rohit Sharma vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 47 runs, 31 balls, 11.75 average, 151.61 SR & 4 dismissals.

Rohit Sharma vs left-arm orthodox in IPL since 2023: 92 runs, 76 balls, 30.66 average, 121.05 SR & 3 dismissals.

Rohit Sharma vs Sunil Narine in T20s: 187 runs, 171 balls, 20.77 average, 109.35 SR & 9 dismissals.

Rohit Sharma’s last five scores: 4, 8, 6, 36 & 105*.

Suryakumar Yadav has 380 runs at an average of 42.22 and a strike rate of 147.85 in ten IPL innings against Kolkata Knight Riders. He also has three fifties against them.

Suryakumar Yadav has 925 runs at an average of 35.57 and a strike rate of 159.75 in 29 IPL innings in Mumbai. He also has seven fifties and a century here.

Suryakumar Yadav vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 143 runs, 74 balls, 28.60 average, 193.24 SR & 5 dismissals.

Suryakumar Yadav vs left-arm orthodox in IPL since 2023: 35 runs, 33 balls, 17.50 average, 106.06 SR & 2 dismissals.

Suryakumar Yadav vs Andre Russell in T20s: 39 runs, 19 balls, 19.50 average, 205.26 SR & 2 dismissals.

Suryakumar Yadav’s last five scores: 10, 26, 10, 78 & 0.

Tilak Varma has 74 runs at an average of 37 and a strike rate of 129.82 in three IPL innings against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Tilak Varma has 270 runs at an average of 30 and a strike rate of 124.42 in 12 IPL innings in Mumbai.

Tilak Varma vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 115 runs, 83 balls, 28.75 average, 138.55 SR & 4 dismissals.

Tilak Varma vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 97 runs, 60 balls, 32.33 average, 161.66 SR & 3 dismissals.

Tilak Varma’s last five scores: 7, 63, 65, 34* & 31.

Hardik Pandya has 392 runs at an average of 56 and a strike rate of 169.69 in 12 IPL innings against Kolkata Knight Riders. He also has 11 wickets at an average of 17.54 and a strike rate of 14.18 in ten IPL innings against them.

Hardik Pandya has 683 runs at an average of 29.69 and a strike rate of 147.19 in 37 IPL innings in Mumbai. He also has 26 wickets at an average of 29.34 and a strike rate of 18.50 in 32 IPL innings here.

Hardik Pandya vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 86 runs, 68 balls, 21.50 average, 126.47 SR & 4 dismissals.

Hardik Pandya vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 121 runs, 65 balls, 40.33 average, 186.15 SR & 3 dismissals.

Hardik Pandya vs left-arm orthodox in IPL since 2023: 39 runs, 46 balls, 19.50 average, 84.78 SR & 2 dismissals.

Hardik Pandya vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 7 wickets, 42.57 average, 24.28 SR & 10.51 economy rate. Hardik Pandya vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 2 wickets, 91.50 average, 59 SR & 9.30 economy rate.

Hardik Pandya’s last five scores: 0, 46, 10, 10 & 2. Hardik Pandya’s last five figures: 2/26, 0/41, 0/21, 1/33 & 2/43.

Nehal Wadhera scored 6 runs in his only IPL innings against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Nehal Wadhera has 73 runs at an average of 24.33 and a strike rate of 158.69 in four IPL innings in Mumbai. He also has a fifty here.

Nehal Wadhera vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 12 runs, 9 balls, 3 average, 133.33 SR & 4 dismissals.

Nehal Wadhera’s last five scores: 46, 4, 49, 61* & 13*.

Tim David has 37 runs at an average of 37 and a strike rate of 168.18 in two IPL innings against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Tim David has 301 runs at an average of 43 and a strike rate of 198.02 in 12 IPL innings in Mumbai.

Tim David vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 35 runs, 30 balls, 11.66 average, 116.66 SR & 3 dismissals. Varun Chakravarthy has dismissed him once in eight balls.

Tim David’s last five scores: 35*, 37, 3, 14 & 13.

Mohammad Nabi has 25 runs at an average of 25 and a strike rate of 131.57 in two IPL innings against Kolkata Knight Riders. He also has 2 wickets at an average of 27.50 and a strike rate of 24 in two IPL innings against them.

Mohammad Nabi has 49 runs at an average of 24.50 and a strike rate of 132.43 in three IPL innings in Mumbai. He also has 2 wickets here.

Mohammad Nabi vs leg-spinners in 2024: 108 runs, 73 balls, 21.60 average, 147.94 SR & 5 dismissals.

Mohammad Nabi vs left-arm pace in 2024: 46 runs, 45 balls, 11.50 average, 102.22 SR & 4 dismissals.

Mohammad Nabi vs RHBs in 2024: 8 wickets, 31.87 average, 26.75 SR & 7.14 economy rate. Mohammad Nabi vs LHBs in 2024: 7 wickets, 23.85 average, 18.42 SR & 7.76 economy rate.

Mohammad Nabi’s previous five scores: 1, 7, 23, 0 & 4*. Mohammad Nabi’s last five figures: 1/16, 1/20, 0/30, 0/19 & 0/7.

Gerald Coetzee has 6 wickets at an average of 24.50 and a strike rate of 14.50 in four IPL innings in Mumbai. He also has a four-wicket haul here.

Gerald Coetzee vs RHBs in IPL 2024: 10 wickets, 19.90 average, 11.90 SR & 10.03 economy rate. Gerald Coetzee vs LHBs in IPL 2024: 3 wickets, 39.33 average, 23.33 SR & 10.11 economy rate.

Gerald Coetzee’s last five figures: 1/29, 0/25, 3/32, 1/35 & 1/42.

Piyush Chawla has 11 wickets at an average of 26.72 and a strike rate of 25.09 in 12 IPL innings against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Piyush Chawla has 12 wickets at an average of 36.33 and 26.41 in 16 IPL innings in Mumbai.

Piyush Chawla vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 18 wickets, 24.27 average, 17.72 SR & 8.21 economy rate. Piyush Chawla vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 8 wickets, 33.12 average, 21.62 SR & 9.19 economy rate.

Piyush Chawla’s last five figures: 0/23, 1/36, 1/33, 0/32 & 0/18.

Jasprit Bumrah has 20 wickets at an average of 23 and a strike rate of 17.70 in 16 IPL innings against Kolkata Knight Riders. He also has a five-wicket haul against them.

Jasprit Bumrah has 48 wickets at an average of 24.60 and a strike rate of 19.62 in 40 IPL innings in Mumbai. He also has a five-wicket haul here.

Jasprit Bumrah vs RHBs in IPL 2024: 6 wickets, 29 average, 24.50 SR & 7.10 economy rate. Jasprit Bumrah vs LHBs in IPL 2024: 8 wickets, 10.25 average, 11.62 SR & 5.29 economy rate.

Jasprit Bumrah’s last five figures: 0/17, 1/35, 0/37, 3/21 & 0/27.

Nuwan Thushara’s last five figures: 1/30, 0/56, 0/28, 5/20 & 0/48.

Kolkata Knight Riders:

Phil Salt vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 69 runs, 53 balls, 23 average, 130.18 SR & 3 dismissals.

Phil Salt vs left-arm orthodox in IPL since 2023: 90 runs, 56 balls, 30 average, 160.71 SR & 3 dismissals.

Phil Salt’s last five scores: 68, 75, 48, 10 & 89*.

Sunil Narine has 43 runs at an average of 5.37 and a strike rate of 91.48 in 11 IPL innings against Mumbai Indians. He also has 23 wickets at an average of 24.52 and a strike rate of 21.43 in 21 IPL innings against them.

Sunil Narine has 30 runs at an average of 5 and a strike rate of 96.77 in nine IPL innings in Mumbai. He also has 13 wickets at an average of 28.07 and a strike rate of 25 in 14 IPL innings here.

Sunil Narine vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 69 runs, 53 balls, 13.80 average, 130.18 SR & 5 dismissals.

Sunil Narine vs left-arm orthodox in IPL since 2023: 24 runs, 15 balls, 8 average, 160 SR & 3 dismissals.

Sunil Narine vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 15 wickets, 26.06 average, 21.06 SR & 7.42 economy rate. Sunil Narine vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 7 wickets, 34.14 average, 26.85 SR & 7.62 economy rate.

Sunil Narine’s last five scores: 15, 71, 10, 109 & 6. Sunil Narine’s last five figures: 1/24, 1/24, 2/34, 2/30 & 1/17.

Shreyas Iyer has 375 runs at an average of 28.84 and a strike rate of 117.18 in 16 IPL innings against Mumbai Indians. He also has two fifties against them.

Shreyas Iyer has 190 runs at an average of 31.66 and a strike rate of 120.25 in eight IPL innings in Mumbai.

Shreyas Iyer vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 64 runs, 37 balls, 16 average, 172.97 SR & 4 dismissals.

Shreyas Iyer’s last five scores: 33*, 28, 50, 11 & 38*.

Venkatesh Iyer has 250 runs at an average of 83.33 and a strike rate of 171.23 in four IPL innings against Mumbai Indians. He also has two fifties and a century against them.

Venkatesh Iyer has 129 runs at an average of 32.25 and a strike rate of 150 in four IPL innings in Mumbai. He also has a century here.

Venkatesh Iyer vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 160 runs, 95 balls, 22.85 average, 168.42 SR & 7 dismissals.

Venkatesh Iyer vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 75 runs, 55 balls, 25 balls, 136.36 SR & 3 dismissals.

Venkatesh Iyer’s last five scores: 26*, 39, 16, 8 & 3.

Andre Russell has 224 runs at an average of 20.36 and a strike rate of 151.35 in 13 IPL innings against Mumbai Indians. He also has 13 wickets at an average of 28.46 and a strike rate of 17.84 in 16 IPL innings against them.

Andre Russell has 187 runs at an average of 26.71 and a strike rate of 178.09 in nine IPL innings in Mumbai. He also has 5 wickets at an average of 41.40 and a strike rate of 23.40 in nine IPL innings here.

Andre Russell vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 63 runs, 49 balls, 12.60 average, 128.57 SR & 5 dismissals.

Andre Russell vs Jasprit Bumrah in T20s: 66 runs, 51 balls, 16.50 average, 129.41 SR & 4 dismissals.

Andre Russell vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 14 wickets, 19.35 average, 10.64 SR & 10.91 economy rate. Andre Russell vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 2 wickets, 40.50 average, 20 SR & 12.15 economy rate.

Andre Russell’s last five scores: 24, 27*, 13, 10 & 41. Andre Russell’s previous five figures: 0/10, 0/36, 3/25, 0/17 & 1/16.

Rinku Singh has 50 runs at an average of 16.66 and a strike rate of 108.69 in four IPL innings against Mumbai Indians.

Rinku Singh has 87 runs at an average of 29 and a strike rate of 138.09 in four IPL innings in Mumbai.

Rinku Singh vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 116 runs, 60 balls, 38.66 average, 193.33 SR & 3 dismissals.

Rinku Singh vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 62 runs, 50 balls, 31 average, 124 SR & 2 dismissals.

Rinku Singh’s last five figures: 11, 5, 24, 20* & 9.

Angkrish Raghuvanshi vs left-arm pace in IPL 2024: 32 runs, 28 balls, 16 average, 177.77 SR & 2 dismissals.

Angkrish Raghuvanshi’s last five scores: 3, 30, 7, 24 & 54.

Ramandeep Singh has 27 runs at a strike rate of 225 in two IPL innings in Mumbai. He also has 6 wickets at an average of 9 and a strike rate of 6 in three IPL innings here.

Ramandeep Singh’s last five scores: 6*, 24*, 1*, 13 & 2.

Mitchell Starc has 3 wickets at an average of 30.33 and a strike rate of 24 in three IPL innings against Mumbai Indians.

Mitchell Starc has a solitary wicket in two IPL innings in Mumbai.

Mitchell Starc vs RHBs in IPL 2024: 3 wickets, 75.33 average, 39.33 SR & 11.49 economy rate. Mitchell Starc vs LHBs in IPL 2024: 4 wickets, 26 average, 12.50 SR & 12.48 economy rate.

Mitchell Starc’s last five figures: 1/43, 1/55, 0/50, 3/28 & 0/29.

Vaibhav Arora took a solitary wicket in his only IPL innings against Mumbai Indians.

Vaibhav Arora vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 8 wickets, 22.25 average, 14.37 SR & 9.28 economy rate. Vaibhav Arora vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 6 wickets, 21.83 average, 14.83 SR & 8.83 economy rate.

Vaibhav Arora’s previous five figures: 2/29, 1/45, 1/34, 2/28 & 3/27.

Varun Chakravarthy has 5 wickets at an average of 32.80 and a strike rate of 27.60 in six IPL innings against Mumbai Indians.

Varun Chakravarthy has 5 wickets at an average of 26.80 and a strike rate of 24 in five IPL innings in Mumbai.

Varun Chakravarthy vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 21 wickets, 21.80 average, 15.19 SR & 8.61 economy rate. Varun Chakravarthy vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 10 wickets, 26.90 average, 19.50 SR & 8.27 economy rate.

Varun Chakravarthy’s last five figures: 3/16, 0/46, 1/36, 2/36 & 1/30.

MI vs KKR Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first-innings score in Mumbai in IPL 2024 has been 190, with pacers snaring 82.60% of wickets here. The speedsters will get assistance with the new ball before the track becomes flat for batting. The team winning the toss might elect to field field first, with a total of around 200 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 31°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.

MI vs KKR Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Mohammad Nabi, Piyush Chawla, Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah, Nuwan Thushara (IMP).

Kolkata Knight Riders: Phil Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Ramandeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora Varun Chakravarthy, Anukul Roy (IMP).

MI vs KKR Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Suryakumar Yadav: Suryakumar Yadav is a popular captaincy option for this game. Suryakumar will bat in the top order and has a tremendous record in Wankhede. He can score big.

Sunil Narine: Sunil Narine is the most popular captaincy option for this game. Narine will contribute with both bat and ball, and his recent form has been top-notch. He will fetch ample points.

Andre Russell: Andre Russell will also contribute with both bat and ball. Russell’s bowling value has increased lately and will be handy with the ball. He will also fetch vital points with the bat.

MI vs KKR Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Nehal Wadhera: Nehal Wadhera has been selected by less than 13% of users as of now. Wadhera will bat in the middle order and has been in superb form. He will look to extend his good run.

Venkatesh Iyer: Venkatesh Iyer’s selection % currently stands at 25.79. Iyer always scores against MI and also has a fine record in Wankhede. He can score big again.

MI vs KKR Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Mohammad Nabi: Mohammad Nabi might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

MI vs KKR Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If MI bat first:

Complete the team with three among Ishan Kishan, Tim David, Shreyas Iyer, Rinku Singh, Gerald Coetzee, Mitchell Starc, and Varun Chakravarthy.

If KKR bat first:

Complete the team with three among Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Phil Salt, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Piyush Chawla, Nuwan Thushara, and Ramandeep Singh.

MI vs KKR Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If MI bat first:

Complete the team with three among Nehal Wadhera, Shreyas Iyer, Rinku Singh, Vaibhav Arora, and Gerald Coetzee.

If KKR bat first:

Complete the team with three among Venkatesh Iyer, Tilak Varma, Nuwan Thushara, and Ramandeep Singh.

MI vs KKR Dream11 Prediction

Mumbai Indians are a strong unit at home. While Kolkata Knight Riders have played consistent cricket, MI will be more suited for the conditions. Expect the Hardik Pandya-led side to win the game.

