WATCH: Bhuvneshwar Kumar's double blow in first over to dismiss Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson

During the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals (RR), SRH pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar gave the hosts a brilliant start with a double wicket opening over.

On the second ball of the first over, Bhuvi dismissed star opener Jos Buttler followed by the wicket of RR skipper Sanju Samson on the penultimate ball.

First, Buttler nicked one to the slip which was safely caught by Marco Jansen. However, the next wicket was a beauty as Bhuvi completely outfoxed Samson to completely rattle his stumps.

This dealt RR a major blow to their run chase, given that they are in pursuit of a towering target of 202.

Check out both the wickets below.

SRH eye Top 4 spot with win against Rajasthan Royals

Speaking about the match, SRH once again managed to post a 200-plus score.

Youngster Nitish Kumar Reddy slammed a quickfire 42 ball 76 while Heinrich Klaasen displayed his fireworks at the death with a 19-ball 42.

Earlier, Travis Head also played a crucial knock of 44-ball 58 to help SRH post another towering score.

At the time of writing this report, RR are batting on 69 for 2 in 7 overs with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Riyan Parag currently at the crease.

SRH are currently fifth in the IPL 2024 points table and a win tonight will propel them into the Top 4 and further consolidate their chances of qualification for the playoffs.

On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals are comfortably poised at the top with 16 points from 9 games and a loss with barely affect them.

