WATCH: Travis Head saved by controversial review, Avesh Khan rattles him next ball

Travis Head failed to capitalise on the lifeline and had to walk back to the dugout on the very next ball.

During the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Rajasthan Royals (RR), SRH opener Travis Head was saved by a controversial decision by the TV umpire.

The incident happened on the 15th over of SRH's innings, when the Aussie slashed an Avesh Khan delivery square of the wicket on the off-side. While Head missed on connecting bat and ball, he strolled outside the crease casually before trying to get back in on seeing Sanju Samson aim for a direct hit.

On checking the replays, TV umpire felt that the bat was inside the crease but the RR dugout felt that Head’s willow was still in the air when the stumps were broken.

Although the Aussie survived the run-out, he fell prey to Avesh in the next ball as he tried to shuffle across the line at a widish fuller delivery but ended up ricocheting the ball to his stumps.

SRH once again post a 200-plus score

Speaking about the match, SRH once again breached the 200-run mark. Youngster Nitish Kumar Reddy slammed a quickfire 42 ball 76 while Heinrich Klaasen displayed his fireworks at the death with a 19-ball 42.

Earlier, Travis Head also played a crucial knock of 44-ball 58 to help SRH post another towering score.

SRH are currently fifth in the IPL 2024 points table and a win tonight will propel them into the Top 4 and further consolidate their chances of qualification for the playoffs.

On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals are comfortably poised at the top with 16 points from 9 games and a loss with barely affect them.

