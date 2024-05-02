WATCH: Rohit Sharma's hilarious response when asked about absence of off-spinner in T20 World Cup 2024 Squad

Although India had chosen a spin-heavy attack, there's still no place for an off-spinner in the 15-man squad.

India skipper Rohit Sharma revealed why the management opted to go ahead without any off-spinner in the team for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024, slated to be held in June in USA and West Indies.

Although India had chosen a spin-heavy attack featuring four talented spinners, there's still no place for an off-spinner in the 15-man squad.

Earlier today, Rohit Sharma and chief selector Ajit Agarkar addressed a press conference in Mumbai to delve deeper into the selection choices.

However, when they were asked about the decision to not feature an off-spinner, Rohit reacted in a hilarious manner. Rohit was seen raising his hand and looked extremely eager to answer the question himself.

WATCH: Rohit Sharma's hilarious response when asked about absence of off-spinner

Echoing on the same lines, Rohit revealed the reason behind the particular choice.

"We discussed a lot, unfortunately, Washy hasn’t played a lot lately. It was then between Ash and Axar. It was like that, we thought having 2 left arm spinners – ash hasn’t played the format lately. Axar was in good form when he played those 5 match against Australia. He has been bowling well and gives us that left handed option in the middle if we want to do something different."

India has named four spinners in Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel.

On the other hand, the pace department will be led by talismanic pacer Jasprit Bumrah, alongside Mohammed Siraj and relatively new Arshdeep Singh.

Star all-rounder Hardik Pandya offers the option of a fourth seamer.

Given the pitch conditions in the West Indies, the management felt the need for a diverse squad to maximise the options available to them.

