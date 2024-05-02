Rohit Sharma refuses to reveal why India picked four spinners in T20 World Cup 2024 squad

Rohit Sharma was asked the reason behind selecting four spinners in the squad for the T20 World Cup 2024.

India have selected four spinners in their 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup 2024, to be held in the West Indies and the USA in the month of June. Those spinners are Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja, and Axar Patel.

It means that the Indian team management expects the pitches in West Indies and USA to offer turn. In the past few years, the pitches in the Caribbean have been low and slow apart from Barbados, which has traditionally been a fast bowler's paradise.

Rohit Sharma refuses to reveal why India picked four spinners

India captain Rohit Sharma and chief selector Ajit Agarkar conducted a press conference on Thursday (May 2) to answer the questions related to the selection of India's squad for the T20 World Cup 2024.

In the press conference, Rohit Sharma was asked the reason behind selecting four spinners in the squad. But Rohit refused to tell the reason and said that he will reveal it once the team reaches USA.

"I wanted 4 spinners in the squad, but I won’t say why we picked 4 spinners in public right now. Maybe once we reach USA and do our first PC there, then I’ll say the reason," Rohit said in the press conference.

India's squad selection for the T20 World Cup 2024 has been a hot debate in the cricketing world at the moment. Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja were the two expected names in the spin department and can be expected in the playing XI for the first match as well.

Meanwhile, Axar Patel was selected as the substitute for Ravindra Jadeja while Yuzvendra Chahal was selected on the basis of his terrific performance in the ongoing IPL. It remains to be seen if both the specialist spinners get to play in the playing XI or not.

India will play its opening match of T20 World Cup 2024 against Ireland at New York on June 5. They will next play Pakistan in the much anticipated clash on June 9.

