MI-W vs BAN-W Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, WPL 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Today's Eliminator Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

MI-W vs BAN-W Dream11 Prediction: Mumbai Indians Women might have lost their previous game, but they are a formidable unit. Royal Challengers Bangalore Women have played some good cricket and will contest hard. However, MI-W are a well-oiled unit, with plenty of match-winners. Expect Mumbai Indians Women to win the game.

MI-W vs BAN-W Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Women’s Premier League 2024

Match

Mumbai Indians Women vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women

Date

15 March 2024

Time

7:30 PM IST

MI-W vs BAN-W Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Hayley Matthews has 153 runs at an average of 51 and a strike rate of 154.55 in four WPL innings against Royal Challengers Bangalore Women. She also has 4 wickets at an average of 21.50 and a strike rate of 21 in four WPL innings against them.

Yastika Bhatia has 84 runs at an average of 28 and a strike rate of 140 in three WPL innings against Royal Challengers Bangalore Women.

Nat Sciver-Brunt has 105 runs at an average of 35 and a strike rate of 138.16 in four WPL innings against Royal Challengers Bangalore Women. She also has 6 wickets at an average of 17.17 and a strike rate of 13 in four WPL innings against them.

Amelia Kerr has 73 runs at an average of 73 and a strike rate of 130.36 in three WPL innings against Royal Challengers Bangalore. She also has 5 wickets at an average of 17 and a strike rate of 15.20 in four WPL innings against them.

Sajeevan Sajana made 30 runs in his only WPL innings against Royal Challengers Bangalore Women.

Pooja Vatsrakar has 33 runs at a strike rate of 97.06 in three WPL innings against Royal Challengers Bangalore Women. She also has 3 wickets at 14 balls apiece in three WPL innings against them.

Saika Ishaque has 4 wickets at an average of 22.50 and a strike rate of 18 in four WPL innings against Royal Challengers Bangalore Women.

Smriti Mandhana has 67 runs at an average of 16.75 and a strike rate of 101.52 in four WPL innings against Mumbai Indians Women.

Ellyse Perry has 126 runs at an average of 63 and a strike rate of 104.13 in four WPL innings against Mumbai Indians. She also has 7 wickets at an average of 8.71 and a strike rate of 8 in four WPL innings against them.

Richa Ghosh has 100 runs at an average of 33.33 and a strike rate of 129.87 in four WPL innings against Mumbai Indians Women.

Shreyanka Patil has 3 wickets at an average of 25.33 and a strike rate of 16 in four WPL innings against Mumbai Indians Women.

MI-W vs BAN-W Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first-innings score in Delhi has been 155, with pacers snaring 62.01% of wickets here. The track will be slightly slow with more help for spinners. The pacers will look to take the pace off the ball. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 160 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 25°C, with mostly cloudy, is forecast.

MI-W vs BAN-W Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians Women: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Sajeevan Sajana, Humaira Kazi, Shabnim Shakil, Saika Ishaque.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women: Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Molineux, Ellyse Perry, Sophie Devine, Richa Ghosh (wk), Georgia Wareham, Disha Kasat, Shreyanka Patil, Asha Sobhana, Shraddha Pokharkar, Renuka Singh Thakur.

Also Read: "After break, he plays...": Kaif issues warning on RCB star's impending carnage

MI-W vs BAN-W Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Nat Sciver-Brunt: Nat Sciver-Brunt is the most popular captaincy option for this game. Nat will contribute with both bat and ball, and her recent form has been decent. She also has a fine record against Royal Challengers Bangalore Women.

Amelia Kerr: Amelia Kerr is among the most popular captaincy options for this game. Kerr will contribute with both bat and ball, and her recent form has been top-notch. She will fetch ample points.

Ellyse Perry: Ellyse Perry is another popular captaincy option. Perry will contribute with both bat and ball and has been doing very well this season. Expect her to make an impact again.

MI-W vs BAN-W Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Pooja Vastrakar: Pooja Vastrakar has been selected by less than 18% as of now. Vastrakar will contribute with both bat and ball. She can fetch valuable points.

Telegram Group Join Now

Asha Sobhana: Asha Sobhana’s selection % currently stands at 27. Sobhana will bowl in different phases, increasing her probability of taking wickets. She can fetch match-winning points.

MI-W vs BAN-W Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Humaira Kazi: Humaira Kazi might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

MI-W vs BAN-W Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team



If MI-W bat first:

Complete the team with three among Harmanpreet Kaur, Sophie Molineux, Amanjot Kaur, Renuka Singh Thakur, and Shreyanka Patil.

If BAN-W bat first:

Complete the team with three among Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia, Georgia Wareham, Shraddha Pokharkar, Saika Ishaque, and Shabnim Ismail.

MI-W vs BAN-W Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If MI-W bat first:

Complete the team with three among Harmanpreet Kaur, Sophie Molineux, Renuka Singh Thakur, Pooja Vastrakar, and Shreyanka Patil.

If BAN-W bat first:

Complete the team with three among Yastika Bhatia, Georgia Wareham, Saika Ishaque, and Asha Sobhana.

MI-W vs BAN-W Dream11 Prediction

Mumbai Indians Women might have lost their previous game, but they are a formidable unit. Royal Challengers Bangalore Women have played some good cricket and will contest hard. However, MI-W are a well-oiled unit, with plenty of match-winners. Expect Mumbai Indians Women to win the game.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.